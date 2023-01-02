Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
thunder1320.com
James Alex “Grouch” Jones
James Alex “Grouch” Jones, 80, of Manchester, passed away January 2, 2023 at his residence. He was born September 27, 1942 in Miami, Florida to Hoke Smith Jones and Vera Scoggins Jones. He grew up in Miami playing with his dog Pal, delivering newspapers, playing marbles, riding his...
thunder1320.com
Birdie Pearl Jernigan Stepp
Mrs. Birdie Pearl Jernigan Stepp, age 94, of Wartrace, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, December 30, 2022, in Manchester, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Preston Stepp of 48 years and parents, Estle and Dorothy Jernigan; sisters, Lurli Floyd and Neta Deberry; brothers-in-law, Cecil Deberry and Ray Woods; brothers, Keithley Jernigan, Levi Jernigan and Brantley Jernigan; infant sister Alice Jernigan.
thunder1320.com
Coffee County gets road sweep at Lincoln County
Coffee County went on the road and left Fayetteville with a clean sweep Thursday night. Freshman Natalie Barnes caught fire from deep on her way to a 20 point performance and senior Jalie Ruehling was dishing assists all around the gym to go with 16 points as the Lady Raiders put a thrashing on Lincoln County Thursday night in Fayetteville.
railfan.com
Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum Employee Killed in Accident
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The general manager of passenger operations for the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum died in an accident at the railroad’s shop in Tennessee this week. George Walker had worked for the railroad for more than 30 years. The railroad announced the incident on Facebook on Wednesday...
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Mann is New Alderman for the City of Tullahoma
Derick Mann was selected Tuesday night by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman to serve as an alderman. The vote was 5-1, with Mayor Ray Knowis voting for Tommy Northcott. The seat was vacated by Robin Dunn, who resigned from the board after a heated exchange with other board...
WKRN
Fireworks set La Vergne family's property on fire
Fireworks set La Vergne family’s property on fire. Lawmaker says he discussed dissolving DCS and starting …. Roberts the chair of the Government Operations Committee, which oversees the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. He says the problems plaguing DCS were so bad at one point last year that he discussed using all the powers of his committee to reform it.
wgnsradio.com
Two Killed in Tuesday Night Accident in Murfreesboro (UPDATE WITH AUDIO STATEMENT FROM POLICE)
(MURFREESBORO, TN) UPDATE - Murfreesboro Police have confirmed that two people have died as a result of a serious auto accident that occurred on Fortress Boulevard around 5 o’clock Tuesday night. The accident was directly in front of the Cross Creek at Murfreesboro apartment complex. MPD Public Information Officer...
WKRN
Hamlin family releases statement
The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County. Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of …. A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Severe weather in...
Historic 'House of Mayors' scheduled for demolition in Murfreesboro
Even after more than 170 years of history and a designation on the National Register of Historic Places, the House of Mayors is about to come down.
thunder1320.com
Coffee Middle basketball swept at Rockvale
The first game back from the Christmas break didn’t go well for Coffee Middle School basketball as both teams opened up with a tough, non-conference opponent in Rockvale. The Lady Raiders dropped a tight 6-point contest 41-35 despite leading by 1 at halftime. Jaydee Nogodula led CMS in the...
fox17.com
Police: Purse stolen from Murfreesboro couple dining at restaurant, $12K spent
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say thieves racked up more than $12,000 in credit card charges after stealing a purse from a couple dining at a Texas Roadhouse back in November. According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, a husband and wife were eating at Texas Roadhouse on Nov. 19...
fox17.com
Lebanon Police Department retired K-9 dies alongside partner
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A K-9 with the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) passed away on Monday alongside family in his last days of retirement. K-9 Ace was with the police department from 2015 to 2022, LPD reports. He died next to his partner Officer Richard Clark and his family.
Road reopened after accident with log truck blocked Hwy. 43 in Columbia
Parts of U.S. Highway 43 are closed off in Columbia Thursday morning after two semi-trucks were involved in a crash, according to Columbia Fire and Rescue
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
thunder1320.com
Blood Drive to be held at Unity Medical Center January 9
One donation can save three lives. Blood Assurance and Unity Medical Center are conducting a blood drive Monday, January 9, 2023, from 12:00 – 4:00pm. The location is the Bloodmobile at 481 Interstate Drive in Manchester. Each donor will receive a blanket with the Blood Assurance logo. Donors are...
The Factory at Columbia Offers Unique Shopping and Dining
In spite of having their grand opening two weeks before COVID-19 hit, The Factory at Columbia has survived and thrived because of its sophisticated but funky vibe. The 71,000 square foot former factory now houses a collection of locally owned businesses, craftspeople, a chiropractor, and a yoga studio. Owner Darrell...
Missing Shelbyville Woman Found Safe
We have an update on the search for a missing Shelbyville woman. The police department in Shelbyville reports that Celia Caitlin Nunn has been found and is safe. Officials say the woman went missing around 9 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2022, at her residence on Meadow Drive. Shelbyville Police Department...
