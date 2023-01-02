ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATCH: Rare Video of Steph Curry Trash Talking Ja Morant

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asZEu_0k1HaXBX00

Steph was on fire during the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies series

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies may not have an official rivalry yet, but both teams certainly have a little extra for each other whenever they match up. With their competitive battles starting in the 2021 play-in game, the two teams had a highly contentious series in last year's Western Conference Semi-Finals, which set the stage for another heated game on Christmas this year.

Steph Curry was not available for the Christmas game, but he did play in last year's second round series, and was on fire against Memphis. Following Golden State's game one victory, Curry walked over to Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. to share a quick bit of trash talk. The rare footage was released by the Memphis Grizzlies in an offseason YouTube series , but has just recently been going viral on Twitter.

Curry could be heard saying, "Fun as hell, fellas. Come on! Come on!" Jaren Jackson Jr. asked Curry, "You love this, huh?" and Curry answered, "Absolutely!"

This footage begins to contextualize the comments that Morant had for Curry after Memphis won game two. When the star point guards walked past each other after the final buzzer, Morant said to Curry, "We're gonna have some fun."

It was ultimately Curry and the Warriors who had the most fun, finishing Memphis in six games, and going on to win their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Hilarious First Impression of Draymond Green

Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green

Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

Comments / 7

June Adams
3d ago

Ja the Future , Curry Making sure to stoke that fire . The best don’t talk back to losers but only people who have potential

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
New York Post

Athletes call for Skip Bayless to be fired after ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet

NFL players, NBA players and retired pro athletes are calling for Skip Bayless to be fired for comments he made in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.” After the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in Cincinnati, the “Undisputed” host took to Twitter to chime in on the situation. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted as medical personnel tended to Hamlin on the field in Cincinnati. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome...
OHIO STATE
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game

All eyes were on Donovan Mitchell during his 71-point explosion on Monday night … including the eyes of the NBA league office. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mitchell spewed lava in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, producing one of the ten highest-scoring performances in NBA history. Mitchell was 22-for-34 from the floor (including seven... The post Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
thesource.com

Stephen Jackson Threatens to Slap Skip Bayless: ‘All Respect Gone’

Skip Bayless is in hot water with many in the sports community after an insensitive tweet following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In the aftermath, former NBA player and current sports analyst Stephen Jackson hit Twitter with a direct threat to Bayless. “Ima slap the shit outta...
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
8K+
Followers
865
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy