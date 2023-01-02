ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson barber says his business suffers without water

By Marie Mennefield
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4Exs_0k1HUlRj00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Many Jackson businesses are feeling the financial strain because of the water crisis.

Tracey Smith owns the Smith Barber Shop and Salon. He’s been cutting hair in Jackson for more than 20 years, but he wonders how much longer can continue operating under current conditions.

“I’m actually looking at moving because it’s happening too much. I can say I know there’s money coming, but it’s happening too much. I can’t keep the place clean. We’re flushing the toilets, pouring water in the toilet to flush the toilets. I’m having to pour water into a mop bucket because we don’t have any water and I’m buying water. It’s becoming an economic strain,” he said.

Jackson Water Crisis: The latest updates

Outside of not being able to offer full services, his central HVAC system operates off a boiler. With no water, the system isn’t functionable.

“I know how to improvise. I know how to make things work. But I’m tired. It’s cold right now, but there’s no heater. There’s no air conditioning in this building because of the water. The system is on a boiler. There’s no heating. There’s no air,” Smith said.

For him, things are so bad that he’s had to adjust his prices, charging less than what he was years ago. He said it’s difficult to operate a business when you don’t have an essential component like water.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Toppled fire hydrant gushes into Jackson neighbor’s yard

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A gushing fire hydrant has one Jackson neighbor frustrated and looking for help. A fire hydrant toppled over and left a mess in Beth Degruy’s yard. She called the city and was referred to two numbers. Finally, they placed a work order, but it doesn’t end there. “Adding to the frustration, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson hair salon struggles to operate amid water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many local residents have been affected by the Jackson water crisis, as well as businesses that use water on a daily basis. Felicia Brisco, the owner of Hair Gallery II, said the beauty industry in Jackson has taken a major hit during the water crisis. “It’s hard to work when there […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson resident plans ahead for future water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After two weeks, some of Jackson residents are seeing relief when it comes to their water pressure. The city’s water system lost pressure during Christmas weekend due to the freezing temperatures. The system was later placed on a boil water notice. Even though that some residents were able to get water […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Boil water notice lifted for more areas in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said a boil water notice has been lifted for five zip codes in the area. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued in December 2022. As of Thursday, January 5, the precautionary boil water notice was lifted for the following areas: For more information, residents can contact call 601-960-2723 during […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, January 4. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

South Jackson residents have water pressure after 11-day absence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We got up this morning and washed dishes. I got a good shower. Thank you, Jesus. I mean, the smallest things that count,” Leon Jones. The sound of faucets running and toilets flushing are sounds South Jackson residents say they couldn’t be more thankful for.
WJTV 12

Madison Crumbl Cookies becomes certified test store

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison’s Crumbl Cookies location recently became a certified testing store, which means customers will have the chance to sample new and experimental cookie flavors every week. According to the Madison County Journal, Crumbl Cookies opened in Madison about a year ago. Jen Norton, the general manager at the Madison Crumbl Cookies, […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Virtual learning continues for JPS due to water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will continue with virtual learning due to little or no water pressure on Friday, January 6. JPS leaders said 22 schools had little to no water pressure on Thursday. Although fewer schools are directly impacted, JPS has continued to see fluctuations in pressure across schools. They […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson receives nearly $800 million for water infrastructure repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced the capital city has received nearly $800 million to help repair this city’s water infrastructure. In 2022, Congress passed a bill that included $600 million in emergency funding for water infrastructure projects in Jackson. Lumumba said the funds will be used to help replace pipes […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson restaurant closes again after losing water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The owners of Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe were excited to open their doors Tuesday. Staff were also pleased to see both breakfast and lunch crowds return to normal. Management said Broad Street regained water pressure Monday, but the water began to fluctuate by Tuesday morning. By 2:00 p.m., the […]
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Jackson Public Schools Go Virtual As More Than Half Lack Water

JACKSON, Miss.—The Jackson Public School District opted for virtual instruction for its nearly 20,000 students today, the first school day of the spring semester, after reporting that more than half of its 54 schools “have low or no water pressure” in a press release Wednesday, Jan. 4. A cold front over the Christmas weekend damaged the City of Jackson’s water system, affecting supply across the city.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
ENTERPRISE, AL
WJTV 12

Barrelhouse closes after six years in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Fondren restaurant will close its doors. Barrelhouse announced that their final day of operation will be on Saturday, January 7. Restaurant leaders said the community’s support helped weather two years of COVID-19 and the ongoing water crisis. However, they said the restaurant cannot bounce back. “We cannot thank our community, staff […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson resident considers moving due to water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the second time within six months, the City of Jackson has been experiencing an ongoing water crisis. Many residents and businesses have had little to no water. In December 2022, the capital city experienced freezing temperatures, which caused pipes across the city to break and cause a strain at the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Public Schools shift to virtual learning due to water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will shift to virtual learning due to little or no water pressure. Leaders said 33 schools reported low or no water pressure on Tuesday, January 3. JPS will shift to virtual learning on Thursday, January 5. Officials will continue to evaluate the water supply Wednesday event […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Fondren restaurant closing: 'We can't bounce back from this one'

JACKSON, Miss. — A Fondren restaurant is closing its doors for good. "With heavy hearts, we are announcing last call at Barrelhouse," a post on Facebook read Tuesday. The last day for the restaurant on State Street is Saturday. Barrelhouse operators thanked the community, staff and regulars in the announcement of the closure.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy