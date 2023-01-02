ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Huntington councilwoman announces she will not seek re-election

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jd0Vo_0k1HaJ4b00

Huntington Councilwoman Joan Cergol announced she will not seek re-election.

Cergol began working for the town of Huntington in 2002 after working in public relations and marketing for 18 years. She was elected to the Town Council in 2017.

In a statement written on her Instagram page , she says in part, "I believe my body of work and conduct speak to my love of Huntington and respect for all people, including every elected colleague with whom I have had the privilege to work."


Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Diane Savino to serve NYC Mayor Adams admin as senior advisor, report says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Former State Sen. Diane Savino’s new role with Mayor Eric Adams administration became a bit clearer Wednesday thanks to a Politico report. Savino, a Democrat who served as state senator for the North Shore and parts of Brooklyn for nearly 20 years, will become a mayoral senior advisor working with Chief Advisor Ingrid Lewis-Martin and the legislative team, the online outlet reported citing an Adams spokesman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Members to Be Appointed to Huntington Boards

The Huntington Town Board is expected to appoint members to several boards at its meeting Wednesday night. They include: Zoning Board of Appeals. Current members are John Posilico, whose term expired Dec. 31, Cheryl Grossman, Richard McGrath, John Castagna, W. Gerard Asher, Alvin White, Jeffrey Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Public hearing over boardwalk tables tabled

The Long Beach City Council was expected to set a public hearing regarding the tiff over tables for boardwalk eateries at Tuesday night’s meeting, but instead tabled the discussion for the next meeting, on Jan. 17. The council voted 4-1 to table the discussion, with only Council President Karen...
LONG BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Cedarhurst resident creates petition to stop over-development

The proposed 17-apartment residential development on 68 Washington Ave. in Cedarhurst has caused mixed reactions from residents who live on the street. Washington Avenue resident Michael Hatten, who has made clear his opposition to the project, has created a petition aimed to put a stop of the development. “I do...
CEDARHURST, NY
governing.com

New York City Considers Controversial Medicare Plan

(TNS) — New York City's City Council leaders announced late Tuesday, Jan. 3, that they will consider legislation to roll back a local law that stands in the way of Mayor Adams’ long-sought push to make a controversial Medicare plan the only cost-free health insurance option available for the municipal government’s retired workforce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Three Village’s Kinney is full of charitable endeavor

Hope Kinney is a familiar face in the Three Village area. Whether at an event organized by the Rotary Club of Stony Brook, Three Village Community Trust, local chamber of commerce or working with students and businesses with the Three Village Industry Advisory Board, residents will see Kinney there with a smile on her face, scurrying around to help out.
STONY BROOK, NY
New Jersey Globe

Menendez resigns Port Authority post

Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
nassauobserver.com

Levittown Woman Indicted For Allegedly Stealing Over $150,000 Through Guardianship

Luigia D’Amore allegedly siphoned money and failed to pay bills as the victim’s. Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Levittown woman was indicted on charges of grand larceny for allegedly stealing more than $150,000 from a developmentally challenged man for whom she acted as legal guardian between July 2016 and June 2019.
LEVITTOWN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Northport sports mom and volunteer doesn’t let medical diagnosis deter her

A late November day in Western New York saw temperatures drop into the 20s with the wind chill making it feel close to zero. Leftover snow from one of the biggest blizzards in modern history whistled around the football stadium at St. Francis High School in Hamburg in suburban Buffalo and there were no amounts of hot cocoa, blankets or layers of clothing that could make the conditions close to bearable.
NORTHPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors

BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
OCEANSIDE, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Warehouse Moratorium May Derail Sale of Orange County Fairgrounds; Resorts World Casino Opens In Newburgh Mall; Briefs

Pending Sale of Orange County Fairgrounds Could Be Disrupted By Town’s Temporary Moratorium On Warehouse Development. The prospective sale of the Orange County fairgrounds and speedway could be disrupted by a temporary moratorium on warehouse and distribution development in the Town of Walkill. The six-month stay on warehouse development,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

130K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy