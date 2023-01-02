Jake Paul shoots down boxing match with UFC legend Donald Cerrone: “I’m tired of beating these old dudes up”

Read full article on original website
DeaOwner
3d ago
Jake Paul is an FLDS Fraud. If he thinks he is so tough. Why doesn't he fight his into The UFC or another company. He is scared, soft, and fake. That's why!
Reply(9)
24
James Beebe
3d ago
thats because you are not worth anything worth of a title fite with any champions - your internet fixed fights are bogus crapshoots
Reply
15
diligaf
3d ago
This Paul guy is a little smarter than I gave him credit for ole cowboy would put him in the pasture!!!!
Reply(3)
34
Related
Report | UFC veteran Phil Baroni arrested in Mexico for allegedly murdering his girlfriend
UFC and PRIDE veteran Phil Baroni has been arrested in Mexico for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, according to multiple reports. The Tribuna De La Bahia, a Mexican outlet, reported on Tuesday that Baroni allegedly killed his girlfriend inside their hotel room. The report states that Baroni was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
AOL Corp
Shaquille O'Neal reveals 40-lb. weight loss, says his goal is to do 'underwear ad with my sons'
Shaquille O'Neal has until his 51st birthday in March to lose 20 pounds. The former NBA player has already lost 40 pounds, he told Entertainment Tonight while speaking to the outlet about his upcoming virtual reality New Year's Eve countdown special, The Shaq-tacular Spectacular. "I lost 40 pounds," O'Neal said....
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: [WATCH] Dana White and His Wife In Drunken Fight At Nightclub On New Year’s Eve
On the eve of 2023, UFC chairman Dana White and his wife Anne White were spotted in a drunken fight in Cabo San Lucas, and the entire altercation was caught on video. Rumor has it that White and his wife’s scuffle began over accusations that he slept with his wife’s sister.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
dexerto.com
Jake Paul claims he’s done fighting “old dudes” but younger fighters are “scared”
Jake Paul says he wants to move on from fighting “old dudes” after being called out by former UFC star Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. As Jake Paul has risen up the ranks of combat sports, he’s constantly been lambasted for his choice of opponents. Some critics have suggested that he hasn’t fought a real boxer, while others have focused on him fighting former MMA fighters who are beyond their prime.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
ringsidenews.com
Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television
WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Jokes Wife Amanda Thought He Was 'Nice, But Not Attractive' in High School
The NASCAR star and his wife Amanda Carter first met when they were high school students: 'I just remember seeing her and I was like, 'Wow, she's beautiful,' says Wallace Bubba Wallace and his wife Amanda Carter have known each other since high school, but the NASCAR driver jokes it wasn't exactly love at first sight. "She thought I was nice, but not attractive," Wallace, 29, tells PEOPLE. The pair — who married in a New Year's Eve ceremony on Dec. 31 in North Carolina — first met...
The UFC has to fire Dana White after video shows him hitting his wife at a nightclub
Dana White has long been the face of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and during all those years he has said nobody bounces back from hitting a woman. In fact, he said exactly that during an appearance on FS1 back in 2014:. “There’s one thing that you never bounce back from...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Star Gets Stitches After RAW, Issues a Warning
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut following the win over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023. There was a moment during the bout where Bliss sent Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then dropped Belair with a DDT onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair started to bleed from her mouth then, but the blood continued to flow as the match went on. The match ended up stopping as Bliss walked away after another DDT into the steps. A referee checked on Bliss as medics brought a stretcher out, and RAW went to commercial. It was later said on commentary that Belair was being checked out by as doctor backstage. For those who missed it, you can click here to see the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match.
Dana White’s mother described her son as a “vindictive tyrant” in 2011 biography: “As the popularity of the UFC evolved, the person I once knew changed”
In comments that have once again gone viral, Dana White’s mother previously described her son as a tyrant. It’s no secret that UFC president Dana White isn’t everyone’s favourite person. While he’s been able to help build an incredibly successful promotion, it’s come at a cost.
MMAWeekly.com
Jake Paul isn’t interested in boxing Cowboy Cerrone: ‘Tired of beating these old dudes’
Jake Paul has made a name for himself within the boxing world for better or worse. But part of that legacy comes with the stigma that he only fights (and beats) older fighters. That’s something he’s looking to change in 2023, and part of the reason he isn’t interested in...
"I smoked it and it was like, 'Wow!'" - George Gervin opened up about his drug and alcohol addiction
"Iceman" badly wanted to find his way back to superstardom, but he made a wrong turn
Aljamain Sterling admittedly intrigued by Conor McGregor’s new “bodybuilder” physique: “I’d like to know what he’s on”
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has admitted that he’s intrigued by Conor McGregor’s new physique. While we’d all rather be discussing what Conor McGregor does inside the Octagon, that’s been pretty hard to do recently. The Irishman hasn’t been seen since his leg break against Dustin Poirier in summer 2021.
Sean O’Malley suggests the biggest fight “as far as pay-per-view sales” for Conor McGregor in 2023
Sean O’Malley is suggesting who would be the biggest fight ‘as far as pay-per-view sales’ for Conor McGregor in 2023. McGregor, 34, has not fought since he suffered a leg injury back in July of 2021 at UFC 264. It was Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) vs Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) in a bout which saw ‘The Diamond’ win via TKO.
Fighters react after video emerges of Dana White slapping his wife
Fighters are reacting after a video emerged of Dana White slapping his wife at a New Years Eve party. It was this past New Years Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ yesterday, January 2nd.
Jake Paul signs multi-fight contract with MMA league PFL
“I already disrupted boxing; now it is time to disrupt MMA,” Jake Paul said in a shocking announcement on Thursday. Paul, the “Problem Child” former YouTube influencer-turned-boxer, signed a multi-fight deal with the Professional Fighters League, in which he will make his MMA debut in 2023. The fights will take place in PFL’s all-new Super Fight division, exclusively on PPV. There was no opponent named for his MMA debut in the announcement. However, Paul did mention that he offered a two-fight contract with former UFC star Nate Diaz. “I’m so dedicated to this that I offered Nate Diaz a two-fight...
worldboxingnews.net
AJ can’t be ‘brave’ and fight Deontay Wilder now, admits promoter
Anthony Joshua’s promoter has admitted the British fighter cannot be ‘brave’ and face Deontay Wilder in his next bout. Eddie Hearn, who is aligned with the DAZN streaming service, was offered the opportunity of pitching AJ in with Wilder soon. However, according to Hearn, Shelly Finkel’s offer,...
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 74