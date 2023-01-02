Effective: 2023-01-05 21:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lyon; Plymouth; Sioux DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy slick spots are possible on roadways and sidewalks with temperatures well below freezing.

