FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm BayTed RiversPalm Bay, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
11th Annual Humane Society of Vero Beach Bark in the Park Dog and Family FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach ELC’s Archery Club Classes, Tours, and Meetings January 2023Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
On Christmas Day, two teenagers were discovered dead in the Palm Bay neighborhood known as "The Compound".EddyEvonAnonymousPalm Bay, FL
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian man charged in connection to woman found dead on U.S. 1
A man was arrested Thursday in connection to the death of a woman who was found dead on U.S. Highway 1 near Sebastian, Florida. Deputies arrested Drew Leibrock, 52, of Sebastian, and charged him with leaving a scene of an accident with death. He was also charged with tampering with evidence.
Vero Beach woman arrested after shoppers attacked
A Vero Beach woman is in custody after security cameras last week recorded unprovoked attacks on Martin County shoppers in two separate incidents.
cbs12.com
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested a woman who they say is behind a string of unprovoked attacks on shoppers on the Treasure Coast. Surveillance video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured one of the attacks at the Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach. Investigators said...
cbs12.com
'I gave into the Devil': New information in case of man accused of killing mother
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — New information has emerged in the case involving a man who is accused of killing his mother. On Jan. 3, the sheriff's office arrested 34-year-old Darren Keith Pouncey for killing of 58-year-old Christina Ruth Diorio. Investigators said a neighbor received a text from Diorio on...
YAHOO!
Sebastian man charged in death of woman found on U.S. 1 near RV resort community
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY − A man who law enforcement officials said had been in a relationship with the Sebastian woman found dead on the side of U.S. 1 Dec. 30 has been arrested and charged in connection to her death. Drew Leibrock, 52, of 119 Crawford Drive, Sebastian, was...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Melbourne police, ATF investigating burglary at local gun shop
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives are investigating after an early-morning burglary at a local guns hop. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators haven’t disclosed exactly how many were taken but say multiple...
Woman found dead on US Highway 1 in Sebastian was run over, deputies say
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is releasing new details in the investigation of a woman who was found dead U.S. Highway 1 in Sebastian.
cbs12.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 stabbing
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was sentenced to life in prison last month. Robert Michael Magneson, 43, was found guilty of manslaughter with a weapon in the 2019 fatal stabbing of Jeremy James Uber. Dramatic Video: Coast Guard aircrew medevac 76-year-old man from cruise ship. According to TCPalm,...
sebastiandaily.com
Man arrested after shooting at police and boats in Sebastian, Florida
A 53-year-old man is behind bars on a $100,000 bond after he fired gunshots at police and other vessels from his anchored sailboat in the Indian River Lagoon in Sebastian, Florida. The incident happened last Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the Sebastian Police Department received calls about someone in...
WPBF News 25
Death investigation determines drowning of woman found dead at bottom of Martin County pool 'accidental'
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. After a death investigation, Martin County deputies declared the drowning of a 31-year-old woman found lying dead at the bottom of a pool Monday "accidental". Law enforcement responded to SW Estates Place in response to a...
veronews.com
Deputies: Domestic dispute led to woman being run over, killed
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A woman whose body was found alongside U.S. 1 in Sebastian last week was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by a man she was in a relationship with, deputies said. “A suspect was identified, and detectives have recovered evidence,” Indian River County sheriff’s spokesperson...
cbs12.com
Man accused of killing mother in Martin County
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is accused of murdering his mother in Martin County. The sheriff's office arrested 34-year-old Darren Keith Pouncey for the killing of 58-year-old Christina Ruth Diorio. Investigators said the murder happened either late Friday or early Saturday at her home along SE Railway Avenue.
WESH
Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother
COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
cw34.com
Driver behind bars after suspected racing in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested after fleeing deputies at high speeds on the same stretch of U.S. 1 where five people died from two separate crashes in less than three months. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Dylan Brown was driving one of two...
cbs12.com
Undercover investigation leads to the arrest of known drug dealer in Vero Beach: Sheriff
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man out on bond is behind bars yet again after an undercover drug bust caught him with multiple drugs. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said through various investigative tactics, detectives were able to identify 41-year-old Leroy White as a significant drug dealer and supplier in Indian River County. Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for the following: sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a communication device.
cw34.com
Man burned in garage fire in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 66-year-old man was sent to the hospital by air rescue after a garage caught on fire. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said at around 3:19 p.m. on Thursday, officers and fire crews responded to a house fire on SW Bond Road, off SW Chestnut Lane. Upon arrival first responders saw the garage completely engulfed in flames.
WESH
Melbourne gun shop hit with 'smash-and-grab' burglary
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne gun shop was burglarized early Wednesday morning. For hours, the ATF was on the scene inside the shop. One worker who was helping agents inside told WESH 2 that they were going through the shop’s inventory. It was at about 3:15 a.m. when...
Deputies arrest man after high-speed pursuit along stretch of 2 fatal crashes
A Port St. Lucie man was charged after traveling at a high speed along a 5-mile stretch of US 1 where two fatal crashes took place in the past three months, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.
cw34.com
Woman found dead in pool in Palm City
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 2 around 7:12 a.m., deputies arrived at 1345 SW Estates Place after receiving calls of a drowning. Once...
WESH
Palm Bay police: Man accused of stabbing, injuring roommate taken into custody
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Bay police say an incident thought to be a shooting was actually a stabbing. According to the Palm Bay Police Department, they responded to Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard Sunday. The victim of a stabbing attack in a Palm Bay neighborhood late New Year’s...
