ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Look: Here's The Worst 'Bad Beat' Of The College Football Season

By Milo Taibi
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XuOuL_0k1HVZlg00

In the final seconds of Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl between Mississippi State and Illinois, it looked as though the Bulldogs would hold on for a narrow three-point victory. As such, those who backed the Fighting Illini to cover the +3.5 point spread would be in the clear.

But- much to those bettors' chagrin- this would not be the case. As Illinois tossed several laterals in a desperate attempt to take the lead, the ball eventually found its way into the hands of Marcus Banks of the Bulldogs.

In the blink of an eye, a three-point victory turned into a 19-10 finish in favor of Mississippi State. We've linked the footage below of this improbable sequence.

As "bad beats" go, this one has to be on the Mount Rushmore for the 2022 college season. And while Fighting Illini +3.5 backers lick their wounds, Bulldogs -3.5 received a late Christmas gift in the form of a backdoor cover.

As could be expected, Twitter was abuzz with reactions from bettors on each side of the aisle. The agony of defeat for Illinois backers was contrasted with the ecstasy of victory for lucky Mississippi State bettors.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

MSU adds two familiar faces to their football staff

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi State is adding two familiar faces to their football staff. Longtime high school football coach Brad Peterson will join as Associate AD for Football Administration. Former Bulldog wide receiver Chad Bumphis will join as the next WR coach. Peterson coached at Brandon, Madison Central, Forest, Newton, and Louisville where he won […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WLBT

Three Mississippi schools receive 2023 preseason baseball rankings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Baseball continues to reign supreme in the Magnolia State. Three Mississippi universities received preseason rankings ahead of the 2023 NCAA Division 1 College Baseball season from Collegiate Baseball on December 20 and Perfect Game on Wednesday. Current National Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels, were given a...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Former Mississippi State Running Back Announces Major Transfer

Former Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson has announced his transfer portal decision. After three seasons with the Bulldogs, Johnson will take his talents out west and suit up for the Washington Huskies. "Let’s shock the World !!!! #PurpleReign," he wrote on Twitter. Johnson finished his three-year Mississippi State...
STARKVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

Young announces he’s running for statewide office

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Daily South

Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant

Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Columbus mother and son arrested in missing teen investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus mother and son are accused of lying to police about having a missing 15-year-old girl at their home. Law enforcement in Lowndes County charged Roberta Hutcherson and her son, 23-year-old Elijah Trout, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

One dead in crash near French Camp

FRENCH CAMP, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a fatal crash Thursday in Choctaw County. Choctaw County deputy Dillion Cates said the wreck happened around noon on Highway 413 near Miller Road. He said a log truck lost its load while going around a curve. A van tried...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

COVID Update: 91 New Cases Locally

This part of central Mississippi has seen 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The State Health Department says that includes 43 in Neshoba County, 34 in Attala County and 14 in Leake County. But there haven’t been any additional COVID-related deaths in the three counties.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County

ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
UNION COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Former United Furniture Industries employee talks about life after Lane

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Wells Fargo and two suppliers for United Furniture are asking a court to force the company into Chapter Seven bankruptcy. That is the latest development since the company, which also owns Lane Furniture, abruptly closed, firing all employees the week of Thanksgiving. Now, nearly two...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Biden Administration hires former Tupelo mayor

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The Biden Administration has hired Tupelo’s former mayor to serve as a regional administrator. The White House published a list on Thursday of new appointees for the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton has...
TUPELO, MS
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
46K+
Followers
3K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy