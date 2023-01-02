ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
State College

State College Area Radio Stations Undergo Shakeup

Local radio listeners may have been surprised this week to tune in and find some of their favorite stations missing or broadcasting on different signals. The State College area radio market is undergoing a bit of a shakeup following Seven Mountains Media’s $17.375 million purchase of 34 Forever Media stations in Pennsylvania. The acquisition, along with the transfer of four Seven Mountains stations to Covenant Communications, have resulted in mergers of several similarly formatted stations, moves to new signals and retirements.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Newswatch 16

Century Plant brings excitement to Bucknell's greenhouse

LEWISBURG, Pa. — There are a lot of interesting plants inside Bucknell University's greenhouse. One, in particular, has been growing here for about 30 years. It's called an Agave Americana, or a Century Plant. Bucknell University even set up a camera to live stream the blooming process. "It mostly...
LEWISBURG, PA
State College

Carter’s Table to Open Downtown State College Restaurant

A popular local food stand and catering business is about to become a downtown State College restaurant. Carter’s Table is aiming to open this month at 407 E. Beaver St., in the former Maki Yaki restaurant location at Ambassador Square, owner Shawn Carter said on Wednesday. Initial hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

State College business gives truck to employee

STATE COLLEGE — Talk about closing out 2022 with a bang!. Last year, Frances Binegar-Enoch was awarded a new 2022 Ford hybrid truck from Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in recognition of her dedication to the company. Binegar-Enoch is a hardworking mother who had relocated to State College from out of state with her husband and children.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
explore venango

Locals Perform Well at Pickleball Tournament

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (EYT) – Six Clarion area pickleball players had a great showing at the “Dinking in the New Year Tournament” in State College. Pictured below: Liza Say, of Knox, and Will Craddock, of Clarion, won gold in their mixed doubles division. Pictured below: Brooke Peters,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Steinbacher Goodall & Yurchak welcomes Young

STATE COLLEGE — Steinbacher Goodall & Yurchak, an elder law firm with locations in State College, Williamsport, Wyalusing and Wysox, recently announced the addition of attorney Eric Young to its staff as an associate attorney. Young comes to SGY with more than 18 years of experience as an attorney...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

State College Sinkhole Update

A massive sinkhole has a number Patton Township residents seeking answers from authorities, ahead of a an anticipated meeting this Friday. A sinkhole swallowed a parking lot Christmas night, displacing 18 households. Ahead of Friday’s meeting on the situation, a number of area residents telling us they want answers and relief.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Where Most Williamsport, PA, Car Accidents Happen

What Factors Could Increase the Number of Car Crashes in Williamsport, PA?. Pennsylvania is well-known for its poorly maintained and designed roadways. Thus, this impacts all cities throughout Pennsylvania, including Williamsport. Williamsport, PA, is part of Lycoming County and sits in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The more populated a city...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

'Text to pay' meters coming to Sunbury

SUNBURY, Pa. — The new year can be a time for change and that's what is happening with the parking meters in Sunbury. The city is installing 400 new meters and the hourly rate is increasing to 50 cents from 25 cents. "Yes we did double it but compared...
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy