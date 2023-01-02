Keke Palmer is basking in her first pregnancy. So much so that the True Jackson VP star says it's been the cure to her longstanding battle with acne. In recent years, Palmer opened up about dealing with acne in her adult life since her polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis. In an Instagram video, Palmer says preparing to give birth has brought her the skin she's always dreamed of. "I know you can't see right now because I got a face full of makeup on, but let's really get into it. I want you to see that everything right here is extremely flat. What that means is — even with the discoloration that we're going to get to — there's no more of the bumps," she says. "I'm here to let y'all know I found the secret to clearing up my acne, and guess what it is? You need to get knocked up. Period. Point blank," she declares jokingly.

5 HOURS AGO