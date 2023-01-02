ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Related
The Week

300 migrants arrive at Florida national park, forcing closure

Florida's Dry Tortugas National Park has been closed to the public after 300 migrants arrived by boat. The park, located at the tip of the Florida Keys, was closed to "evaluate, provide care for, and coordinate transport to Key West" for the migrants, per a statement from the National Park Service (NPS). The majority of the migrants are believed to be Cuban, reports Axios. The migrants will be turned over to federal agents and processed through U.S. Border Security, The Washington Post writes. The Florida Keys have seen a marked increase in Cuban migrants seeking asylum; 80 individuals were sent back to Cuba just last week....
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘Crisis’ as at least 500 migrants arrive in Florida Keys

At least 500 migrants have landed in the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office described on Monday as a “crisis.”Economic turmoil, food shortages and soaring inflation in Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean is spurring the most recent wave of migration. Over the weekend, 300 migrants arrived at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West. The park was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the group before moving them to Key West, the park tweeted.Separately, 160 migrants arrived by...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

President of Mexico asks Biden to land Air Force One at remote airport

This takes air traffic control to a whole new level. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is asking President Biden to land Air Force One at a new airport farther from the center of Mexico City when he visits next month — describing it as a favor to quell domestic criticism of the project. The unusual request sets up a potentially awkward start to the visit and would require Biden’s motorcade to add time to its commute when the president arrives Jan. 9 for talks with López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “I am taking the opportunity to tell [Biden] that...
VERMONT STATE
New York Post

US Border Patrol agent killed chasing illegal immigrants in Texas

A US Border Patrol agent was killed in an accident while chasing a group of illegal immigrants, according to a Texas congresswoman. The agent, Raul Gonzalez, was involved in a chase near Mission, Texas, Wednesday when he crashed his all-terrain vehicle, the chief of Border Patrol tweeted. The 38-year-old agent...
MISSION, TX
Ash Jurberg

Gov. Abbott is using shipping containers as a wall on the Texas border

In just a few days, Title 42 will end, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing his Operation Lone Star team members for the potential impact. Title 42 is part of U.S. law that deals with public health, social welfare, and civil rights and was used by former President Donald Trump in 2020, in part to expel migrants more quickly and without having to consider them for asylum. The title has been used to force 2 million migrants from the country.
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
TEXAS STATE
Lauren Jessop

Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling route

U.S.-Canada border;Photo byU.S. Customs and Border Protection. While the massive number of illegal border crossings at the southern border has drawn much of our attention, things are happening at the northern border as well. The number of illegal crossings from Canada into New York and Vermont has been steadily growing and there are reports that cartels are flying illegal aliens from Mexico into Canada, and then smuggling them into the U.S.
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says

The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
TEXAS STATE
Click10.com

Experts, activist weigh in on ‘staggering’ Cuban migration crisis

MIAMI – Amid an onslaught of migrant landings to start 2023, the Cuban exodus has reached crisis proportions, experts and officials say, and it’s showing no signs of abating. Hundreds of Cuban migrants have landed in the Florida Keys over the past several days, forcing the unprecedented closure...
MIAMI, FL

