Jackson barber says his business suffers without water

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Many Jackson businesses are feeling the financial strain because of the water crisis.

Tracey Smith owns the Smith Barber Shop and Salon. He’s been cutting hair in Jackson for more than 20 years, but he wonders how much longer can continue operating under current conditions.

“I’m actually looking at moving because it’s happening too much. I can say I know there’s money coming, but it’s happening too much. I can’t keep the place clean. We’re flushing the toilets, pouring water in the toilet to flush the toilets. I’m having to pour water into a mop bucket because we don’t have any water and I’m buying water. It’s becoming an economic strain,” he said.

Outside of not being able to offer full services, his central HVAC system operates off a boiler. With no water, the system isn’t functionable.

“I know how to improvise. I know how to make things work. But I’m tired. It’s cold right now, but there’s no heater. There’s no air conditioning in this building because of the water. The system is on a boiler. There’s no heating. There’s no air,” Smith said.

For him, things are so bad that he’s had to adjust his prices, charging less than what he was years ago. He said it’s difficult to operate a business when you don’t have an essential component like water.

