SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A. to Introduce Milweb™ Millimeter Wave Sensor Technology with Proprietary Algorithms at CES 2023
SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A. today announced a new MilwebTM Millimeter Wave Sensor Technology and Solution. Utilizing the company’s proprietary algorithms, the Milweb Wave Sensor can identify objects, surfaces, up-coming terrain and even, at a close range, an individual’s heart rate and respiration. This versatile new sensor technology has applications in Home Automation, Automotive Manufacturing, Healthcare and Safety products. (Booth #52360 Venetian Expo, January 5th-8th, 2023, Las Vegas).
Starklightechnology Company Was Renowned and Listed Among Top 10 Blockchain Development Agency in the World
StarkLight Studio is a game art and blockchain development company creating projects that will definitely stick in memory. We always go beyond the limits, spark inspiration, and turn any fantasies into reality with our innovative approach to game development. Expertise. Our Gaming developers are aware of the latest developments in...
byDesign Launches Subscription Marketing Service to Keep Teams Agile
With economic uncertainty as the backdrop for 2023, teams are scaling back hiring and looking for alternatives that enable growth while maintaining financial flexibility. SME's in particular have important decisions to make about allocation of budget to marketing during recessionary conditions. While an initial reaction might be to cut budgets and preserve capital, studies have shown that companies who increase marketing efforts during recessions show significant growth.
Globalgig Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification through Independent Audit
Globalgig announced today that it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance and completed its audit report, confirming that its data management practices and organizational controls meet the highest standards as set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The SOC 2 Type II...
Vape-Jet Introduces New Line of Vape Cartridge Production Machines
Oregon, US, 3rd January 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, Vape-Jet is proud to introduce its latest line of vape cartridge production machines, designed to streamline the production process and improve product quality. These state-of-the-art machines are fully-automatic and semi-automatic, able to fill and cap a wide range of vape cartridges with precision and efficiency.
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases a New Interview with AR Way Discussing Their Latest News
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with AR Way discussing their latest news. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.
Canadian Exploration Services Limited Offers Mining Prospecting Services for Clients in the Mining Industry
Canadian Exploration Services Limited, a leading mining exploration company, offers mining prospecting services for clients in the mining industry. With prospecting, clients desiring to identify and evaluate mineral deposits and make informed decisions based on this information can get the help they desire. Canadian Exploration Services Limited is a leader in providing exploration solutions for clients in the morning industry. The company is based in Canada and aims to deliver high-quality and satisfactory mining prospecting services to its clients. Aside from mining prospecting, however, they are also specialists in other exploration services, including geophysics, other technical services, and Earthworks & construction.
DecentCustom the best convenient way to Make Product a Brand with Professional Printing Services
Are you looking for a practical tool to help your small business find customers and expand its market?. Look nowhere else! I found a company that makes customized products which are readily apparent to the market, are well-liked by consumers, are easy to use, have high quality, and are affordably priced. They ought to be your top choice. Decentcustom helped me when it came to expert customization.
BEST Inc. Offers IPC-A-620 & IPC-A-610 Certification Programs and Training Materials
BEST Inc., a client-centric electronics and solder training company, provides IPC-A-620 & IPC-A-610 certification programs and training materials. In the world of electronics, technicians constantly need to update their knowledge and build their skills in the different electronics standards and procedures. BEST Inc. is a leading electronics company dedicated to providing BGA rework, PCB rework and repair services, solder training, and solder training tools. This company has certified and well-experienced professionals in its workforce who are committed to providing quality services and training sessions. Thus, their technicians provide certification training courses such as IPC-A-620-inspection of wire harness/cables, IPC A-600-inspection of rigid and flex bare board, IPC certification renewal, J-STD-001 certification – PCB assembly std, and IPC A-610 class – inspection of assembled PCBs.
Canada-visa-online is proud to announce that they now offering visa services
We are excited to announce that canada-visa-online is now open for business!Our company provides an online service that helps people with the visa application process for Canada. We are committed to providing a fast, easy and affordable way for people to get the visa they need.We have a team of experienced professionals who are familiar with the Canadian visa application process and can help you with all aspects of the application. We also offer a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied with our service.If you are interested in applying for a Canadian visa, we encourage you to visit our website and learn more about our company. Thank you for considering us as your partner in this process.
DigitalGift Offers Customer Loyalty Program Solutions
DigitalGift released a blog article detailing how businesses can leverage customer loyalty programs to grow revenue, beat competitors and increase customer satisfaction. DigitalGift, an apocket service, released a blog article detailing how businesses can leverage customer loyalty programs to grow revenue, beat competitors, and increase customer satisfaction. The blog explores...
Thundercomm Brought Its Brand-new Smart Vending Machine Solution to CES 2023
Thundercomm, the world-leading IoT product and solution provider, officially announced its all-new Smart Vending Machine Solution at CES 2023. This new solution will not only bring consumers a more convenient purchasing experience, but also help vending machine operators improve their operational efficiency and reduce costs. With the rapid development of...
Aircraft Battery Charging and Testing Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Forecast by 2029 - ATEQ AVIATION, DUNCAN AVIATION, Saft, ARBIN INSTRUMENTS, Enersys
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2023 -- Aircraft Battery Charging And Testing Market Scope & Overview. The Aircraft Battery Charging And Testing market research is a thorough, expert examination of the industry, with an emphasis on worldwide market trends. All data and analysis, including predictions, assessments, and estimates, are conducted using time-tested approaches such as Porter's Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis. Additional elements such as the supply chain, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategy have been assessed to provide a complete and in-depth picture of the market.
Global Video Laryngoscope Market Report 2022 to 2028: Players Include Vivid Medical, Salter Labs, Verathon and Medtronic - ResearchAndMarkets.com
VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC. (United States) KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG (Germany) Marshall Products (United Kingdom) Intersurgical Ltd. (United Kingdom) Vivid Medical, Inc. (United States) Salter Labs (United States) Verathon Inc. (United States) Medtronic (Ireland) In the upcoming years, the market expansion will be supported by the creation of new...
Voromotors – Leading Premium Personal Electric Scooter Retailer
USA - Jan 05, 2023 - Through serving 1 customer at a time, and pushing quality boundaries, they soon grew to become the leading premium electric scooter company in the country. Their mission is to empower personal commutes – last mile and as a primary alternative mode of transport. They...
CES 2023: Local Reactions to Global Economic and Geopolitical Forces Define Regional Trajectories of Connected Home CPE in 2023
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- CES 2023 -- The prospects of inflation and a global recession are a common variable that will influence how network service providers (NSPs) in different regions assess their strategic customer premises equipment options (CPE) for 2023. That said, local market conditions will determine the pace at which new technologies are deployed and new services adopted for connected home applications, according to Mercedes Pastor, Senior Vice President of VANTIVA's Global Customer Unit, in an interview with journalists during CES 2023.
NTT DATA, Valeo and Embotech Form Consortium to Provide Automated Parking Solutions
VEN.AI aims to be the go-to solution provider of automated parking solutions for car manufacturers. NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, Valeo, and Embotech, a software scale-up for autonomous driving systems, announce the next big step to provide automated parking solutions. Together, the three companies have built a consortium, VEN.AI, that aims to be the go-to solution provider for production ready parking automation with global roll out capabilities. The consortium combines each company’s core competencies including owned IP, the latest technology, sales and support structure and strong operations offerings.
BEST Inc. Launches High-Quality User-friendly Equipment for PCB Rework/Repair
BEST Inc., a fast-paced leading provider of rework and repair solutions, announces the availability of its equipment for PCB rework/repairs. Every soldering geek knows that the key to effective PCB rework/repair lies not just in skill but in possession of professional-grade equipment. BEST Inc. is a forward-thinking tech company that offers PCB rework/repair solutions through the development of high-quality tools for PCB rework/repair. With tools provided by BEST Inc, users are guaranteed an increase in the quality and longevity of their PCB rework/repair.
SMK Electronics to Showcase Advanced Energy Harvesting Technology, Including a New Gen 2 SCPS Bluetooth® Ambient Sensor, at CES 2023
SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A. today announced that it will showcase several new additions to its Energy Harvesting Technology at CES 2023. New solutions from SMK’s SCPS Bluetooth® Ambient Sensor, a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in 2021, include wireless power transmission and the utilization of solar or ambient light to provide energy for the powering of devices.
Bitwise Announces Results of December 2022 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Intel (INTC), CBOE Global Markets (CBOE), Nu Holdings (NU), and Applied Blockchain (APLD) enter the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index; Intel (INTC), Nike (NKE), CleanSpark (CLSK), and Applied Blockchain (APLD) enter the Bitwise Web3 Index; no changes to the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index. Bitwise Index Services, the indexing...
