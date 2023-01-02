Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Awards Ceremony of the Fourth Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition Held Online
Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2023) - The awards ceremony of the fourth Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Short Video Competition was held online on Dec. 28. It was livestreamed and featured a metaverse venue where participants joined the event in digital form. The competition was organized by the...
Insights on the Single-Use Bioprocessing Global Market to 2027 - Single-Use Bioreactors Segment to Record 20.5% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Single-Use Bioprocessing: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Single-Use Bioprocessing estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Winteriors Décor: Providing Modern Office Interior Designs in Dubai
Winteriors Décor, an excellence-driven interior design company, offers modern office interior designs in Dubai. The atmosphere of a home or office is greatly improved through the standard of design applied to its interior. With the services of top professionals who specialize in indoor designs, businesses and homeowners can have their indoor spaces uniquely transformed. Winteriors Décor is a client-focused and certified interior design and fit-out company dedicated to building projects and commercial interior designs. The company was established in 2008 and has been providing exceptional services in Dubai Media City, UAE. Their area of specialization includes electrical works, fire fighting & alarm, joinery works, glass works, flooring, security works, A.V. works, gypsum works, civil works, walls & windows, air conditioning works, and I.T. works.
Chris Cassidy Appointed New President of SCHOTT North America
SCHOTT, the international technology group with a long-standing tradition of inventing specialty glass, has appointed Chris Cassidy as President of SCHOTT North America in addition to his role as President of SCHOTT Pharma USA. In this new role, Cassidy will support the company’s U.S. growth strategy, which aims to increase presence in the region and focus on long-term growth.
The Worldwide Vehicle Electrification Industry is Expected to Reach $121.6 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Vehicle Electrification: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Vehicle Electrification estimated at US$74 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$121.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
CES 2023: Local Reactions to Global Economic and Geopolitical Forces Define Regional Trajectories of Connected Home CPE in 2023
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- CES 2023 -- The prospects of inflation and a global recession are a common variable that will influence how network service providers (NSPs) in different regions assess their strategic customer premises equipment options (CPE) for 2023. That said, local market conditions will determine the pace at which new technologies are deployed and new services adopted for connected home applications, according to Mercedes Pastor, Senior Vice President of VANTIVA's Global Customer Unit, in an interview with journalists during CES 2023.
$639+ Billion Worldwide Digital Gift Card Industry to 2031 - Surging Awareness of Digital Payment is Expected to Propel Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digital gift card market. The global digital gift card market is expected to grow...
Flora Growth Provides Update to International Commercial Cannabis Export Business
The company reports approximately 1,000 kilograms of commercial cannabis dry flower and derivative exports to Europe and the United States in Q4 of 2022. Flora Growth has also received an updated cannabis export and production quota from the Colombian government, including the addition of four additional proprietary genetics and increased production for domestic medical markets.
Elliptic Labs Signs New Contract with Existing Smartphone Customer
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has signed a new software agreement with an existing smartphone customer. The new license agreement is for a future smartphone release utilizing Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY®.
China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during travel rush
BEIJING — (AP) — China is seeking to minimize the possibility of a major new COVID-19 outbreak during this month’s Lunar New Year travel rush following the end of most pandemic containment measures. The Transportation Ministry on Friday called on travelers to reduce trips and gatherings, particularly...
Oil prices edge up on optimism over China's reopening
SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose as much as $1 on Friday, extending gains from the previous session, supported by hopes of a China demand boost and after data showed lower U.S. fuel inventories following a winter storm that hit at the end of the year.
Biden wants your next airport visit to include a face scan. That's a huge threat to your freedom
Biden wants your next airport visit to include a face scan. That's a huge threat to your freedom since that technology is already abused by China and Russia.
EXPLAINER: Is China sharing enough COVID-19 information?
TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — As COVID-19 rips through China, other countries and the World Health Organization are calling on its government to share more comprehensive data on the outbreak. Some even say many of the numbers it's reporting are meaningless. Without basic data like the number of...
China COVID crisis: Beijing hospital runs out of beds, families burn bodies in streets as deaths spike
Some videos on Twitter show families allegedly burning the bodies of loved ones in the streets of Chinese cities as funeral homes struggle to handle the surge in COVID deaths.
Meet the American who invented the TV remote control: self-taught Chicago engineer Eugene Polley
Self-taught Chicago mechanical engineer Eugene Polley invented the first wireless TV remote control in 1955, but his contribution was nearly erased by later innovations.
