Selena Gomez posts photos cuddling with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz and jokes they're in a 'throuple'

Selena Gomez celebrated New Year's with a group of friends on a tropical getaway.

She shared a slideshow of photos with newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

"Fine calls us a throuple," she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag "forever plus one."

Selena Gomez celebrated New Year's in Cabo, Mexico, with a group of close friends, including newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

Gomez shared several sets of photos from the tropical getaway on Instagram, where she is the fourth-most followed person in the world .

One slideshow features shots of Gomez, Beckham, and Peltz cuddling on a boat and getting their hair done together.

"Fine calls us a throuple," Gomez captioned the post. She also added the hashtag "foreverplusone."

In another slideshow, Gomez and Peltz hold hands and wear matching "angel dresses" by Valentino.

"Felt like a fairy!" Gomez wrote in the caption, thanking the designer as well as a spray tan expert, "for making us look good!"

Peltz also wore a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown when she tied the knot with Beckham in April 2022.

It's unclear whether Gomez attended the wedding at Peltz's family estate in Palm Beach, Florida — but Peltz was by Gomez's side to celebrate the release of her documentary, "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," in November. The two women posed for photos in matching pink pajamas.

"Girls night celebrating your beautiful documentary congratulations selena!" Peltz wrote on Instagram.

In the documentary, Gomez named Taylor Swift as her "only friend in the industry," which surprised fans. Gomez shut down criticism with a curt comment on TikTok: "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."