Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Emerald
Emerald is a precious Border Collie Lab mix. Her estimated birthday is Feb. 14, 2022. After being adopted in June as a 4-month-old puppy, she was returned recently due to no fault of her own. She likes to play with other dogs and she’ll play nonstop, so she might not...
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Rusty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Rusty is a 13 y/o Yorkshire Terrier that is sweet as can be. He has his favorite carrot toy that he carries with him at all times. Rusty is healthy and very active for his age, but also suffers from common issues that accompany the aging process.
Comments / 0