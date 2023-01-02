ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 294

David Scholz
3d ago

California is a 3rd world world country now , looks like crap , why high taxes? they don't fix anything, Democrats have took California to New lows......

Reply(29)
227
nick mckinnon
3d ago

look at that smug, broke back mountain lil dictator Gavin Newsom....He doesn't care about what the ppl want...he cares about his own agenda

Reply(8)
93
Patriot3333
3d ago

One day Governor Newsom just as each one of us will stand before a living God and give an account. I wish he would repent. The killing of babies is unconscionable.

Reply(23)
96
Related
kusi.com

New California laws in 2023 that took effect Jan. 1

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Hundreds of new laws passed in California in 2023 affect everything from protecting abortion and gender-affirming health care to legalizing jaywalking and banning the sale and manufacture of new fur clothing and accessories. Here are a few of the new laws that took effect Jan....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Prisons across California to close or shrink

(The Center Square) - Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe , a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025. “CDCR and the (Gov. Newsom) administration are working to minimize impact to staff and the communities,” according to a Dec. 6 release from the prison agency. “This will include options...
BLYTHE, CA
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Some, but not all, new laws for 2023

The last session of the California Legislature ended in September and Gov. Gavin Newsom had the option to sign into law more than 1,160 bills the Legislature had passed. By Oct. 2, he had signed 997 and vetoed 163. Below is a brief summary of the new laws that Californians will have in 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Younger

The latest round of the longstanding legal battle between Jeff Younger and his ex-wife Anne Georgulas over custody and the right to make medical decisions for their two young children played out before the Texas Supreme Court in late December. As reported previously by The Dallas Express, the divorced couple...
TEXAS STATE
Eater

California’s New Bar and Restaurant Laws for 2023, Explained

California Governor Gavin Newsom and state legislators were busy in 2022, passing over 1,000 laws before the year ended. While these laws greatly impact everyday California residents, they will also leave a significant mark on the state’s many small businesses, including innumerable restaurants, cafes, and bars. From new rules surrounding street vendors, to pay changes for fast-food workers and increased financial transparency, here is a roundup of California’s new laws that went into effect or were updated as of January 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Several California Cities

There's a high cost of living in California, and the latest data from 2021 reveals what it takes to be considered "middle class" in several California cities. According to Pew Research Center data, the American middle class has been shrinking the past five decades. More Americans have entered either the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their food and service, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

922K+
Followers
4K+
Post
714M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy