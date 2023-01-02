Read full article on original website
300 migrants arrive at Florida national park, forcing closure
Florida's Dry Tortugas National Park has been closed to the public after 300 migrants arrived by boat. The park, located at the tip of the Florida Keys, was closed to "evaluate, provide care for, and coordinate transport to Key West" for the migrants, per a statement from the National Park Service (NPS). The majority of the migrants are believed to be Cuban, reports Axios. The migrants will be turned over to federal agents and processed through U.S. Border Security, The Washington Post writes. The Florida Keys have seen a marked increase in Cuban migrants seeking asylum; 80 individuals were sent back to Cuba just last week....
‘Crisis’ as at least 500 migrants arrive in Florida Keys
At least 500 migrants have landed in the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office described on Monday as a “crisis.”Economic turmoil, food shortages and soaring inflation in Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean is spurring the most recent wave of migration. Over the weekend, 300 migrants arrived at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West. The park was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the group before moving them to Key West, the park tweeted.Separately, 160 migrants arrived by...
52 migrants from Cuba, Republic of Georgia tried to reach South Florida in the past day
Immigration authorities responded to several migrant landings and encounters in South Florida over the last 24 hours, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol confirmed on the Friday before Christmas.
175 Cubans trying to enter the U.S. arrive in the Florida Keys and Broward in 24 hours
Nearly 200 people migrating from Cuba arrived in the Florida Keys and on Hollywood beach between Wednesday and Thursday, U.S. Border Patrol officials said.
Over 700 Migrants Were Restless and Decided to Cross the Texas Border
As migrants wait for Article 42 to end this month, some couldn’t wait any longer and decided to enter Texas early Thursday morning at Eagle Pass. Eagle Pass is about 140 miles southeast of San Antonio.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
President of Mexico asks Biden to land Air Force One at remote airport
This takes air traffic control to a whole new level. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is asking President Biden to land Air Force One at a new airport farther from the center of Mexico City when he visits next month — describing it as a favor to quell domestic criticism of the project. The unusual request sets up a potentially awkward start to the visit and would require Biden’s motorcade to add time to its commute when the president arrives Jan. 9 for talks with López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “I am taking the opportunity to tell [Biden] that...
Texas Democrat Mayor Defies Joe Biden to Admit Scale of Migrant Crisis
The El Paso mayor had reportedly been urged by the Biden administration not to issue an emergency declaration over concerns about surging migrant crossings.
Florida sees hundreds of migrants in boat landings over weekend, sheriff calls it 'mass migration crisis’
Hundreds of migrants have arrived in the Florida Keys over the weekend, prompting a park closure while authorities respond.
US Border Patrol agent killed chasing illegal immigrants in Texas
A US Border Patrol agent was killed in an accident while chasing a group of illegal immigrants, according to a Texas congresswoman. The agent, Raul Gonzalez, was involved in a chase near Mission, Texas, Wednesday when he crashed his all-terrain vehicle, the chief of Border Patrol tweeted. The 38-year-old agent...
More migrants land in Keys, risking lives to escape ‘terrible situation’ in Cuba
About 40 men, women and some small children entered the next stage in their migration from Cuba to the United States Wednesday when they were processed by the Border Patrol at the agency’s station in the Middle Florida Keys city of Marathon.
Cuban migrant arrivals overwhelm federal immigration officials in the Florida Keys
So many people from Cuba are arriving in the Florida Keys that days could go by before federal officials are able to pick up migrants on the side of U.S. 1 to be processed, according to local law enforcement.
Gov. Abbott is using shipping containers as a wall on the Texas border
In just a few days, Title 42 will end, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing his Operation Lone Star team members for the potential impact. Title 42 is part of U.S. law that deals with public health, social welfare, and civil rights and was used by former President Donald Trump in 2020, in part to expel migrants more quickly and without having to consider them for asylum. The title has been used to force 2 million migrants from the country.
Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling route
U.S.-Canada border;Photo byU.S. Customs and Border Protection. While the massive number of illegal border crossings at the southern border has drawn much of our attention, things are happening at the northern border as well. The number of illegal crossings from Canada into New York and Vermont has been steadily growing and there are reports that cartels are flying illegal aliens from Mexico into Canada, and then smuggling them into the U.S.
Florida Keys overwhelmed by boatloads of migrants: 'A mass migration crisis'
Monroe County, Florida sheriff joins "Fox & Friends" to discuss boats of migrants arriving to the Florida Keys and how this has overwhelmed local officials.
US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says
The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
Migrants Surging to the Border ‘Pray to God’ for End of Title 42
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—Thousands of migrants have arrived at the northern Mexican border in recent days in hopes of crossing into the U.S. legally, driven by word that the Biden administration will end a Trump-era policy prohibiting their entry into the U.S. The scene is playing out across the...
Thousands of Migrants Illegally Crossed the Texas Border this Week
Hundreds of migrants sitting along the El Paso-Mexican borderPhoto byFox News. Thousands of migrants are waiting along the El Paso - Mexican border. Hundreds of others attempted to cross the border illegally on Sunday night from Juarez.
Experts, activist weigh in on ‘staggering’ Cuban migration crisis
MIAMI – Amid an onslaught of migrant landings to start 2023, the Cuban exodus has reached crisis proportions, experts and officials say, and it’s showing no signs of abating. Hundreds of Cuban migrants have landed in the Florida Keys over the past several days, forcing the unprecedented closure...
