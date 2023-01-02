Read full article on original website
Wetlands permit approved for Enfield road work
ENFIELD — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency unanimously approved a permit on Tuesday for the town to undertake a road reconstruction project that will provide vertical and horizontal alignment adjustments, drainage improvements, and curbing for eight streets in the Meadowlark area. WHAT: Enfield will undertake road reconstruction work...
Eyewitness News
I-91 north closed in Wallingford because of deadly 2-vehicle crash
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Interstate 91 north was closed in Wallingford on Thursday morning because of what appeared to be a deadly crash. According to the Department of Transportation, the two-vehicle crash was reported between exits 14 and 15. The left lane of the southbound side of...
I-91 north re-opens after two-car crash in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash closed Interstate 91 northbound in Wallingford Thursday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8:30 a.m. State police said serious injuries were reported, and at least one person was transported to a local hospital. All lanes are were closed between Exits 14 […]
Eyewitness News
Two car motor vehicle accident in Torrington
TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - Police and emergency services are investigating a two car motor vehicle accident. It occurred in the area of 600 block of Migeon Avenue. North Elm St. to Riverside Ave. is closed to through traffic (local access only). Minor injuries have been reported. Police recommended all travelers...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
Man, Age 33, Killed After SUV Hits Concrete Barrier In Middletown
A 33-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a single-car crash after his SUV hit a concrete barrier and rolled. The crash took place in Middlesex County around 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3 on Route 9 in Middletown. According to state police, New Haven County resident Vance Jenkins of Ansonia was...
darientimes.com
Danbury and New Fairfield leaders to scope out plans for 2.5 mile trail between 2 communities
DANBURY — After a several-month delay, the Margerie Trail Advisory Committee has finally scheduled its first meeting for later this month. The committee tasked with planning a proposed 2.5-mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 in conference room 3C at Danbury City Hall.
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams killed in crash involving wrong-way driver in Cromwell
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Rt. 9 South in Cromwell early Thursday morning.
NBC Connecticut
Transit Bus Flips Over on I-84 in Danbury
A HARTransit bus traveling on Interstate 84 flipped over, causing heavy traffic congestion in the area. Fire officials said they were called to a crash on I-84 West between exits 5 and 4. Responding crews found the transit bus on its side on the right shoulder of the highway. There...
Fire truck hit on I-91 Southbound in Connecticut
Motorists that are driving on Connecticut roadways are reminded to move over or to slow down for emergency vehicles.
Reaction pours in following the death of Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams
Condolences are pouring in from lawmakers from across Connecticut following the death of State Rep. Quentin Williams.
State police urge drivers to follow Move Over Law
HARTFORD, Conn. — First responders put their lives on the line to protect and serve the community, regardless of the conditions. Per state law, cars need to slow down and move over to keep those first responders safe. “First responders, there’s often times when we have to stop in...
State Rep. Quentin Williams killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Route 9; state flags directed to half-staff
CROMWELL, Conn. — Two people, including a state representative, are dead after a fiery wrong-way collision on Route 9 in Cromwell. The crash killed State Rep. Quentin Williams (D-Middletown). The crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of exit 18. According to officials, Williams was driving in...
Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
hamlethub.com
Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years
Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
Iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant to close doors after nearly 3 decades
The iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant USS Chowder Pot IV in Hartford said Tuesday that it will be closing its doors after nearly 30 years in business.
Bus Drivers Get A New Boss
See you later, First Transit. Welcome aboard, RATP Dev USA. That turnstiling took place this week on New Haven’s CTtransit buses. First Transit, a private transportation company that was purchased this past fall by the North American subsidy of Transdev Group S.A., chose not to bid to renew its contract to manage the 1,250 employees responsible for operating the 520 buses that cover 95 local routes (plus eight downtown shuttles and 13 express routes) in New Haven, Hartford and Stamford.
Crews tackle tractor-trailer fire on I-91 in East Windsor
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — A dramatic scene unfolded on Interstate 91 Monday night in East Windsor after a tractor-trailer erupted into flames. Intense photos released by the Warehouse Point Fire Department show just how large the flames had gotten. Officials with the department said fire crews were called to...
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
South Windsor residents concerned reval might raise property taxes
SOUTH WINDSOR — Many residents are concerned that the town’s recent property revaluation might significantly increase their taxes, leading them to petition Town Hall for relief. Town Councilwoman Erica Evans questioned Tuesday night what could be done to reduce the burden. Town Manager Michael Maniscalco said the current...
