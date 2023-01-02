ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Minimum wage rate increases to $15 an hour in Massachusetts

By Jillian Andrews
 3 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An automatic increase for minimum wage workers in Massachusetts. The state’s hourly minimum wage rate has increased from $14.25 an hour to $15.

Massachusetts laws that go into effect in 2023

Now more than double the federal minimum wage requirement of $7.25. The minimum service rate, for those working jobs that receive tips, has also increased in the commonwealth from $6.15 to $6.75.

Barbara Heyman from West Springfield told 22News, “It’s a beginning, but it’s nowhere near where it should be.”

This increase is applied to all employees except for agricultural workers, members of religious orders, workers being trained in certain educational and non-profit organizations, and outside salespeople.

The change in pay is just over a 5% increase, which is less than the current rate of inflation. The consumer price index shows a 7% increase in the price of all goods in the last 12 months.

“Grocery shopping, just everything is so expensive,” Heyman said. “Utilities, schooling, clothes, everything. It’s so expensive.”

Zachary Laporte from Holyoke told 22News, “I think it’s good, but the real problem is inflation still, so until they get control on that a minimum wage increase isn’t going to help anyone too much.”

All New England states other than New Hampshire increased the minimum wage in 2023. Massachusetts and Connecticut both set the requirement to $15.

