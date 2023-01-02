California Governor Gavin Newsom and state legislators were busy in 2022, passing over 1,000 laws before the year ended. While these laws greatly impact everyday California residents, they will also leave a significant mark on the state’s many small businesses, including innumerable restaurants, cafes, and bars. From new rules surrounding street vendors, to pay changes for fast-food workers and increased financial transparency, here is a roundup of California’s new laws that went into effect or were updated as of January 1.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO