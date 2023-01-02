ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Town by Town: city council swearing in, coat drive, and Christmas tree collection

By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor, Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: January 5

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, Three King’s Day was celebrated ahead of the holiday on Friday. Roman Catholics celebrate the holiday as the day the three wise men first saw baby Jesus and brought him gifts. In Spain, many children get their Christmas presents on this day. Senator Gomez, and State Representatives Gonzalez and Ramos participated in the festivities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: new CHD, Frankie’s Pizza, and Christmas tree collection

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Longmeadow, and Springfield. The Center for Human Development’s new community behavioral health center opened Tuesday in Chicopee. This service hub is one of 25 behavioral health and substance use providers in Massachusetts to receive the state’s...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Three Kings celebration held in Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Nueva Esperanza, Inc. held its 23rd annual Three Kings Day celebration in Holyoke. The event ran from 5 to 8 p.m. at Morgan Elementary School in Holyoke. It featured food, gifts, activities, and live performances. The event also served as an opportunity to learn more about Puerto Rican faith and traditions.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Amherst town councilors conduct pedestrian sidewalk safety study

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Town leaders in Amherst are taking a new approach to addressing residents’ pedestrian safety concerns, getting out and putting their feet to the pavement. Councilors and the town manager took an hour-long walk to evaluate sidewalk conditions in the town. Councilors were joined by some...
AMHERST, MA
iBerkshires.com

Shuttered Berkshire General Store Bought by Property Managers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire General Store closed its doors for good at the end of 2022 but there may be hope for a similar venture in its space. On Wednesday, the Board of Health voted to transfer a tobacco permit from the store to Cavalier Management, which has purchased the business.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield tourism industry slowing returning to pre-pandemic levels

Maura Healey sworn-in as governor of Massachusetts. Amherst town councilors conduct pedestrian sidewalk safety study. This all comes in an attempt to address pedestrian safety and improve walkability as winter is in full swing and it gets darker much earlier. Town by Town: sheriff swearing in, DA swearing in, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25

It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
SHEFFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield issues mask advisory as COVID cases rise

This all comes in an attempt to address pedestrian safety and improve walkability as winter is in full swing and it gets darker much earlier. Town by Town: sheriff swearing in, DA swearing in, and railbed purchase. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?

I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police respond to shooting on Irving Street

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield responded to a shooting on Irving Street on Tuesday. When crews arrived on-scene, officers found a 19-year old victim laying on the ground in a common hallway with a single gunshot wound to the upper leg. The victim and witnesses were...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy