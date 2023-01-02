ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Tua Tagovailoa not part of Dolphins game plan as they prepare for Jets with playoff berth at stake

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07iv9u_0k1Hayp200

The Miami Dolphins haven't ruled Tua Tagovailoa out for Sunday. But they're planning to play without him.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that the Dolphins were preparing for their Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets without Tagovailoa in the game plan. Barring a status change, either Teddy Bridgewater or Sklyar Murray will start at quarterback with a playoff berth at stake.

"For me I'm preparing for both Skylar and Teddy," McDaniel told reporters. "I think it's too soon to know anything about Teddy.

"With Tua, I haven't even thought about playing status"

Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol last Monday after sustaining the injury in Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers. The head injury was his third of the season. His previous concussion left him hospitalized following a blow to the head in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

His backup Bridgewater started and injured the pinkie on his throwing hand in Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots. McDaniel told reporters on Monday that Bridgewater dislocated the pinkie but did not break it. They'll know more about his status as swelling subsides later this week.

If Bridgewater can't go, the Dolphins will rely on Thompson, a seventh-round rookie who's made five appearances including one start this season. The Dolphins can clench a playoff berth on Sunday with a win against the Jets and a Patriots loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

‘Hairy Dawg’ bobbleheads commemorate Georgia football team’s 2nd straight CFP title berth

MILWAUKEE — You can almost hear the late Larry Munson urging the Georgia Bulldogs defense to hunker down. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Friday announced the presale of Hairy Dawg Georgia Bulldogs mascot bobbleheads. The bobbleheads, which will cost $40 for one or $75 for both, will be numbered to 2023, according to a news release from the Milwaukee-based museum.
ATHENS, GA
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
109K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy