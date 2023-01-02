Read full article on original website
Related
Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage
none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
Popculture
Duggar Couple Welcomes Their First Child
The Duggar family has added a new member. Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Duggar, welcomed their first child on Christmas Day, a baby girl named Brynley Noelle. The new parents announced the big news in a joint Instagram post, calling Brynley's arrival a "precious Christmas gift." In the photo,...
Popculture
'Married at First Sight': Nicole and Christopher Reveal Their Biggest Concerns Heading Into Their Wedding Day (Exclusive)
Married at First Sight couple Nicole and Christopher had the same concern going into their wedding sight unseen. Ahead of Married at First Sight's return to Nashville for its 16th season Wednesday, the couple paired by the MAFS experts opened up to PopCulture.com about their biggest worry heading into their first meeting at the altar, as well as what they learned during their time on the Lifetime marriage experiment show.
Popculture
Cheryl Burke Shades Ex Matthew Lawrence for Moving on With R&B Legend
Cheryl Burke seemingly is calling ex-husband Matthew Lawrence for moving on "fast" with TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas after the new couple confirmed their relationship less than four months after the Boy Meets World star and Dancing With the Stars alum finalized their divorce. "That was fast..." the pro dancer wrote...
Popculture
'Teen Mom' Star Cory Wharton Reveals Heartbreaking Update on Daughter Maya's Health
Teen Mom star Cory Wharton's younger daughter was born with tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart disease. The Challenge staple took to Instagram recently to reveal that the 7-month-old baby girl, Maya Grace, is experiencing some complications after having open-heart surgery. "Maya's doing okay. She's not doing great," he wrote. "They're keeping her sedated right now because her left lung has some fluid in it, and she's having a hard time breathing on her own. So I just need that little girl to push out all that fluid in her lungs so then hopefully her vitals start to look normal."
Popculture
Kelly Osbourne Welcomes First Child, Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby's Name
Kelly Osbourne has welcomed her first child, and her mother Sharon Osbourne revealed the new baby boy's name. On Wednesday morning's version of The Talk, Sharon told viewers the exciting news, announcing that the infant's name is Sidney, after his father, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson. Sharon then added that Kelly is doing "so great" and that she is "so proud of" her daughter.
Man Who Accused Todd Chrisley Of Secret Affair Going After Reality Star’s Wife Julie For $167k As Stars Prepare For Prison
Todd Chrisley’s male ex-business partner, who accused the reality star of having an affair with him, has gone to court to collect $167k owed by Julie Chrisley, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mark Braddock filed a court case against Julie in Nashville court. In his petition, Mark said he was awarded $112k in 2014 as part of a legal battle involving Julie. However, he said the amount has increased with interest to $167k In 2012, Julie and Chrisley Asset Management filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Mark for alleged terroristic threats,...
Popculture
Amy Robach Spotted Leaving T.J. Holmes' Place as His Ex Slams Their Relationship
Despite the drama that surrounds them, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes seem to be moving right along in their relationship. According to Page Six, Robach was seen leaving Holmes' apartment on Wednesday. This news comes shortly after Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, released a statement about the Good Morning America anchors' scandal.
Popculture
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Popculture
Why People Think Eric Dane and Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart Might Have Reconciled
Actors Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart are fueling speculation of reconciliation after rang in the new year together in Cabo, Mexico. The two were photographed holding hands during their vacation. Gayheart, 51, filed for divorce from Dane, 50, in 2018. Dane and Gayheart were seen leaving a yacht and walking...
Popculture
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Laid to Rest in Private Funeral
It has been a little over three weeks since Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died, and the late DJ has now been laid to rest. According to a report from PEOPLE, a source told the outlet that a private funeral was recently held. The source did not state exactly when the memorial took place but seemed to note it was a small event with mostly family and close friends in attendance.
Popculture
Justin Long Pens 40th Birthday Tribute to Girlfriend Kate Bosworth
Justin Long is sharing everything he loves about girlfriend Kate Bosworth as the Barbarian star celebrates her 40th birthday. Long couldn't help but gush Monday as he took to Instagram with a lengthy tribute to the Blue Crush actress paired with a slideshow of sweet photos of moments throughout their relationship.
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Marries New Love 6 Years After Divorcing Co-Star
Brandon Barash is a married man! Six years after his divorce, the Days of Our Lives star said "I do" to fiancée Isabella Devoto in front of 145 guests at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17, with their Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony all thanks to the actor's 8-year-old daughter Harper, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristen Storms.
Popculture
Prince Harry Reportedly Tougher on William Than King Charles in New Book 'Spare'
Prince Harry is not holding back with his autobiography, Spare. But, one member of the royal family might be getting the brunt of it all — his brother, Prince William. According to The Sunday Times, Harry will focus more on his relationship with William instead of his father, King Charles III.
Popculture
Salt Bae Shocks by Revealing Voice Online in New Year's Message
The Internet sensation known as Salt Bae shocked fans this weekend by speaking out loud in a video on his Instagram account. Many fans proclaimed that this was the first time they had heard Salt Bae's real voice, and it was not what they expected. He used that voice to convey a simple message of celebration on New Year's Eve.
Popculture
Country Singer and Drummer Marry Just Outside of Nashville
Wedding bells were in the air before the Christmas holiday. Lauren Hobbs, member of The Hobbs Sisters, and Nashville drummer Neal Yakopin wed just outside of Nashville ahead of the holiday. The couple started dating in 2019, having their first date on Thanksgiving of that year. They also kept with the theme by getting engaged on Christmas Eve 2021. They knew from the start that they'd found the one in each other. "From our very first date, we could really be ourselves with each other," Hobbs told PEOPLE about the drummer. "We could talk about anything and found so much common ground in our love for our family, faith, and passion for music. It felt right from the very beginning."
Popculture
'So Help Me Todd': 'Happy Endings' Alum Fills Mysterious Role in Exclusive Preview
So Help Me Todd returns from its holiday break on CBS Thursday with a major guest star. Eliza Coupe, who starred in Happy Endings, makes her debut in the series, playing a character referenced multiple times in the past. In an exclusive clip shared with PopCulture.com, Coupe has an important conversation with Skylar Astin's Todd from prison.
Popculture
Keke Palmer Says She's Found the Cure to Her Long Battle With Acne
Keke Palmer is basking in her first pregnancy. So much so that the True Jackson VP star says it's been the cure to her longstanding battle with acne. In recent years, Palmer opened up about dealing with acne in her adult life since her polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis. In an Instagram video, Palmer says preparing to give birth has brought her the skin she's always dreamed of. "I know you can't see right now because I got a face full of makeup on, but let's really get into it. I want you to see that everything right here is extremely flat. What that means is — even with the discoloration that we're going to get to — there's no more of the bumps," she says. "I'm here to let y'all know I found the secret to clearing up my acne, and guess what it is? You need to get knocked up. Period. Point blank," she declares jokingly.
Popculture
Lisa Rinna Announces 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Exit
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will look much different in the forthcoming season. After eight seasons on the show, Lisa Rinna has announced her exit. The departure comes amid a rough season in which the actress has been called out for her controversial tweets, accusations of racism, and stirring the pot with her co-stars. "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna told PEOPLE Magazine in a statement. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!" She first joined the cast in season 5 and become a fan favorite. But as it turns out, Bravo honcho Andy Cohen wasn't a fan of the casting choice. In a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cohen said he "was wary of hiring a recognizable actress, feeling it would change the vibe of the show." But now he "considers Rinna one of the best additions to the franchise."
Popculture
Prince Harry Blames Prince William and Kate Middleton for Him Wearing Nazi Costume
Prince Harry reportedly blames Prince William and Kate Middleton for his infamous 2005 Nazi costume scandal. In a leaked excerpt of his new memoir Spare, Harry claims his older brother and sister-in-law laughed at him when they saw him dressed with a swastika for a party. Harry also discussed the scandal in the Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, recalling how "ashamed" he felt.
Comments / 0