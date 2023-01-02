ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haddam, CT

Journal Inquirer

Wetlands permit approved for Enfield road work

ENFIELD — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency unanimously approved a permit on Tuesday for the town to undertake a road reconstruction project that will provide vertical and horizontal alignment adjustments, drainage improvements, and curbing for eight streets in the Meadowlark area. WHAT: Enfield will undertake road reconstruction work...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

I-91 north closed in Wallingford because of deadly 2-vehicle crash

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Interstate 91 north was closed in Wallingford on Thursday morning because of what appeared to be a deadly crash. According to the Department of Transportation, the two-vehicle crash was reported between exits 14 and 15. The left lane of the southbound side of...
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

I-91 north re-opens after two-car crash in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash closed Interstate 91 northbound in Wallingford Thursday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8:30 a.m. State police said serious injuries were reported, and at least one person was transported to a local hospital. All lanes are were closed between Exits 14 […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two car motor vehicle accident in Torrington

TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - Police and emergency services are investigating a two car motor vehicle accident. It occurred in the area of 600 block of Migeon Avenue. North Elm St. to Riverside Ave. is closed to through traffic (local access only). Minor injuries have been reported. Police recommended all travelers...
TORRINGTON, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Transit Bus Flips Over on I-84 in Danbury

A HARTransit bus traveling on Interstate 84 flipped over, causing heavy traffic congestion in the area. Fire officials said they were called to a crash on I-84 West between exits 5 and 4. Responding crews found the transit bus on its side on the right shoulder of the highway. There...
DANBURY, CT
FOX 61

State police urge drivers to follow Move Over Law

HARTFORD, Conn. — First responders put their lives on the line to protect and serve the community, regardless of the conditions. Per state law, cars need to slow down and move over to keep those first responders safe. “First responders, there’s often times when we have to stop in...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
FOX 61

Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
CROMWELL, CT
hamlethub.com

Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years

Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
MONROE, CT
New Haven Independent

Bus Drivers Get A New Boss

See you later, First Transit. Welcome aboard, RATP Dev USA. That turnstiling took place this week on New Haven’s CTtransit buses. First Transit, a private transportation company that was purchased this past fall by the North American subsidy of Transdev Group S.A., chose not to bid to renew its contract to manage the 1,250 employees responsible for operating the 520 buses that cover 95 local routes (plus eight downtown shuttles and 13 express routes) in New Haven, Hartford and Stamford.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Crews tackle tractor-trailer fire on I-91 in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — A dramatic scene unfolded on Interstate 91 Monday night in East Windsor after a tractor-trailer erupted into flames. Intense photos released by the Warehouse Point Fire Department show just how large the flames had gotten. Officials with the department said fire crews were called to...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
