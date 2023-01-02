ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

thevindicator.com

Big things ahead in 2023 for Dayton PD

DAYTON – Fast approaching his first anniversary, Police Chief Derek Woods is excited to see significant changes within his department, including pay, quality of officers, and equality. At the close of 2022, DPD had filled every position in the department for the first time in quite a lengthy period,...
DAYTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Montgomery County deputy constable involved in shooting after pursuit

An attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit on US 59 near Roman Forest Boulevard around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, that ended with a crash and shots fired by law enforcement. A Montgomery County Pct. 4 deputy constable attempted to stop the driver of a passenger car on US 59 for reckless driving. When the driver reportedly failed to yield to the deputy’s emergency lights, a pursuit ensued, and continued into Harris County with speeds reaching more than 130 miles per hour in heavy traffic.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Harris County inmate dies at jail, first of 2023

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate has died at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, marking the first death there in 2023. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoby Pillow, 31, was arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. He was about to be released on...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Opening of I-69 widening project in Cleveland delayed

Tired of construction-related delays while traveling along US 59/I-69 in Cleveland? Well, it may be a few more months before construction is finished despite the Texas Department of Transportation previously promising that the roadway would be open by the end of 2022. The $108 million project to widen US 59/I-69,...
CLEVELAND, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests Three for Storage Unit Burglary

On December 30, 2022, at around 5:20 in the morning, Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call at a storage facility in the 17000 block of Highway 242 in Conroe. Upon arrival, deputies located two suspects operating a U-Haul truck parked in front of several storage units with obvious signs of forced entry. A third suspect was located hiding inside one of the storage units.
CONROE, TX
fox26houston.com

Officials investigating man found dead in Harris County jail cell

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating what led to an inmate's death Tuesday at the Harris County jail. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, however, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Jacoby Pillow, 31, was found dead in his cell Tuesday morning. He was initially arrested on a misdemeanor...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

2 men charged with shootings in Montgomery

Two men have been arrested after shooting at someone in Montgomery, authorities say. Christopher Melder, 22, from Humble, and Cody Barnes, 30, from Montgomery, are suspected of two shootings that occurred at the 19200 block of Mail Route Road around 6 a.m. on Monday, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
MONTGOMERY, TX
glasstire.com

Man Suspected of Lighting Fire at Winter Street Studios Dies of Suicide

On December 22, 2022, Eoles “Deuce” Whitaker II, the man believed to have intentionally started the Winter Street Studio fire, died of suicide by jumping out of his high-rise downtown Houston apartment as police attempted to arrest him. The fire was started in artist Jack Potts’ Bohemian Photography...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Search underway for 6 men connected to execution of Houston mechanic before Christmas

HOUSTON — Police said they're looking for six men in connection to the murder of a mechanic in north Houston. During a press conference on Tuesday, investigators revealed they're looking for two lowered Chevy Silverado pickup trucks, one maroon and one tan, as well as six men after Luis Casillas, 29, was shot and killed just days before Christmas. The six men are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man fatally shot near north Houston gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston on Wednesday night. Police said around 9:40 p.m., they found a man with gunshot wound in his abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators said the 26-year-old man was...
HOUSTON, TX

