Russell Laffitte hires new lawyers amid push for retrial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte, who was indicted for several financial crimes committed alongside Alex Murdaugh, has hired new representation as he makes his case for a retrial.

Court filings indicate that Laffitte has hired Mark Moore and Michael Parente of Nexsen Pruet, LLC.

According to Nexsen Pruet’s website, Moore is a former federal prosecutor specializing in white collar defense and government investigations. He also served for over 20 years Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina.

Parente is an associate litigator also specializing in white collar defense, accordint to Nexsen Pruet.

Moore and Parente replace Laffitte’s former team — Bart Daniel, Matt Austin, and Christian Myers — of Nelson, Mullins, Riley, and Scarborough, LLP.

The move comes as Laffitte’s lawyers push for a retrial, arguing that the guilty verdict on his six indictments for conspiracy to committee wire fraud and bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and misapplication of bank funds (x3) should be voided.

Both Laffitte’s former and current lawyers claim jurors were improperly dismissed during the trial, which resulted in an unfavorable outcome for their client.

