Expect Wind on Thursday; Snow in Western Wyoming
Snow moves into the west again today, increasing tonight. Breezy to windy conditions will occur in portions of Fremont and Natrona County today. Snow moves east on Friday with little accumulation expected. Temperatures remain similar to yesterday. Today’s highs for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins will be in the upper teens to 20s.
More Snow Expected in Southeast Wyoming Mountains
Another round of snow is expected to hit the mountains of southeast Wyoming late tonight through early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. tonight through 5 a.m. Saturday for the Sierra Madre and Snowy ranges. URGENT -...
Icy, windy morning result in road closures, cautious driving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Icy temperatures and windy conditions are causing car crashes, blowover risks and closures along some main roads surrounding Cheyenne, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported this morning. Road conditions can be viewed here. The conditions as of 9:35 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road:. Between...
Wyoming drivers face icy, windy conditions on Wednesday commute
CASPER, Wyo. — Icy roads and foggy skies are greeting Wyoming’s morning commuters on Wednesday. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Lyman to Laramie is under multiple closures and warnings early Wednesday. Interstate 25 is under high wind warnings around the Cheyenne area and under black ice warnings between Midwest and Casper.
[PHOTO] Semi-Truck Tipping Wind Gusts Will Blast SE Wyoming Today
Yesterday, the National Weather Service warned of 60-70 MPH wind gusts today through Thursday morning on their Facebook page. Today, the NWS has updated their High Wind Warning to last through Thursday at 5 a.m. The most extreme winds will batter the areas around Cheyenne, Laramie, and Wheatland. Today's extreme...
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: January 2, 2023
January 2 – Additional light to moderate snow and blowing snow is set to impact Wyoming roads into Wednesday evening. I-80 and I-25 are expected to see high impacts, with I-90 seeing medium impacts. These impacts include:. Areas of dense and freezing fog. Drifted, snow covered, and slick roads.
Wyoming’s New Year’s Storm Behind Left Astounding Snow Fall Totals
That ruler you see above shows the actual snow total in my front yard here in Wyoming. It didn't just snow for hours. It snowed for days and nights. Light fluffy stuff, most of the time. In most parts of Wyoming there really wasn't any wind. Most but not all.
What’s The Story Behind The Abandoned Tunnel Near Boysen Dam?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Driving through Wind River Canyon in central Wyoming, motorists can see a series of railroad tunnels on the west side of the river. But there’s one tunnel to the south of the rest that stands out. Off by itself, with...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow and ice accumulations likely Monday into Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- We are in weather alert mode during the day Monday into early Tuesday because a major Winter Storm will be impacting the entire viewing area with multiple hazards including heavy snowfall, ice accumulations and gusty winds. A strong storm system moving towards the south of...
Wyoming Gas Prices Shoot Up After Cold Snap Shuts Down Refineries
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A blast of Arctic cold that briefly turned much of Wyoming and surrounding states into a deep freeze also shut down oil and gas refineries across the nation. Refineries near the Gulf Coast and in Texas temporarily shut down, along with...
Power outages continue following storm with heavy, dense snow
Widespread power outages have been reported in the Salt Lake area during Sunday's storm that has brought heavy snow across Utah on New Year's Day.
Snow, Possible Freezing Drizzle Expected In Southeast Wyoming
Southeast Wyoming can expect continuing snow and possibly some freezing drizzle through the day today, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Snow will continue to decrease across the area this morning, with freezing drizzle becoming the dominant threat through early afternoon for far southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Portions of the I-80 corridor between Cheyenne and Sidney could see one to two tenths of ice accumulation due to heavy drizzle, particularly on elevated surfaces. As the responsible storm system lifts into the Plains over the next few hours, additional moisture will begin to wrap around the back side of the storm and result in an uptick in light to moderate snow later this afternoon through tonight. The potential for heavy snow will return to the western Nebraska Panhandle, where an additional 6-12 inches will be possible from this evening through Tuesday morning. In central and eastern Laramie County, there are some indications of some potential narrow snow banding that could develop between 2 PM and 8 PM today. This banding is generally favored to be east of Cheyenne, but could develop into the I-25 corridor which will be watching closely later today. Snowfall rates up to one inch per hour will be possible within these bands.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Wyoming using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Brother, Sister Rent Tesla But As Soon As They Hit Cold Weather, It Took 17 Hours To Go 450 Miles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Xaviar Steavenson and his sister Alice Steavenson wanted to experience the joy of driving a Tesla cross country. They rented a Tesla from a Hertz outlet in Orlando, Florida, and headed out on the road to their destination – Wichita, Kansas....
Winter storm on-track to hit Nebraska Panhandle, southeast Wyoming Monday
SIDNEY - A key change in the weather forecast created challenges for meteorologists to make snowfall predictions on a winter storm expected to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, Northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming Monday. The National Weather Service says signs pointed toward a period of heavy freezing drizzle developing southeast of...
3.2 Magnitude earthquake felt in northern Utah on Tuesday, 14 seismic events in that location since New Year’s Day
UTAH — Earthquakes are a reality for many regions regardless of whether the area is on a boundary of tectonic plates or not. Utah is a prime example, as it […]
Colorado 911 Centers Getting Besieged With iPhone False Alarms At Ski Resorts; Warn Wyoming Of Onslaught
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has had some struggles with Apple devices sending false alarms to emergency calls centers, but things could get far worse here. “We’re the bow of the wave, as it were. We tend to find out about these things early on,”...
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
A closer look at Wyoming’s five deer herds
◆ Wyoming Range herd is largest of the herds. The January 4, edition of the Star Valley Independent includes a feature report called, “Deer and Data.” This report takes an in-depth look at Wyoming’s five main deer herds in a study authorized by the Wyoming and Game and Fish Commission.
Presentation concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming coming Jan. 10 to Craig
A reservoir project in southern Wyoming is moving forward with the National Resource Conservation Service planning a series of informational meetings regarding a proposed land swap. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the upcoming presentations will offer details about a proposed land exchange from the Wyoming Office of State Lands...
