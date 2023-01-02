Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Long John Silver's Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Jeff Walz shares Kenny Payne's Louisville lament: Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The video does not lie. Neither does the audiotape of multiple laments a certain local basketball coach had about his team. Like this: "We're having too many unforced turnovers at critical times." Or this: "Every coach says every possession is a big possession. But there...
harlanenterprise.net
Back on track, Calipari wants Cats to play ‘more deliberate’
Kentucky coach John Calipari wasn’t happy with himself following a disappointing 89-75 loss to Missouri in its Southeastern Conference opener last Wednesday. “I’m mad at myself because we needed to be playing more deliberate,” he said after the Wildcats got back on track with an 86-63 win over Louisville Saturday. “Playing faster and quicker and doing that, that’s all good, and you’re scoring 60. We played deliberate, which is what my teams have done historically. Still play fast and shoot threes. We didn’t shoot as many (against Louisville), but we scored a lot of points playing deliberate. We needed to be more deliberate.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brenden Bates, Kentucky TE, announces decision on 2023 season
Brenden Bates just completed his 5th season with the Kentucky football team. The Cincinnati native was considered the No. 25 tight end in the country when he signed to play for Mark Stoops and the Wildcats program out of the class of 2018. However, he has been limited in his production due to a shoulder injury.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim explains why Symir Torrence didn’t play in win over Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. ― After appearing in each of Syracuse’s first 14 games of the season, senior guard Symir Torrence watched from the bench as the Orange edged past Louisville, 70-69, on Tuesday night. Following the game, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said Torrence didn’t play because of a shoulder...
Baylor transfer Dre'una Edwards calls for waiver from Kentucky
WACO, Texas — Since April of 2022, Baylor University has been awaiting a waiver for transfer Dre'una Edwards and Thursday, she released a statement. Edwards called on social media for Kentucky women's basketball coach Kyra Elza to sign a waiver for immediate eligibility for her to play at Baylor.
aseaofblue.com
Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU
Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
Report: Louisville Hires Georgia Southern's Richard Owens as Next OL Coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jeff Brohm is one step closer to finalizing his first assistant coaching staff as the head coach of the Louisville football program, and another former Cardinal is coming home in the process. Louisville has hired Georgia Southern offensive line coach Richard Owens to the same position with...
wdrb.com
Louisville was promised more than a soccer stadium in Butchertown. Where's the rest?
Louisville was promised more than a soccer stadium in Butchertown. Where's the rest?. Lynn Family Stadium opened as the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 and since then has hosted games for the professional Louisville City and Racing Louisville teams. But no other work has occurred.
'Hey that's me!': Louisville man wins first million-dollar lottery prize of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man in Louisville is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer after a lucky stop at a his neighborhood Kroger. This is the first million dollar Powerball prize won in Kentucky in the year 2023. The Jefferson County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said...
harlanenterprise.net
Corena B. Hinman, 91
Corena B. Hinman of Bedford passed away peacefully at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis just after 3:00 a.m. the morning of January 3rd, 2023 at the age of 91 after having suffered a stroke on December 28th. Her sons Jeff and Howard along with nephew Mark Richardson were at her bedside during much of this time and she passed very peacefully.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next week
If you're a fan of juicy cheeseburgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to learn that a highly-anticipated new local restaurant will be opening in Kentucky next week. Read on to learn more.
earnthenecklace.com
Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?
The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
whopam.com
Stevenson files for Kentucky AG
State Representative Pamela Stevenson of Louisville formally filed her candidacy for Kentucky Attorney General on Tuesday. The Democrat is quoted in a news release as saying, “I was born and raised in Kentucky. Now I’m going to fight the most important fight of my life for the people of my home state—defeating extreme overreach from an out-of-control legislature, defending the most vulnerable from vile attacks, and protecting the rights of all Kentuckians.”
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
Updated with Craft, Cameron reports. Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals.
This article has been updated with new information. FRANKFORT, KY – Gov. Andy Beshear’s re-election campaign on Tuesday reported raising $646,700 during the last quarter of 2022, bringing the total Beshear has raised to date to $5,180,200. The campaign reported having a bit over $4.7 million of that on hand. While the haul during the […] The post Updated with Craft, Cameron reports. Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit.
FRANKFORT — In his fourth State of the Commonwealth Address, Gov. Andy Beshear spoke glowingly of Kentucky’s economy and optimistically of its future, while calling on lawmakers to approve 5% raises for teachers, a proposal that got a cold reception from Republican leaders. Speaking to a joint-session of the General Assembly, the Democratic governor highlighted […] The post Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
beckersasc.com
Saint Joseph Hospital receives 3 GI Genius modules
Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Ky., has become the first hospital in the state to perform AI-assisted colonoscopies after receiving three GI Genius units as part of Medtronic's Health Equity Assistance program. The GI Genius modules allow physicians to detect polyps earlier than with traditional colonoscopies, and studies show that...
wdrb.com
2 southern Indiana fire departments could soon be merging
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana fire departments could soon become one. Two special meetings were held last week about the merger of The Lafayette Township Fire Department and the Greenville Township Fire Department. The new name for the departments would be Highlander Fire District. Another meeting will be...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Rootie's Sports Bar and Grille
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Rootie's Sports Bar and Grille. Watch your favorite team this season while enjoying delicious appetizers and meals. The Bills-backed bar serves dishes from its smokehouse BBQ burger and nachos to homemade chili, patty melts served with onion rings, and of course its classic wings. Chef Kerry Ellison says the restaurant's biggest sellers are its hot garlic wings and its Rootie's BBQ charcoal grilled wings. He says the wings are so popular, they account for 70% of the bar's sales.
wdrb.com
'Not the way we wanted to start' I LMPD, neighbors frustrated with violent beginning to 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- On a day full of celebration and talk of a new day in Louisville, new Mayor Craig Greenberg is sworn into office on a day that an old problem is also making headlines. "Becoming a safer and a more just city is essential to everything we do,"...
