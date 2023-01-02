ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian man charged in connection to woman found dead on U.S. 1

A man was arrested Thursday in connection to the death of a woman who was found dead on U.S. Highway 1 near Sebastian, Florida. Deputies arrested Drew Leibrock, 52, of Sebastian, and charged him with leaving a scene of an accident with death. He was also charged with tampering with evidence.
SEBASTIAN, FL
cbs12.com

Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested a woman who they say is behind a string of unprovoked attacks on shoppers on the Treasure Coast. Surveillance video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured one of the attacks at the Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach. Investigators said...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Melbourne police, ATF investigating burglary at local gun shop

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives are investigating after an early-morning burglary at a local guns hop. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators haven’t disclosed exactly how many were taken but say multiple...
MELBOURNE, FL
cbs12.com

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 stabbing

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was sentenced to life in prison last month. Robert Michael Magneson, 43, was found guilty of manslaughter with a weapon in the 2019 fatal stabbing of Jeremy James Uber. Dramatic Video: Coast Guard aircrew medevac 76-year-old man from cruise ship. According to TCPalm,...
STUART, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Man arrested after shooting at police and boats in Sebastian, Florida

A 53-year-old man is behind bars on a $100,000 bond after he fired gunshots at police and other vessels from his anchored sailboat in the Indian River Lagoon in Sebastian, Florida. The incident happened last Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the Sebastian Police Department received calls about someone in...
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Deputies: Domestic dispute led to woman being run over, killed

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A woman whose body was found alongside U.S. 1 in Sebastian last week was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by a man she was in a relationship with, deputies said. “A suspect was identified, and detectives have recovered evidence,” Indian River County sheriff’s spokesperson...
SEBASTIAN, FL
cbs12.com

Man accused of killing mother in Martin County

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is accused of murdering his mother in Martin County. The sheriff's office arrested 34-year-old Darren Keith Pouncey for the killing of 58-year-old Christina Ruth Diorio. Investigators said the murder happened either late Friday or early Saturday at her home along SE Railway Avenue.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother

COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
COCOA, FL
cw34.com

Driver behind bars after suspected racing in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested after fleeing deputies at high speeds on the same stretch of U.S. 1 where five people died from two separate crashes in less than three months. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Dylan Brown was driving one of two...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Undercover investigation leads to the arrest of known drug dealer in Vero Beach: Sheriff

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man out on bond is behind bars yet again after an undercover drug bust caught him with multiple drugs. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said through various investigative tactics, detectives were able to identify 41-year-old Leroy White as a significant drug dealer and supplier in Indian River County. Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for the following: sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a communication device.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man burned in garage fire in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 66-year-old man was sent to the hospital by air rescue after a garage caught on fire. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said at around 3:19 p.m. on Thursday, officers and fire crews responded to a house fire on SW Bond Road, off SW Chestnut Lane. Upon arrival first responders saw the garage completely engulfed in flames.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
WESH

Melbourne gun shop hit with 'smash-and-grab' burglary

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne gun shop was burglarized early Wednesday morning. For hours, the ATF was on the scene inside the shop. One worker who was helping agents inside told WESH 2 that they were going through the shop’s inventory. It was at about 3:15 a.m. when...
MELBOURNE, FL
cw34.com

Woman found dead in pool in Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 2 around 7:12 a.m., deputies arrived at 1345 SW Estates Place after receiving calls of a drowning. Once...
PALM CITY, FL

