Boston, MA

Bruins top Penguins 2-1 in 2023 NHL Winter Classic

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
America’s most beloved ballpark turned into the NHL’s greatest regular season stage Monday.

Although the Bruins entered the third period trailing 1-0, two goals from forward Jake DeBrusk lifted Boston over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park.

The 2-1 win kept Boston’s perfect record of home regulation wins intact. The Bruins last lost a game on their home ice in April of 2022.

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark made 28 saves.

The Bruins are now 3-1 all-time in Winter Classics.

