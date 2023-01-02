Read full article on original website
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Wendy’s Opens a New Location In DaytonMadocDayton, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'Zack LoveHouston, TX
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
thevindicator.com
Big things ahead in 2023 for Dayton PD
DAYTON – Fast approaching his first anniversary, Police Chief Derek Woods is excited to see significant changes within his department, including pay, quality of officers, and equality. At the close of 2022, DPD had filled every position in the department for the first time in quite a lengthy period,...
bluebonnetnews.com
Montgomery County deputy constable involved in shooting after pursuit
An attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit on US 59 near Roman Forest Boulevard around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, that ended with a crash and shots fired by law enforcement. A Montgomery County Pct. 4 deputy constable attempted to stop the driver of a passenger car on US 59 for reckless driving. When the driver reportedly failed to yield to the deputy’s emergency lights, a pursuit ensued, and continued into Harris County with speeds reaching more than 130 miles per hour in heavy traffic.
Man hit, killed by Houston police officer responding to call, HCSO says
HOUSTON — A man standing in the street died after he was hit by a Houston police patrol unit responding to a call in northeast Houston late Wednesday night, according to the Harris County Sherriff's Office. The brother of the victim identified him as Caleb Swafford. Cameron Swafford said...
fox26houston.com
Former Pasadena police officer Rigoberto Saldivar indicted over 2021 traffic stop shooting
PASADENA, Texas - A now-retired Pasadena police officer was indicted on one count of aggravated assault by a public servant over a 2021 shooting, officials say. According to the Pasadena Police Department, a Harris County grand jury reviewed the case involving former police officer Rigoberto Saldivar on Wednesday. The police...
cw39.com
Harris County inmate dies at jail, first of 2023
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate has died at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, marking the first death there in 2023. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoby Pillow, 31, was arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. He was about to be released on...
Man crashes into SWAT officer after driving around train arms, ignoring red light, officials say
A woman is fighting for her life after her driver went around a railroad crossing gate, disregarded a red light, and crashed into a SWAT vehicle head-on.
bluebonnetnews.com
Opening of I-69 widening project in Cleveland delayed
Tired of construction-related delays while traveling along US 59/I-69 in Cleveland? Well, it may be a few more months before construction is finished despite the Texas Department of Transportation previously promising that the roadway would be open by the end of 2022. The $108 million project to widen US 59/I-69,...
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests Three for Storage Unit Burglary
On December 30, 2022, at around 5:20 in the morning, Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call at a storage facility in the 17000 block of Highway 242 in Conroe. Upon arrival, deputies located two suspects operating a U-Haul truck parked in front of several storage units with obvious signs of forced entry. A third suspect was located hiding inside one of the storage units.
fox26houston.com
Officials investigating man found dead in Harris County jail cell
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating what led to an inmate's death Tuesday at the Harris County jail. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, however, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Jacoby Pillow, 31, was found dead in his cell Tuesday morning. He was initially arrested on a misdemeanor...
mocomotive.com
2 men charged with shootings in Montgomery
Two men have been arrested after shooting at someone in Montgomery, authorities say. Christopher Melder, 22, from Humble, and Cody Barnes, 30, from Montgomery, are suspected of two shootings that occurred at the 19200 block of Mail Route Road around 6 a.m. on Monday, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman with body odor goes on pre-Christmas robbery spree along Westheimer, HPD says
HOUSTON — Houston police and the FBI are trying to identify a "nicely-dressed" female robber who one victim said "smelled heavily of body odor." The woman, believed to be 40 to 50 years old, is wanted in at least four robberies the week before Christmas. Surveillance video shows her...
Houston Chronicle
Judge Lina Hidalgo announces 'brief personal leave' ahead of first meetings
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's team announced late Wednesday night she would miss the first meetings of the 2023 session starting this week. "Beginning next week, Judge Hidalgo needs to take a brief personal leave while she deals with a family issue," the statement read. Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner...
Suspect in custody after leading deputies on high-speed chase in Montgomery County, authorities say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man was taken into custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase through parts of Montgomery and Harris counties on Wednesday night, according to Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable deputies. According to authorities, the chase started near Roman Forest and Highway 59 when the...
glasstire.com
Man Suspected of Lighting Fire at Winter Street Studios Dies of Suicide
On December 22, 2022, Eoles “Deuce” Whitaker II, the man believed to have intentionally started the Winter Street Studio fire, died of suicide by jumping out of his high-rise downtown Houston apartment as police attempted to arrest him. The fire was started in artist Jack Potts’ Bohemian Photography...
Driver arrested after slow-speed HOV chase into NE Houston
The slow-speed pursuit began in north Harris County before the driver headed toward downtown Houston, just before rush hour.
HPD: Search underway for 6 men connected to execution of Houston mechanic before Christmas
HOUSTON — Police said they're looking for six men in connection to the murder of a mechanic in north Houston. During a press conference on Tuesday, investigators revealed they're looking for two lowered Chevy Silverado pickup trucks, one maroon and one tan, as well as six men after Luis Casillas, 29, was shot and killed just days before Christmas. The six men are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.
myfoxzone.com
UPDATE: HPD responds to report of woman who said she was ticketed for driving 2 mph over speed limit
HOUSTON — A Houston woman says she was ticketed for going just two miles over the speed limit. Cindy Nguyen, 66, said an HPD officer cited her for going 37 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. Now, her family is questioning whether this was the best use of police time and resources.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo taking leave of absence
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is taking a leave of absence next week to be with her sick grandfather, according to her office. She's heading to Colombia to be with him. It's unclear for how long she'll be gone. Hidalgo will likely miss next Tuesday's...
cw39.com
Man fatally shot near north Houston gas station, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston on Wednesday night. Police said around 9:40 p.m., they found a man with gunshot wound in his abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators said the 26-year-old man was...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in the stomach inside Houston store dies, police seeking information on man who pulled the gun
HOUSTON – A man shot in the stomach just north of downtown Houston died Wednesday night. Houston police said the shooting happened at a gas station located in the 1000 block of Hogan St. just after 9:40 p.m. The 26-year-old man was transported by ambulance and later died at...
