Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State College
State College Area Radio Stations Undergo Shakeup
Local radio listeners may have been surprised this week to tune in and find some of their favorite stations missing or broadcasting on different signals. The State College area radio market is undergoing a bit of a shakeup following Seven Mountains Media’s $17.375 million purchase of 34 Forever Media stations in Pennsylvania. The acquisition, along with the transfer of four Seven Mountains stations to Covenant Communications, have resulted in mergers of several similarly formatted stations, moves to new signals and retirements.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt believes youth is what makes Penn State football scary for years to come
Joel Klatt is one of the members of the sports media world that is buzzing about Penn State after its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl. Klatt talked about what makes the Nittany Lions so scary in the coming years on ‘The Joel Klatt Show’. Klatt thinks...
Penn State QB Beau Pribula on his ‘amazing’ freshman season, relationship with Drew Allar
Beau Pribula has spent the last year living what he called a “childhood dream.”. Pribula was a Penn State fan before he was a standout quarterback at Central York. He has photos as a kid wearing the blue jersey and white helmet to prove it.
Penn State wrestling notebook: Sanderson talks missing matches, Wisconsin coach and more
Penn State opens up its conference schedule on Friday against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Penns Valley has historic night on the mat against Bellefonte
The Rams topped the Red Raiders for first time in coach Joel Brinker’s coaching career and the first time since 1990.
Century Plant brings excitement to Bucknell's greenhouse
LEWISBURG, Pa. — There are a lot of interesting plants inside Bucknell University's greenhouse. One, in particular, has been growing here for about 30 years. It's called an Agave Americana, or a Century Plant. Bucknell University even set up a camera to live stream the blooming process. "It mostly...
State College
Carter’s Table to Open Downtown State College Restaurant
A popular local food stand and catering business is about to become a downtown State College restaurant. Carter’s Table is aiming to open this month at 407 E. Beaver St., in the former Maki Yaki restaurant location at Ambassador Square, owner Shawn Carter said on Wednesday. Initial hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
State College
State College business gives truck to employee
STATE COLLEGE — Talk about closing out 2022 with a bang!. Last year, Frances Binegar-Enoch was awarded a new 2022 Ford hybrid truck from Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in recognition of her dedication to the company. Binegar-Enoch is a hardworking mother who had relocated to State College from out of state with her husband and children.
explore venango
Locals Perform Well at Pickleball Tournament
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (EYT) – Six Clarion area pickleball players had a great showing at the “Dinking in the New Year Tournament” in State College. Pictured below: Liza Say, of Knox, and Will Craddock, of Clarion, won gold in their mixed doubles division. Pictured below: Brooke Peters,...
Local radio stations are changing their tune this year. Where to find your favorite music
“We’re still here. We’re just in new places,” Jerry Valeri said.
‘We are so thankful.’ Bellefonte area fire victims get help from community, NBA star
After a Spring Township fire that displaced several residents, the Bellefonte community and Brooklyn Net’s player Kyrie Irving stepped up.
State College
Steinbacher Goodall & Yurchak welcomes Young
STATE COLLEGE — Steinbacher Goodall & Yurchak, an elder law firm with locations in State College, Williamsport, Wyalusing and Wysox, recently announced the addition of attorney Eric Young to its staff as an associate attorney. Young comes to SGY with more than 18 years of experience as an attorney...
abc23.com
State College Sinkhole Update
A massive sinkhole has a number Patton Township residents seeking answers from authorities, ahead of a an anticipated meeting this Friday. A sinkhole swallowed a parking lot Christmas night, displacing 18 households. Ahead of Friday’s meeting on the situation, a number of area residents telling us they want answers and relief.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Where Most Williamsport, PA, Car Accidents Happen
What Factors Could Increase the Number of Car Crashes in Williamsport, PA?. Pennsylvania is well-known for its poorly maintained and designed roadways. Thus, this impacts all cities throughout Pennsylvania, including Williamsport. Williamsport, PA, is part of Lycoming County and sits in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The more populated a city...
The median home sale price has reached $400K in this Pennsylvania county, Redfin says
The State College area remains a seller’s market. Here’s what to know about list prices, rent and more.
Williamsport woman sentenced for role in January 6 riot
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Williamsport woman was sentenced for her role in the January sixth attack on the Capitol. According to Penn Live, Tammy Bronsburg will spend 14 days in federal prison, followed by two years of probation. She pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol...
State College police looking for man involved in overnight assault
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a man they said was involved in a fight at The Lion’s Den. The fight happened around 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the bar located at 118 S. Garner Street, according to the police report released […]
Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
'Text to pay' meters coming to Sunbury
SUNBURY, Pa. — The new year can be a time for change and that's what is happening with the parking meters in Sunbury. The city is installing 400 new meters and the hourly rate is increasing to 50 cents from 25 cents. "Yes we did double it but compared...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0