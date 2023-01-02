ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antelope County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lyon, Plymouth, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-05 21:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lyon; Plymouth; Sioux DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy slick spots are possible on roadways and sidewalks with temperatures well below freezing.
LYON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Clay, Davison, Hanson by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-05 20:55:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-06 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Clay; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy slick spots are possible on roadways and sidewalks with temperatures well below freezing.
BEADLE COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy