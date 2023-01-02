ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

pvtimes.com

‘We’re toast,’ Nevada Republican elector wrote before Jan. 6 rally

Text exchanges between two of Nevada’s Republican electors who signed fake electoral certificates declaring President Donald Trump the winner in 2020 reveal a roller coaster of emotions. The U.S. House select committee appointed to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released text messages between Nevada National...
pvtimes.com

Former Nye DA will lead Nevada Public Defenders Office

Following his defeat in last year’s primary election, former Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia has been appointed to lead the Nevada State Public Defender’s Office. The announcement came from the Department of Indigent Defense Services (DIDS), who noted that Arabia’s appointment on Dec. 30, 2022, follows the...
KOLO TV Reno

Gov. Lombardo rehires former NDOC director to lead department

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gov. Joe Lombardo has hired a former Nevada Department of Corrections leader to lead the department once again. James Dzurenda confirmed he was hired to lead NDOC once again. Dzurenda said he starts Monday. Dzurenda led the department from 2016-2019 and most recently served as...
2news.com

Free Radon Test Kits for Nevada Residents through February

January is National Radon Action Month, and University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February, so that homeowners can identify whether their homes have high levels of the cancer-causing gas and can take steps to mitigate risks.
rmef.org

Argenta Nevada – onX Public Access Project

USE CODE RMEF FOR 20% OFF YOUR ONX SUBSCRIPTION -> onxmaps.com. It is one of the lushest areas in a state known for its bone dry, arid, desert landscapes. Just north of the small town of Battle Mountain in northcentral Nevada, you’ll find the newly created Argenta Wildlife Management Area.
southwestshadow.com

School Choice is Not Our Panacea

It is no secret that the quality of education in the Clark County School District and the state of Nevada has been generally subpar. For K-12 education, it is agreed by most sources that our state ranks among the lowest for quality of education when considering not only qualitative student feedback, but also measurable student achievement through more standard metrics, such as high school graduation rates, general reading/math test achievement, and college readiness scores.
KOLO TV Reno

NDOT announces winner in name a snowplow contest

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing a winner in its name a snowplow contest. In our area, a snowplow named Sierra Scoop will represent northwestern Nevada/ State Route 431, Mt. Rose Highway. Northeastern Nevada will be represented by a snowplow named Nevada Thaw Enforcement.
