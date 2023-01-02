Look: Here's The Worst 'Bad Beat' Of The College Football Season

In the final seconds of Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl between Mississippi State and Illinois, it looked as though the Bulldogs would hold on for a narrow three-point victory. As such, those who backed the Fighting Illini to cover the +3.5 point spread would be in the clear.

But- much to those bettors' chagrin- this would not be the case. As Illinois tossed several laterals in a desperate attempt to take the lead, the ball eventually found its way into the hands of Marcus Banks of the Bulldogs.

In the blink of an eye, a three-point victory turned into a 19-10 finish in favor of Mississippi State. We've linked the footage below of this improbable sequence.

As "bad beats" go, this one has to be on the Mount Rushmore for the 2022 college season. And while Fighting Illini +3.5 backers lick their wounds, Bulldogs -3.5 received a late Christmas gift in the form of a backdoor cover.

As could be expected, Twitter was abuzz with reactions from bettors on each side of the aisle. The agony of defeat for Illinois backers was contrasted with the ecstasy of victory for lucky Mississippi State bettors.