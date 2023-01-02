Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Organ/Tissue donor registry hits 7.5 million registrants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Secretary of State Jesse White announced today that the state’s organ/tissue donor registry reached 7.5 million registrants. Of the more than 12.8 million people living in Illinois, 10,146,583 qualify to become organ/tissue donors. Of those, 74% have registered as organ/tissue donors. “I am so...
newschannel20.com
Unpaid leave rights rights expands in Illinois
ILLINOIS (KHQA) — As the new year begins, employers and employees across the state of Illinois have some new laws to keep an eye out for. The Child Bereavement Leave Act (CBLA) is now called The Family Bereavement Leave Act (FBLA) and will expand unpaid leave rights for employees.
newschannel20.com
Gov. Pritzker visits Ball Elementary to highlight investments in early childhood education
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker along with local and community leaders visited Ball Elementary School in Chatham, Illinois on Thursday to highlight investments in the Preschool for All program. The Governor met with Superintendent Becca Lamon, Principal Tricia Burke, teachers, and students on their first day back...
newschannel20.com
Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
newschannel20.com
Activists rally at the State Capitol for the Protect Illinois Communities Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.(WICS/WRSP) — Gun violence survivors, advocates, and elected officials came together at the State Capitol today to urge legislators to vote yes on the Protect Illinois Communities Act. More than 100 people gathered today at the Capitol to make their voices heard on the Protect Illinois Communities Act.
newschannel20.com
How the House voting is impacting Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The U.S. House recently finished their 11th round of voting for a new House Speaker, and house majority leader Kevin McCarthy still has yet to receive a majority of the votes, as 20 Republicans continue to vote against him. We spoke with several local Illinois...
newschannel20.com
Mike Coffey Jr. appointed to fill 95th District vacancy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Republican Representative Committee for the 95th District of the 103rd Illinois General Assembly has announced the appointment of Mike Coffey Jr. to fill the 95th District vacancy created upon the resignation of State Representative Tim Butler. Coffey will be sworn in and take the...
newschannel20.com
New changes to FOID card renewals
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — There are new changes to Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police (ISP) will automatically renew a person’s FOID card if they have submitted a full set of fingerprints to the ISP. This new change went into effect...
newschannel20.com
IEA-retired teachers education scholarship application available
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abe Lincoln Chapter of the Illinois Education Association (IEA) retired teachers is sponsoring the Sharon Miller Memorial Scholarship for graduating seniors or college students who are majoring in education. Seniors or graduates from Athens, Auburn, Ball-Charter, Edinburg, Greenview, Morrisonville, New Berlin, North Mac, Petersburg...
newschannel20.com
Whitmer says gun reform will be top priority in her 2nd term
LANSING, Mich. (WEYI) — For the past few years, Democrats in Michigan have pushed for gun reform in the state. Multiple bills have stalled, but now for the first time in decades, that could all change. For the first time since 1984, Democrats have control of the House, Senate...
newschannel20.com
Weather Service: Storms sparked at least 6 Illinois twisters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Severe weather swept Illinois on Tuesday and produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said. Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur,...
newschannel20.com
California Officials are Cautiously Optimistic About Snowpack Numbers
Another powerful storm will bring both snow and rain to California, but the snow is mostly good news for the state. Details in today's AgDay Minute.
newschannel20.com
The National Weather Service confirms 7 tornadoes in Central Illinois
A rare tornado outbreak occurred Tuesday night across Central Illinois. Unseasonable warm air and a strong cold front triggered tornado-producing storms in Sangamon, Logan, Christian, Macon, and Ford counties. The first tornado dropped near Illiopolis around 3:53 PM. A trained storm spotter reported the brief touchdown in an open field. Since no damage was caused, the tornado was rated as an EF-Unknown.
Comments / 0