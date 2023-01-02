Read full article on original website
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
markerzone.com
INSIDER EXPLAINS THE REASON DETROIT WAIVED JAKUB VRANA
Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings shocked the NHL scene on Tuesday when the team placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana recently went through the NHL's Player Assistance Program and is currently on an AHL conditioning stint, where he has zero points in three games. While there has...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ David Perron has flashbacks to teammate’s cardiac arrest following Hamlin’s collapse
DETROIT – When Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron learned that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati, he was reminded of a similarly frightening incident nearly three years ago. Jay Bouwmeester, Perron’s teammate with the St. Louis Blues, went...
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Red-hot Wolves knock off No. 10-ranked team in the state
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 4, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. HOCKEY: BAY CITY WOLVES 6, CHELSEA 4.
MLive.com
MLive’s Michigan Miss Basketball watch list update for Jan. 5
Several of the top Michigan high school senior girls basketball players have put forth strong cases to be considered for the 2023 Miss Basketball award. It has been an impressive season so far for many of the top players from around the state and MLive has been keeping an eye on their progress.
MLive.com
Bay City boys roundup: Averaging 2 points per game, unexpected star pours in 22
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the boys high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 3, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
VIDEO: Five-Star Dante Moore Breaks Silence on Flip from Oregon to UCLA
The No. 3-ranked prospect overall in the high school class of 2023, quarterback Dante Moore from Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King finally breaks his silence and breaks down why he flipped his commitment from Oregon to UCLA.
MLive.com
‘Damar Hamlin University’: D’Andre Swift, Jerry Jacobs go way back with injured Bill
ALLEN PARK -- Jerry Jacobs. Cornerback. Damar Hamlin University. OK, so he hasn’t quite worked out the wording yet. But when the Detroit Lions cornerback steps up to the NBC cameras to tape his video introduction for the starting lineups against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, Jacobs wants the whole world to know exactly who he’s playing for that night.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area girls basketball rankings, teams trending up entering 2023
MUSKEGON – We’re one month into the Michigan high school girls basketball season and it’s time to see where the top Muskegon area teams stack up entering the new year. See which teams are trending up, as well as the Top 10 teams in the area below.
MLive.com
See first set of Grand Rapids boys prep hoops rankings heading into 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The holiday break gave Grand Rapids-area boys high school basketball teams a chance to recharge and prepare for the heart of the 2022-23 season, and many are hoping the new year works out as well as the previous one. Two local squads – East Kentwood and...
MLive.com
Aaron Glenn remembers the day he saw the Lions’ Reggie Brown turn blue
ALLEN PARK -- The Damar Hamlin injury has spread terror through locker rooms across the NFL. That’s especially true in Detroit, where one of their own, Saivion Smith, already dropped to the turf in temporary paralysis against New England this season. For defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, seeing Hamlin need...
MLive.com
DraftKings promo code for 2023: Bet $5, win $200 instantly on anything
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. No matter if you’re a fan of the NFL, NBA, NHL or any other sport, DraftKings Sportsbook has you covered with an incredible...
Thursday's Sports In Brief
FOOTBALL ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac
MLive.com
Ben Johnson: ‘I hoped it would click just a little bit faster’ with Jameson Williams
ALLEN PARK -- Every time Jameson Williams has had a football in his hands in the NFL, he’s made something special happen. There’s nothing wrong with that kid’s speed. It’s special. The trick, of course, is figuring out how to get the football into his hands...
MLive.com
For untested Lions, red-hot Jared Goff just might hold the key against Green Bay
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have one of the youngest rosters in the league. When they crushed Chicago last weekend to take their improbable playoff chase to the final hour of the regular season, they started not one, not two, not even three, but four rookies on their defense. A fifth, Josh Paschal, racked up two sacks off the bench. That was surpassed by only James Houston, who now leads all rookies everywhere in sacks. None of which accounts for Aidan Hutchinson, who is on the very short list for defensive rookie of the year.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball: Cabana, Stephens keep Chelsea boys’ win streak rolling
Chelsea’s boys basketball team hasn’t missed a beat since the season began and that didn’t stop on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs picked up an impressive 72-56 72-56 win over Roseville to remain unbeaten on the year.
MLive.com
The Lions are hurting for Damar Hamlin heading into big finale in Green Bay
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions will punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win in Green Bay and some help from their friends in Los Angeles. The Packers will punch their ticket with a win, period. Loser goes home for good.
Michigan Republican John James Took a Shot at the Detroit Lions During House Speaker Nominations
The Detroit Lions are in the playoff hunt going into the final week of the season and on the verge of finishing with a winning record for the first time since 2
MLive.com
Marquee holiday matches shake up Week 4 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
The holiday season coincides with some of the nation’s top high school wrestling tournaments, and several Michigan teams were on hand for one of the elite events last week. Ohio-based Brecksville High School hosted the Brecksville Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Thursday and Friday, where two Michiganders – Davison’s Josh Barr and Dundee’s Braeden Davis – reached the top of the podium in the 175 and 126-pound weight classes.
