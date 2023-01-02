ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

markerzone.com

INSIDER EXPLAINS THE REASON DETROIT WAIVED JAKUB VRANA

Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings shocked the NHL scene on Tuesday when the team placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana recently went through the NHL's Player Assistance Program and is currently on an AHL conditioning stint, where he has zero points in three games. While there has...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

MLive’s Michigan Miss Basketball watch list update for Jan. 5

Several of the top Michigan high school senior girls basketball players have put forth strong cases to be considered for the 2023 Miss Basketball award. It has been an impressive season so far for many of the top players from around the state and MLive has been keeping an eye on their progress.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

‘Damar Hamlin University’: D’Andre Swift, Jerry Jacobs go way back with injured Bill

ALLEN PARK -- Jerry Jacobs. Cornerback. Damar Hamlin University. OK, so he hasn’t quite worked out the wording yet. But when the Detroit Lions cornerback steps up to the NBC cameras to tape his video introduction for the starting lineups against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, Jacobs wants the whole world to know exactly who he’s playing for that night.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Aaron Glenn remembers the day he saw the Lions’ Reggie Brown turn blue

ALLEN PARK -- The Damar Hamlin injury has spread terror through locker rooms across the NFL. That’s especially true in Detroit, where one of their own, Saivion Smith, already dropped to the turf in temporary paralysis against New England this season. For defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, seeing Hamlin need...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

DraftKings promo code for 2023: Bet $5, win $200 instantly on anything

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. No matter if you’re a fan of the NFL, NBA, NHL or any other sport, DraftKings Sportsbook has you covered with an incredible...
Daily Independent

Thursday's Sports In Brief

FOOTBALL ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac
HAWAII STATE
MLive.com

For untested Lions, red-hot Jared Goff just might hold the key against Green Bay

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have one of the youngest rosters in the league. When they crushed Chicago last weekend to take their improbable playoff chase to the final hour of the regular season, they started not one, not two, not even three, but four rookies on their defense. A fifth, Josh Paschal, racked up two sacks off the bench. That was surpassed by only James Houston, who now leads all rookies everywhere in sacks. None of which accounts for Aidan Hutchinson, who is on the very short list for defensive rookie of the year.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Marquee holiday matches shake up Week 4 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings

The holiday season coincides with some of the nation’s top high school wrestling tournaments, and several Michigan teams were on hand for one of the elite events last week. Ohio-based Brecksville High School hosted the Brecksville Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Thursday and Friday, where two Michiganders – Davison’s Josh Barr and Dundee’s Braeden Davis – reached the top of the podium in the 175 and 126-pound weight classes.
MICHIGAN STATE

