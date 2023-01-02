Read full article on original website
Related
nevadacurrent.com
Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly polarized.’ Hmm, how’d that happen?
For decades, it’s been commonly observed that Nevada tends to rank at the bottom of good lists and the top of bad lists. That’s probably not what Gov. Joe Lombardo means when he says “the Nevada Way.”. In case you missed it, in an inaugural address Tuesday...
pvtimes.com
‘We’re toast,’ Nevada Republican elector wrote before Jan. 6 rally
Text exchanges between two of Nevada’s Republican electors who signed fake electoral certificates declaring President Donald Trump the winner in 2020 reveal a roller coaster of emotions. The U.S. House select committee appointed to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released text messages between Nevada National...
pvtimes.com
Former Nye DA will lead Nevada Public Defenders Office
Following his defeat in last year’s primary election, former Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia has been appointed to lead the Nevada State Public Defender’s Office. The announcement came from the Department of Indigent Defense Services (DIDS), who noted that Arabia’s appointment on Dec. 30, 2022, follows the...
kunr.org
Governor Lombardo pledges no new taxes, less government oversight, and more school choice at inauguration
Inclement weather forced the event to be moved from the lawn at the Nevada State Capitol to the Carson City Community Center. Republican and Democratic lawmakers, law enforcement, and family filled the auditorium. “As governor, I am filled with hope and optimism [in] what we can accomplish if we simply...
KTNV
EXCLUSIVE: Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley announces plans to run for Las Vegas mayor
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley — a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and trailblazer for women in politics — is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV, Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas...
‘The entire situation sucks,’ fake Nevada Republican electors texted about unfounded fraud, Jan. 6 fallout
Text messages between two Republican Nevada electors detail unfounded allegations of voter fraud, the submission of phony electoral documents, and later, the fallout from the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo sworn in as Nevada's 31st governor
Joe Lombardo became the 31st governor of Nevada on Monday when he took the oath of office ahead of a ceremonial inauguration planned for Tuesday.
KOLO TV Reno
Gov. Lombardo rehires former NDOC director to lead department
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gov. Joe Lombardo has hired a former Nevada Department of Corrections leader to lead the department once again. James Dzurenda confirmed he was hired to lead NDOC once again. Dzurenda said he starts Monday. Dzurenda led the department from 2016-2019 and most recently served as...
8newsnow.com
Gov. Lombardo promises to ‘unleash the roar on Nevada’s economic recovery’
Nevada’s newest governor was celebrated during an inauguration ceremony in Carson City Tuesday. Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who replaces departing Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, was formally sworn in as Nevada’s 31st governor. Gov. Lombardo promises to ‘unleash the roar on Nevada’s …. Nevada’s newest...
2news.com
Free Radon Test Kits for Nevada Residents through February
January is National Radon Action Month, and University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February, so that homeowners can identify whether their homes have high levels of the cancer-causing gas and can take steps to mitigate risks.
rmef.org
Argenta Nevada – onX Public Access Project
USE CODE RMEF FOR 20% OFF YOUR ONX SUBSCRIPTION -> onxmaps.com. It is one of the lushest areas in a state known for its bone dry, arid, desert landscapes. Just north of the small town of Battle Mountain in northcentral Nevada, you’ll find the newly created Argenta Wildlife Management Area.
Nevada climbs to No. 13 on list of movers’ destinations as reported by U-Haul
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada vaulted 16 spots to No. 13 on a popular list of destinations for do-it-yourself movers. A report released by U-Haul shows that one-way rentals in 2022 saw more customers arriving (50.2%) in Nevada than leaving (49.8%). Nevada’s top growth cities were Henderson and Reno. Other notable net-gain markets included North […]
southwestshadow.com
School Choice is Not Our Panacea
It is no secret that the quality of education in the Clark County School District and the state of Nevada has been generally subpar. For K-12 education, it is agreed by most sources that our state ranks among the lowest for quality of education when considering not only qualitative student feedback, but also measurable student achievement through more standard metrics, such as high school graduation rates, general reading/math test achievement, and college readiness scores.
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT announces winner in name a snowplow contest
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing a winner in its name a snowplow contest. In our area, a snowplow named Sierra Scoop will represent northwestern Nevada/ State Route 431, Mt. Rose Highway. Northeastern Nevada will be represented by a snowplow named Nevada Thaw Enforcement.
news3lv.com
Suspect in custody after leading law enforcement on chases across Nevada, Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect is in custody after leading several law enforcement agencies on multiple pursuits across two states late Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers began helping Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol with a traffic stop just before 10 p.m., said Lt. David...
nnbw.com
People: Marge Millar named director of operations and events for Nevada Women’s Fund
Nevada Women’s Fund is pleased to welcome Marge Millar as the new director of operations and events. Having served on the board of directors for the past four years, Millar brings a wealth of knowledge, skills, and experience to NWF as the organization ushers in its 40th year of empowering women to achievement in Northern Nevada.
The cost of natural gas drives up Nevada utility bills
NV Energy and Southwest Gas have raised their rates again, this time by nearly 15%. 13 Actions News spoke to a few valley residents who say they’re already struggling to keep up.
2news.com
NV Energy Discusses Mass Power Outage In Northern Nevada
Some NV Energy customers could be without power for days. A new warming shelter will open tomorrow, January 3, in Carson City. Over 70,000 customers were without power Sunday into Monday.
North Dakota Tribe Closes Purchase Of Las Vegas Massacre Site
The Three Affiliated Tribes have now closed on the sale of the 15-acre Village property in Las Vegas. The MHA Nation of the Forth Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota has sealed the deal of obtaining the property from MGM Resorts International. This prime real estate has a very grim...
KOLO TV Reno
‘It’s a pretty scary situation’: Many Nevadans still without power as second storm approaches
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wet, heavy snow still blankets western Nevada. While many are prepping for the next storm, some are still suffering the consequences of the first. “We had a tree branch come down and it landed right on our power line and it’s about a 12 foot branch,” said Steve Scriver, an NV Energy customer near Washoe Lake.
The Sierra Nevada Ally
Reno, NV
921
Followers
727
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT
The Sierra Nevada Ally is a nonprofit news organization that focuses on the environment/science, k-12 education, governance, and arts reporting relevant to northern Nevada and Tahoe Sierra.https://sierranevadaally.org/
Comments / 0