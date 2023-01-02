Huntington councilwoman announces she will not seek re-election

Huntington Councilwoman Joan Cergol announced she will not seek re-election.

Cergol began working for the town of Huntington in 2002 after working in public relations and marketing for 18 years. She was elected to the Town Council in 2017.

In a statement written on her Instagram page , she says in part, "I believe my body of work and conduct speak to my love of Huntington and respect for all people, including every elected colleague with whom I have had the privilege to work."



