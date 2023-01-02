Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A Beachfront Hotel Like Nowhere You've Seen BeforeRebekah BartonNewport Beach, CA
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against herRobert J HansenOrange County, CA
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
localemagazine.com
17 Restaurants in SoCal Serving Warm and Comforting Dishes This Winter
Cozy Up and Dig in to Some of the Most Delicious Comfort Food in SoCal. It can be difficult to sum up comfort food in a matter of words—we could call it food that evokes a sense of well-being and consolation, but in all honesty, it’s a feeling in and of itself. Comfort food can offer a rush of dopamine with a warm side of nostalgia, leaving us with full bellies and a smile on our faces. But don’t break out your grandma’s recipes just yet. From go-to family favorites to unexpected yet welcome twists on old classics, there are plenty of spots around Southern California that are dishing out all of your comfort cravings this winter.
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023
If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
L.A. Weekly
Nardcore Night in Long Beach
Nardcore Night in Long Beach: Oxnard takes over Long Beach, as Alex’s Bar welcomes a nardcore extravaganza. There’s some debate over the legitimacy of the current lineup of Dr. Know, although Stalag 13 are making a fuss about the fact that original singer Ron Baird is back in the ranks. Dry Sockets also play.
foxla.com
Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off
LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
Eater
LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures
Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
mxdwn.com
Parkway Drive At The Wiltern On Jan. 31st
Australian metal giant Parkway Drive is making their grand return to the U.S. with a full tour this 2023. The band is set to kick off their Darkest Still USA 2023 tour with a show at Los Angeles’ The Wiltern on Tuesday, January 31. First time in nearly three...
One of the ‘Best Paellas in the World’ is Hiding In a Mariscos Restaurant In a Bell Gardens Strip Mall
Mariscos logic: If you possess enough sazón to make one of the best ceviches in Los Angeles, can you also make an incredible paella? If you are Natalie and Maria Curie, the mother-and-daughter team behind the two-decade-old mariscos restaurant in southeast Los Angeles, El Coraloense, the answer is hell’s yes.
Villains Brewery Coming to Anaheim
food in the vein of Smoke and Fire just might be a natural fit
Welcome to EaHo, L.A.’s Newest “It” Neighborhood
There’s an east side zeitgeist afoot. But not in Silver Lake or Echo Park. Been there, ate and shopped that… The post Welcome to EaHo, L.A.’s Newest “It” Neighborhood appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
theregistrysocal.com
Private Owner is Marketing Five-Property Shoe Palace Portfolio in Southern California with $18MM Asking Price
As the retail market continues its rebound from the impact of the global pandemic, some investors are looking to trade their properties. In one of these examples, Morgan Hill-based Mersho Grit Investors is planning to sell a five-property retail portfolio across Southern California, with one particular tenant as the leaseholder, Shoe Palace. Mersho Grit is looking to sell the portfolio for $18.6 million, according to the property’s offering document.
getnews.info
Meet Jay White: The Newly Orphaned Special Olympian Who Despite All Odds Has Become a Cornerstone of the SoCal Community
The 64-year-old is well-known for his love, light, and caring heart — and now he needs help from his community as faces unprecedented circumstances and hardships. Gandhi famously stated that “the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” For Orange County’s Jay White, a 64-year-old Special Olympian with a powerhouse voice and a heart of gold, truer words have never been spoken. However, Jay White didn’t just find himself in service of others – he helped unite an entire community through 55 years of tireless and joyful dedication to performing, fundraising, and championing change and the betterment of the community he so proudly served.
sanclementetimes.com
San Clemente High Senior Finds Purpose in Blossoming Music Career
From playing the guitar to soothing her sick father to preparing for her first official live performance, this San Clemente High School senior has enjoyed how music has impacted her life trajectory. Lindsay Coulson, 17, is in the budding stages of her music career and looks to release her second...
NBC Los Angeles
Winter Storm Brings Downpours, Flooding SoCal Streets and Freeways
A powerful winter storm that brought heavy rain overnight continued to pound Southern California with heavy downpours that flooded streets and threatened to trigger debris flows in the region's wildfire burn areas. Pockets of moderate rain developed Wednesday and continued throughout the day. But that was just a precursor to...
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
KTLA.com
Southern California residents win combined $42 million off lottery scratchers
Four California Lottery scratchers sold in Southern California resulted in multi-million dollar payouts for the lucky owners. The biggest winner came in Riverside County when Mary Higelin won the largest California Lottery scratcher jackpot possible after buying a ticket from a liquor store in Norco. Her winning scratcher netted her...
A Beachfront Hotel Like Nowhere You've Seen Before
When you think of beachfront hotels in Southern California, establishments likeVEA Newport Beach probably come to mind. VEA, with its California-cool aesthetic, is the quintessential SoCal escape.
Death in the Dorms: Inside the shocking murder of 21-year-old UCLA student Andrea DelVesco
LOS ANGELES — Westwood, the picturesque Los Angeles neighborhood home to UCLA, is the "perfect college town," according to one student. "It's beautiful. It feels safe." But one morning in September 2015, just as a new school year began, a bright, promising student was brutally stabbed to death and set on fire in her Westwood apartment in an unfathomable crime that sent shockwaves across campus.
