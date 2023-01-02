ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 12 Buckeyes Host No. 14/13 Spartans in B1G Series

Gameday Links (video, stats) Preview Video (Rohlik) The No. 12-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team returns to action with a two-game home series against No. 14/13 Michigan State this weekend. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday in Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State’s 16-0 is Best Start in Program History

MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 3/3 Ohio State Buckeyes (16-0, 5-0 B1G) beat Minnesota (8-7, 1-3 B1G) by an 83-71 margin on Thursday night inside Williams Arena to record the best start in program history. Ohio State started quickly with the first seven points and led by as many as...
Ohio State Hosts No. 1 Purdue Thursday

TICKETS: Season, single-game, group and mini plans are available men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State will play at home for the first time in the new year and it...
Webster Named WCHA Forward of the Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the first time in her Buckeye career, Ohio State women’s hockey’s Makenna Webster has earned Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) player of the month honors. The junior was named the Forward of the Month, the conference announced Tuesday. Webster tallied a team-high 13...
Buckeyes Open Season Thursday vs. Central State

No. 13 Ohio State vs. Central State, No. 4 Penn State. Game Notes: Ohio State | Central State | Penn State | MIVA. Season Stats: Ohio State | Central State | Penn State | MIVA | NCAA. NOTE: Ohio State men’s volleyball fans are asked to arrive early to the...
