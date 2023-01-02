Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
Best free Bottleneck Calculators for Windows PC
The Bottleneck is the term used to define the stage where the output has reached its maximum value. In computing, Bottleneck is a situation where a computer component has reached its maximum output value and affects the output of other components. For example, if you have a heavy-duty graphics card but an underperforming CPU, your CPU will limit your graphics card from delivering maximum performance. In this article, we will talk about some best free Bottleneck Calculators for Windows PC.
The Windows Club
Restore previous folder windows at logon not working in Windows 11/10
Restoring previous folder windows at logon can be very useful for those who work with a certain set of folders very frequently. By enabling this feature, you can have the folders you had opened when you last logged out open up the next time you start your Windows PC. This can be of help when you are working with some File Explorer folders, but are required to leave it mid-way. If for some reason, you start to experience that this feature is not working anymore, these important folders won’t open automatically. Today we will look at the solutions you can implement to fix the Restore previous folder windows at logon option not working.
The Windows Club
Error 0x800701AA, The cloud operation was not completed
This post features solutions to fix Error 0x800701AA; the cloud operation was not completed in Windows 11/10. OneDrive is a Microsoft cloud storage service that allows you to store and access files from anywhere on any device. This error usually occurs due to an unstable internet connection or insufficient storage on your device. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to fix this error. The complete error message reads:
The Windows Club
DOOM Eternal not installing or updating on Windows PC
After purchasing Doom Eternal on the Microsoft Store, if you find that the game does not install or update on your Windows 11/10 computer, then this post will help you. In some cases, the error code 0x00000001 or 0x80070424 is received as reported by some affected PC gamers. This post provides the most suitable solutions that can easily be applied to resolve the issue.
The Windows Club
Fix Disconnected from Steam COD MW2 error on Windows PC
If you get the error prompt stating Disconnected from Steam when you try to launch or while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II the game crashes on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 gaming rig, then this post is intended to help you with the most applicable fixes to this error. Affected gamers reported no other games on Steam had this issue except COD: MW2 and the error occurred multiple times per day.
The Windows Club
Best free Photo Frame Maker software for Windows 11/10
In this article, we have listed some best free Photo Frame Maker software for Windows 11/10 users. If you want to customize your photos by decorating them with different frames, these free tools will be beneficial for you. You can also use these free software to frame photos for different occasions, like birthdays, Christmas, etc.
The Windows Club
Xbox app not opening or working on Windows 11/10
If the Xbox app is not opening or working properly on your Windows 11/10 PC, then this post is sure to help you. Several users have reported experiencing issues with the Xbox app on their computers. As per some users, the Xbox app just won’t launch, while many users said that the app is not working as it should. Users are having trouble while launching a game or using a specific function in the app.
The Windows Club
Windows 11 Xbox app not downloading games
The Xbox app for Windows enables users to download and play console games on their computers. However, a lot of Windows users have complained about being unable to download or install games from the Xbox app. Either the download of the game fails right away or the installation process is forever stuck. Now, the reason for this issue may vary for individuals. Here are some of the potential cause why you might not download games on the Xbox app:
The Windows Club
Remote Desktop not working in Windows 11
Remote Desktop Connection is a built-in feature of the Windows operating system that allows a user to connect to a computer remotely. Some users complain that Remote Desktop is not working in Windows 11 when they want to connect to the computer error. In this article, we will discuss what to do if you get the said error on your Windows computer.
The Windows Club
Microsoft Defender blocks Microsoft Edge on Windows PC
Microsoft Defender is an in-built antivirus software of the Microsoft Windows operating system. This antivirus software scans the Internet browser and removes viruses, spyware, and malware from our computers. Some Windows users say when they want to open the Edge browser, Microsoft Defender blocks Microsoft Edge. This is ironic as both these software are developed by Microsoft and are built into Windows Operating System.
The Windows Club
How to completely uninstall WinZip in Windows 11/10
WinZip is a well-known utility that allows you to archive and compress files so that they can be more readily saved or shared. In addition to this, the program has a number of tools with additional uses. WinZip is a very useful program, but you might not always require it to zip or unzip files on your computer. Moreover, the program is paid, so you will need to subscribe even if you just want to complete a minor work after the trial period.
The Windows Club
File Explorer is slow to open in Windows 11/10
File Explorer is one of the most widely used tools on a Windows PC. We all use our computers excessively to download and manage files; it is File Explorer that helps with all of it. With such a case as the truth, it can be very cumbersome when the File Explorer is slow to open. The File Explorer slowing down is not uncommon, but lucky for you, there are some easy fixes you can implement to get its speed back on track.
Comments / 0