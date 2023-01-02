Town by Town: city council swearing in, coat drive, and Christmas tree collection

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: January 5
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, Three King’s Day was celebrated ahead of the holiday on Friday. Roman Catholics celebrate the holiday as the day the three wise men first saw baby Jesus and brought him gifts. In Spain, many children get their Christmas presents on this day. Senator Gomez, and State Representatives Gonzalez and Ramos participated in the festivities.
Assemble to move to Northampton’s Main Street, filling vacant storefront
A storefront vacant in downtown Northampton since the summer is expected to be filled this coming summer. Assemble — a furniture, art and vintage goods store — will move from its current location in Thornes Marketplace to Main Street, into the retail location formerly occupied by Birdhouse Music.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: new CHD, Frankie’s Pizza, and Christmas tree collection
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Longmeadow, and Springfield. The Center for Human Development’s new community behavioral health center opened Tuesday in Chicopee. This service hub is one of 25 behavioral health and substance use providers in Massachusetts to receive the state’s...
Car catches fire in parking lot on Main Street in Springfield
A car was on fire Thursday morning at 3300 Main Street in Springfield near the Baystate Medical Practices.
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
westernmassnews.com
Three Kings celebration held in Holyoke
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Nueva Esperanza, Inc. held its 23rd annual Three Kings Day celebration in Holyoke. The event ran from 5 to 8 p.m. at Morgan Elementary School in Holyoke. It featured food, gifts, activities, and live performances. The event also served as an opportunity to learn more about Puerto Rican faith and traditions.
MassLive.com
Westfield Fire Dept.’s longest serving firefighter retires, gives up Badge 1
WESTFIELD — After 35 years of serving the city of Westfield, the owner of badge number 1 and longest actively serving firefighter in the Westfield Fire Department retired Thursday. Tim Black, 58, first joined the Westfield Fire Department in 1987, after having spent his youth watching firetrucks on the...
westernmassnews.com
Amherst town councilors conduct pedestrian sidewalk safety study
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Town leaders in Amherst are taking a new approach to addressing residents’ pedestrian safety concerns, getting out and putting their feet to the pavement. Councilors and the town manager took an hour-long walk to evaluate sidewalk conditions in the town. Councilors were joined by some...
iBerkshires.com
Shuttered Berkshire General Store Bought by Property Managers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire General Store closed its doors for good at the end of 2022 but there may be hope for a similar venture in its space. On Wednesday, the Board of Health voted to transfer a tobacco permit from the store to Cavalier Management, which has purchased the business.
westernmassnews.com
DPW seeking donations to replace wheelchair-accessible van for longtime employee
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An act of kindness is on full display, thanks to the Springfield Department of Public Works. The DPW is asking for donations to help assist a long-time worker’s daughter, who lost the use of her wheelchair accessible van after a recent crash. The department is...
Baker grants money to senior citizen mobility
Senior citizens throughout Western Massachusetts are applauding Governor Charlie Baker's going away gift, in the form of a sizable grant generating more transportation for the elderly.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield tourism industry slowing returning to pre-pandemic levels
Maura Healey sworn-in as governor of Massachusetts. Amherst town councilors conduct pedestrian sidewalk safety study. This all comes in an attempt to address pedestrian safety and improve walkability as winter is in full swing and it gets darker much earlier. Town by Town: sheriff swearing in, DA swearing in, and...
Westfield Planning Board approves residential kennel on Valley View Drive
WESTFIELD — The Planning Board approved a special permit for a small residential kennel at 119 Valley View Drive, proposed by owners Crystal Hope and Conner Hedge. The proposed home-based boarding kennel will be in a detached garage on the property, and will house a maximum of five dogs, including the owners’ two dogs.
January events at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield
There are several events and shows happening at the Eastern States Exposition in January, including the Springfield Wedding & Bridal Expo.
Homeowner finds unexploded fireworks in basement
The Wilbraham Police Department received an unexpected call Wednesday when a resident discovered an old, unexploded explosive device.
MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25
It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
Three western Massachusetts officers suspended for violating the Commission’s standards
Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission has suspended 15 law enforcement officers, including three local ones.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield issues mask advisory as COVID cases rise
This all comes in an attempt to address pedestrian safety and improve walkability as winter is in full swing and it gets darker much earlier. Town by Town: sheriff swearing in, DA swearing in, and railbed purchase. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town...
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police respond to shooting on Irving Street
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield responded to a shooting on Irving Street on Tuesday. When crews arrived on-scene, officers found a 19-year old victim laying on the ground in a common hallway with a single gunshot wound to the upper leg. The victim and witnesses were...
Comments / 1