Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lyon, Plymouth, Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 21:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lyon; Plymouth; Sioux DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy slick spots are possible on roadways and sidewalks with temperatures well below freezing.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Clay, Davison, Hanson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 20:55:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-06 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Clay; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy slick spots are possible on roadways and sidewalks with temperatures well below freezing.
