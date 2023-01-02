Police: Over a dozen tires slashed at hotel near MacArthur Airport

Suffolk police are looking into the circumstances surrounding incidents involving over a dozen tires being slashed at a hotel near MacArthur Airport.

Police say the incidents happened at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Center on Veterans Memorial Highway. It appears most, if not all of the victims, paid the hotel to park before boarding a flight at MacArthur.

Suffolk police say tires on 13 vehicles were slashed since Dec. 19. Many of the cars had two tires cut, and at least one had three tires slashed.

"We came to park here because it's supposed to be a good deal and it's actually pretty convenient," says Gregg Knepper, whose vehicle was damaged. "But obviously the security is lax and they're not doing a good job protecting the vehicles."

It's not clear if the hotel will cover the cost of the damage.