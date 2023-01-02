Read full article on original website
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
BEST Inc. Offers IPC-A-620 & IPC-A-610 Certification Programs and Training Materials
BEST Inc., a client-centric electronics and solder training company, provides IPC-A-620 & IPC-A-610 certification programs and training materials. In the world of electronics, technicians constantly need to update their knowledge and build their skills in the different electronics standards and procedures. BEST Inc. is a leading electronics company dedicated to providing BGA rework, PCB rework and repair services, solder training, and solder training tools. This company has certified and well-experienced professionals in its workforce who are committed to providing quality services and training sessions. Thus, their technicians provide certification training courses such as IPC-A-620-inspection of wire harness/cables, IPC A-600-inspection of rigid and flex bare board, IPC certification renewal, J-STD-001 certification – PCB assembly std, and IPC A-610 class – inspection of assembled PCBs.
DecentCustom the best convenient way to Make Product a Brand with Professional Printing Services
Are you looking for a practical tool to help your small business find customers and expand its market?. Look nowhere else! I found a company that makes customized products which are readily apparent to the market, are well-liked by consumers, are easy to use, have high quality, and are affordably priced. They ought to be your top choice. Decentcustom helped me when it came to expert customization.
MOODYFX will hold an online seminar in response to public demand.
In response to public pressure, MOODYFX will conduct a 2-hour online seminar on financial investing on 15/02/2023, Wednesday starting at 8 p.m., which will allow inexperienced investors to be financially literate. The COVID-19 outbreak, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the energy crisis, and other global incidents during the previous two years have...
SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A. to Introduce Milweb™ Millimeter Wave Sensor Technology with Proprietary Algorithms at CES 2023
SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A. today announced a new MilwebTM Millimeter Wave Sensor Technology and Solution. Utilizing the company’s proprietary algorithms, the Milweb Wave Sensor can identify objects, surfaces, up-coming terrain and even, at a close range, an individual’s heart rate and respiration. This versatile new sensor technology has applications in Home Automation, Automotive Manufacturing, Healthcare and Safety products. (Booth #52360 Venetian Expo, January 5th-8th, 2023, Las Vegas).
Mother-Daughter Team at Essynce Virtual Assistants Helps Businesses Evolve with Wide Range of Professional Virtual Administrative Support Services
Starr Barrett and Essynce Moore collectively bring Over 20 Years of Experience and a Personalized Approach to the Virtual Assistant Industry. Essynce Virtual Assistants (EVA), a virtual administrative support service founded by Starr Barrett, a business graduate with over 20 years of experience in corporate administration, and her daughter Essynce Moore, a talented serial entrepreneur and VP of Youth Development, is dedicated to helping businesses evolve through its wide range of virtual assistant services.
Canadian Exploration Services Limited Offers Mining Prospecting Services for Clients in the Mining Industry
Canadian Exploration Services Limited, a leading mining exploration company, offers mining prospecting services for clients in the mining industry. With prospecting, clients desiring to identify and evaluate mineral deposits and make informed decisions based on this information can get the help they desire. Canadian Exploration Services Limited is a leader in providing exploration solutions for clients in the morning industry. The company is based in Canada and aims to deliver high-quality and satisfactory mining prospecting services to its clients. Aside from mining prospecting, however, they are also specialists in other exploration services, including geophysics, other technical services, and Earthworks & construction.
Geron Corporation Announces Pricing of $198 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants
Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering consisting of 55,876,297 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $2.45 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase 25,000,000 shares of its common stock. The pre-funded warrants are being sold at a public offering price of $2.449 per pre-funded warrant. All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by Geron. In addition, Geron has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 12,131,444 shares of its common stock, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about January 10, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
byDesign Launches Subscription Marketing Service to Keep Teams Agile
With economic uncertainty as the backdrop for 2023, teams are scaling back hiring and looking for alternatives that enable growth while maintaining financial flexibility. SME's in particular have important decisions to make about allocation of budget to marketing during recessionary conditions. While an initial reaction might be to cut budgets and preserve capital, studies have shown that companies who increase marketing efforts during recessions show significant growth.
Global Remote Electronic Unit Strategic Business Report 2022: Featuring Liebherr-International, Moog, Parker Hannifin and Rockwell Collins Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Remote Electronic Unit: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Remote Electronic Unit estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Australian-listed Company EZZ develops Two products to battle COVID-19 and respiratory infections
Throughout the growth of a global pandemic, how to prevent secondary infections after COVID-19 is an essential topic. Recently, EZZ Life Science, a leading Australian genomic company listed on the ASX Main Board, officially announced that it has developed two immune products for COVID-19; EZZ NK Plus Capsule and EZZ NK Plus Spray. These products are a combination of symptom relief specially customized for COVID-19 by genetic scientists based on the latest generation of NK cellular technology and have been certified by the US FDA.
DigitalGift Offers Customer Loyalty Program Solutions
DigitalGift released a blog article detailing how businesses can leverage customer loyalty programs to grow revenue, beat competitors and increase customer satisfaction. DigitalGift, an apocket service, released a blog article detailing how businesses can leverage customer loyalty programs to grow revenue, beat competitors, and increase customer satisfaction. The blog explores...
$639+ Billion Worldwide Digital Gift Card Industry to 2031 - Surging Awareness of Digital Payment is Expected to Propel Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digital gift card market. The global digital gift card market is expected to grow...
Awards Ceremony of the Fourth Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition Held Online
Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2023) - The awards ceremony of the fourth Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Short Video Competition was held online on Dec. 28. It was livestreamed and featured a metaverse venue where participants joined the event in digital form. The competition was organized by the...
Insights on the Single-Use Bioprocessing Global Market to 2027 - Single-Use Bioreactors Segment to Record 20.5% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Single-Use Bioprocessing: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Single-Use Bioprocessing estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
