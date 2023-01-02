ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Massachusetts man pleads guilty to felony murder of 17-year-old in Maine

MACHIAS (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the felony murder of a 17-year-old boy in Machias. Jorge Luis Pagan-Sanchez pleaded guilty to both felony murder and robbery charges in connection with the drug-related shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of Massapequa, New York that happened in Machias on November 4, 2021.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
WPFO

Lewiston police investigate 2 unrelated shooting incidents on New Year's Day

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department says it is investigating two unrelated shooting incidents from Sunday night. Police say the first incident happened around 9 p.m. when an officer heard gunshots coming from Knox Street. When police got to the scene they found shell casings from multiple weapons. Police...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Maine man killed in Poland crash identified

POLAND (WGME) -- The Maine man killed in a crash in Poland on Monday has been identified. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Harris Hill Road around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Deputies say the driver, identified as 41-year-old Gary D. Hesketh of Oxford, rear-ended a tractor-trailer that...
POLAND, ME
WPFO

Truck hits 5 new cars at Volvo dealership in New Hampshire

EXETER, NH (WGME) -- A pickup truck crashed into five new cars parked at Volvo dealership in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Police say a truck jumped the curb and hit several new cars at a Volvo dealership on Portsmouth Ave. around 2 p.m. According to police, it appears that...
EXETER, NH
WPFO

Additional Maine masses being held for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says additional masses honoring the life and memory of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI have been announced for Lewiston, Caribou, Rumford, and Gray this week. Bishop Robert Deeley will preside at a mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Wednesday, January 4, at 12:15 p.m....
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Lewiston mayor claims some city council members are trying to silence him

LEWISTON (WGME) – The Lewiston mayor says some members of the city council are trying to silence him. Tuesday night, city leaders discussed an amendment to the city’s rules that could affect his participation in council debates. The amendment would require the presiding officer, Mayor Carl Sheline, to...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

I-295 in Falmouth to close Thursday night due to construction

FALMOUTH - As part of the ongoing work to replace the bridge that carries Bucknam Road over I-295 in Falmouth, the Maine Department of Transportation says it will be closing I-295 at Exit 10 on Thursday night. The MaineDOT says the closure will last no longer than 25 minutes and...
FALMOUTH, ME
WPFO

Portland trail bridges washed out by pre-Christmas storm

Due to the huge storm just before Christmas, some walking bridges are washed out in Portland, and it could be a while before they're all fixed. Portland Trails says that some bridges in the Fore River Sanctuary are destroyed, leaving it up to hikers to find their own way to get around.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine high school skiing season off to rough start

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine high school skiing season is off to a tough start thanks to a lack of snow. Many of the mountains and trails could really use a fresh coating of snow. Deering High School Athletic Director Mike Daly, who also coordinates Nordic skiing for the...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine's minimum wage hike takes effect

Thousands of Maine workers are getting a pay raise as the state's minimum wage increases with the new year. The extra $1.05 an hour is an 8-percent pay raise for hourly workers making minimum wage. The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour, which is well below the poverty...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy