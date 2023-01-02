Read full article on original website
Micki Heart
2d ago
read whole article n nowhere does it say why it was canceled. Could've summarized the entire article with..."Netflix canceled 1899, most people loved the show. We don't know why."
Reply(2)
8
Tina Thomas
1d ago
because they are losing money. so instead of keeping shows people like they just keep crappy ones
Reply
8
Alex T
1d ago
It’s as if Netflix is trying to run itself into the ground. It just doesn’t make any sense.
Reply
5
