Mark Jacobsma, Realtor at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, Interviewed on the Colorado Real Estate Leaders Podcast

The weather in Arizona is known for the intense sun and heat, but the rain can also be quite powerful. This combination of hot days and heavy rains can cause significant wear and tear to roofing materials over time. The UV rays from the sun can cause fading and cracking, while the rain can strip away protective coatings and loosen shingles. If a roof is not well-maintained, it can begin to show signs of weather damage. Eventually, the roof may need to be replaced or repaired. The last thing you need is a leaky roof. That is where the experts at Priority Roofing come in; your roofing company dedicated to providing the best service. Contact the best in the business for high-quality roofing in Glendale, AZ.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO