Vero Beach, FL

Jay Bedworth
1d ago

with the amount of drugs this guy had he probably makes less then minimal wage. He's truly not a big fish more like a guppy.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
cbs12.com

Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested a woman who they say is behind a string of unprovoked attacks on shoppers on the Treasure Coast. Surveillance video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured one of the attacks at the Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach. Investigators said...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

IRC Sheriff Deputies Arrest Wanted Fentanyl Felon

Indian River County - Tuesday January 3, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit arrested 32-year-old Justin Kalinowski last Thursday on multiple drug charges. Deputies found Kalinowski hiding in a home near the 1300 block of 26th Avenue Southwest. According to a release from the IRCS...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Melbourne police, ATF investigating burglary at local gun shop

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives are investigating after an early-morning burglary at a local guns hop. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators haven’t disclosed exactly how many were taken but say multiple...
MELBOURNE, FL
iheart.com

Treasure Coast Man Accused Of Beating His Mother To Death

Authorities say a Martin County man beat his mother to death inside their Palm City home. 34-year old Darren Pouncey was found inside the home with the body of his mother, 58-year old Christina Diorio, by a neighbor. Deputies say the victim had sent that neighbor a text the night...
PALM CITY, FL
cw34.com

Driver behind bars after suspected racing in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested after fleeing deputies at high speeds on the same stretch of U.S. 1 where five people died from two separate crashes in less than three months. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Dylan Brown was driving one of two...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Man arrested after shooting at police and boats in Sebastian, Florida

A 53-year-old man is behind bars on a $100,000 bond after he fired gunshots at police and other vessels from his anchored sailboat in the Indian River Lagoon in Sebastian, Florida. The incident happened last Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the Sebastian Police Department received calls about someone in...
SEBASTIAN, FL
wqcs.org

Reaccreditation for the Indian River County Sheriff's Office

Indian River County - Wednesday January 4, 2023: A Client Service Member (CSM) from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will be conducting an annual web-based assessment of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, March 3 – March 11, 2023, to examine aspects of the agency’s policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Body found off US-1 in Sebastian sparks homicide investigation

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Sebastian. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says it’s the result of a drawn out domestic violence incident. Though an arrest hasn’t been made, police say they have...
SEBASTIAN, FL
wqcs.org

Stuart: Suspect in Custody for Death of 73-year-old Grandmother

Stuart - Tuesday January 3, 2023: Authorities have arrested 19 year old Lonnie Bee Smalls III in connection with the Thanksgiving Day triple shooting and homicide that claimed the life of a 73 year-old grandmother, Mattie Lou Jones. Jones was watching TV in her living room when she was struck...
STUART, FL
veronews.com

Deputies: Domestic dispute led to woman being run over, killed

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A woman whose body was found alongside U.S. 1 in Sebastian last week was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by a man she was in a relationship with, deputies said. “A suspect was identified, and detectives have recovered evidence,” Indian River County sheriff’s spokesperson...
SEBASTIAN, FL
WESH

Melbourne gun shop hit with 'smash-and-grab' burglary

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne gun shop was burglarized early Wednesday morning. For hours, the ATF was on the scene inside the shop. One worker who was helping agents inside told WESH 2 that they were going through the shop’s inventory. It was at about 3:15 a.m. when...
MELBOURNE, FL

