David Scholz
3d ago
California is a 3rd world world country now , looks like crap , why high taxes? they don't fix anything, Democrats have took California to New lows......
nick mckinnon
3d ago
look at that smug, broke back mountain lil dictator Gavin Newsom....He doesn't care about what the ppl want...he cares about his own agenda
Patriot3333
3d ago
One day Governor Newsom just as each one of us will stand before a living God and give an account. I wish he would repent. The killing of babies is unconscionable.
From Legalizing Jaywalking to Banning Fur, California Starts 2023 with Hundreds of New Laws
Hundreds of new laws passed in California in 2023 affect everything from protecting abortion and gender-affirming health care to legalizing jaywalking and banning the sale and manufacture of new fur clothing and accessories. Here are a few of the new laws that took effect Jan. 1:. • SB 107, the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Law Prof: New California Law Banning Doctors From Advising Against COVID Vax Is Unconstitutional
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A California law that punishes doctors for advising patients against taking COVID-19 vaccines took effect Sunday, alarming a Wyoming doctor and a First-Amendment expert. Enacted Sept. 30, Assembly Bill 2098 became enforceable on the first day of 2023. It allows the...
California seeks sterilization victims to pay reparations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — About 600 people alive today can’t have children because California’s government sterilized them either against their will or without their knowledge, and now the state is trying to find them so it can pay them at least $15,000 each in reparations.
kusi.com
New California laws in 2023 that took effect Jan. 1
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Hundreds of new laws passed in California in 2023 affect everything from protecting abortion and gender-affirming health care to legalizing jaywalking and banning the sale and manufacture of new fur clothing and accessories. Here are a few of the new laws that took effect Jan....
California workers are getting new protections in 2023 despite companies' opposition
A wide range of Californians, from white-collar professionals to blue-collar agricultural laborers, fast-food servers, and construction workers, are expected to benefit in 2023 from new, far-reaching legislation that aims to improve working conditions.
19thnews.org
Health care for transgender adults becomes new target in 2023 legislative session
Lawmakers in at least eight states used the last two months of 2022 to prefile anti-transgender bills ahead of state legislative sessions convening this month — setting up another year of statehouse battles over trans rights, while targeting health care for trans adults in new ways. Most states moving...
Arizona judge pushes trial date for Bentley-driving polygamist to March: reports
The trial for an an alleged polygamist in Arizona, over kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges, was pushed back to March to allow his attorney more time to prepare.
Washington Examiner
California's New Year's resolution: Let transgender youth suffer irreversible harm
For many, the first of January offers the chance of a new beginning, an opportunity to reflect and set goals to improve oneself. The average person might set New Year’s resolutions such as eating less, calling their parents more, or finally kicking that Netflix addiction in favor of cracking open a book.
Texas AG sues Biden admin over illegal immigration rule 'increasing burden' on taxpayers
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration over a rule that he says places a burden on American taxpayers which is a result of illegal immigration.
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object
A California witness at San Bernardino reported watching a silent, sphere-shaped object hovering near a highway at 8 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Prisons across California to close or shrink
(The Center Square) - Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe , a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025. “CDCR and the (Gov. Newsom) administration are working to minimize impact to staff and the communities,” according to a Dec. 6 release from the prison agency. “This will include options...
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Some, but not all, new laws for 2023
The last session of the California Legislature ended in September and Gov. Gavin Newsom had the option to sign into law more than 1,160 bills the Legislature had passed. By Oct. 2, he had signed 997 and vetoed 163. Below is a brief summary of the new laws that Californians will have in 2023.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Younger
The latest round of the longstanding legal battle between Jeff Younger and his ex-wife Anne Georgulas over custody and the right to make medical decisions for their two young children played out before the Texas Supreme Court in late December. As reported previously by The Dallas Express, the divorced couple...
Eater
California’s New Bar and Restaurant Laws for 2023, Explained
California Governor Gavin Newsom and state legislators were busy in 2022, passing over 1,000 laws before the year ended. While these laws greatly impact everyday California residents, they will also leave a significant mark on the state’s many small businesses, including innumerable restaurants, cafes, and bars. From new rules surrounding street vendors, to pay changes for fast-food workers and increased financial transparency, here is a roundup of California’s new laws that went into effect or were updated as of January 1.
News 8 KFMB
New CA law allows lawsuits against sale, distribution of illegal weapons
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Texas passed a law known as SB8 that allows people who aren’t connected to an abortion to sue anyone who performs or facilitates an abortion after six weeks, and they can receive up to $10,000 in damages. "If they’re going to use this framework to...
NBC Los Angeles
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Several California Cities
There's a high cost of living in California, and the latest data from 2021 reveals what it takes to be considered "middle class" in several California cities. According to Pew Research Center data, the American middle class has been shrinking the past five decades. More Americans have entered either the...
Will Pay to Play Politics Be Curbed in the New Year?
A new California law aimed at curbing pay to play schemes at the local level across the state and Orange County takes effect this year – but questions are mounting on how effective it will be. The law mandates a 12-month cooling off period on local elected officials from...
Court puts a hold on fast-food worker law that would allow $22 minimum wage
STATEWIDE – Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Shelleyanne W.L. Chang temporarily stopped the FAST Recovery law from going into effect. The law, which was supposed to be implemented Jan. 1, would have allowed for a $22 minimum wage for fast-food workers as well as other working condition standards.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyo Truckers Concerned With California Truck Law That Bans All Trucks, Buses Made Before 2010
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Beginning with the new year, large trucks and buses made before 2010 are banned from California’s roads, which would include any Wyoming trucks entering the Golden State. “Do I think that zero emissions vehicles are the future? Yeah, I do....
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their food and service, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
