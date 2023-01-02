Read full article on original website
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
The Worldwide Vehicle Electrification Industry is Expected to Reach $121.6 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Vehicle Electrification: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Vehicle Electrification estimated at US$74 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$121.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Flora Growth Provides Update to International Commercial Cannabis Export Business
The company reports approximately 1,000 kilograms of commercial cannabis dry flower and derivative exports to Europe and the United States in Q4 of 2022. Flora Growth has also received an updated cannabis export and production quota from the Colombian government, including the addition of four additional proprietary genetics and increased production for domestic medical markets.
Insights on the Single-Use Bioprocessing Global Market to 2027 - Single-Use Bioreactors Segment to Record 20.5% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Single-Use Bioprocessing: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Single-Use Bioprocessing estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Elliptic Labs Signs New Contract with Existing Smartphone Customer
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has signed a new software agreement with an existing smartphone customer. The new license agreement is for a future smartphone release utilizing Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY®.
Starklightechnology Company Was Renowned and Listed Among Top 10 Blockchain Development Agency in the World
StarkLight Studio is a game art and blockchain development company creating projects that will definitely stick in memory. We always go beyond the limits, spark inspiration, and turn any fantasies into reality with our innovative approach to game development. Expertise. Our Gaming developers are aware of the latest developments in...
byDesign Launches Subscription Marketing Service to Keep Teams Agile
With economic uncertainty as the backdrop for 2023, teams are scaling back hiring and looking for alternatives that enable growth while maintaining financial flexibility. SME's in particular have important decisions to make about allocation of budget to marketing during recessionary conditions. While an initial reaction might be to cut budgets and preserve capital, studies have shown that companies who increase marketing efforts during recessions show significant growth.
$639+ Billion Worldwide Digital Gift Card Industry to 2031 - Surging Awareness of Digital Payment is Expected to Propel Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digital gift card market. The global digital gift card market is expected to grow...
Globalgig Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification through Independent Audit
Globalgig announced today that it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance and completed its audit report, confirming that its data management practices and organizational controls meet the highest standards as set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The SOC 2 Type II...
Correction Notice to Press Release: Group of Investors led by Andrew Knott Takes Over Ownership of Sagebrush Golf Club
Knott is revitalizing the club to its previous top course status. VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Jan 4, 2023 - The release dated December 27, 2022, contained a clerical error: the new investors of Sagebrush Golf Club, should have been a group of investors led by Andrew Knott (instead of Andrew Knott, Vancouver venture capitalist, individually).
Sodexo Q1 Fiscal 2023: strong start to the year
Sodexo (NYSE Euronext Paris FR 0000121220-OTC: SDXAY). Q1 FY23Q1 FY22ORGANIC GROWTHEXTERNAL GROWTHCURRENCY EFFECTTOTAL GROWTH. North America2,9922,205 +15.7% +1.1% +18.8% +35.7%. Europe2,0472,023 +5.9% -3.6% -1.1% +1.2%. Rest of the World1,057854 +15.3% -1.9% +10.4% +23.9%. On-Site Services6,0975,082 +11.9% -1.2% +9.3% +20.0%. Benefits & Rewards Services234183 +23.4% -1.6% +6.4% +28.2%. Elimination(1)(1) TOTAL GROUP6,3305,264...
Winteriors Décor: Providing Modern Office Interior Designs in Dubai
Winteriors Décor, an excellence-driven interior design company, offers modern office interior designs in Dubai. The atmosphere of a home or office is greatly improved through the standard of design applied to its interior. With the services of top professionals who specialize in indoor designs, businesses and homeowners can have their indoor spaces uniquely transformed. Winteriors Décor is a client-focused and certified interior design and fit-out company dedicated to building projects and commercial interior designs. The company was established in 2008 and has been providing exceptional services in Dubai Media City, UAE. Their area of specialization includes electrical works, fire fighting & alarm, joinery works, glass works, flooring, security works, A.V. works, gypsum works, civil works, walls & windows, air conditioning works, and I.T. works.
Outlook on the $1.8 Billion Radiation-Hardened Electronics Global Market to 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $374.3 Million - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Radiation-Hardened Electronics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Radiation-Hardened Electronics estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Mission Therapeutics Successfully Completes First Clinical Assessment for Lead DUB Program, MTX652
Safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic endpoints successfully met. Mission Therapeutics (“Mission”), a drug discovery and development company focused on protein homeostasis by selectively inhibiting deubiquitylating enzymes (DUBs), today announced the successful completion of its first Phase I clinical assessment for lead USP30 DUB inhibitor, MTX652. The Phase I First...
Chris Cassidy Appointed New President of SCHOTT North America
SCHOTT, the international technology group with a long-standing tradition of inventing specialty glass, has appointed Chris Cassidy as President of SCHOTT North America in addition to his role as President of SCHOTT Pharma USA. In this new role, Cassidy will support the company’s U.S. growth strategy, which aims to increase presence in the region and focus on long-term growth.
CES 2023: Local Reactions to Global Economic and Geopolitical Forces Define Regional Trajectories of Connected Home CPE in 2023
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- CES 2023 -- The prospects of inflation and a global recession are a common variable that will influence how network service providers (NSPs) in different regions assess their strategic customer premises equipment options (CPE) for 2023. That said, local market conditions will determine the pace at which new technologies are deployed and new services adopted for connected home applications, according to Mercedes Pastor, Senior Vice President of VANTIVA's Global Customer Unit, in an interview with journalists during CES 2023.
Cogency Global Acquires Unisearch
NEW YORK - January 5, 2023 - (Newswire.com) New York-based Cogency Global Inc., a global provider of corporate compliance and transactional legal support services, announced today that it has acquired Washington-based Unisearch Inc. Bertram Capital-backed Cogency Global provides a full range of registered agent, transactional, and corporate compliance services for...
EXPLAINER: Is China sharing enough COVID-19 information?
TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — As COVID-19 rips through China, other countries and the World Health Organization are calling on its government to share more comprehensive data on the outbreak. Some even say many of the numbers it's reporting are meaningless. Without basic data like the number of...
