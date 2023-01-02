Read full article on original website
WPFO
Teen reportedly armed with knife dies after being shot by police in New Hampshire
GILFORD, NH (WGME) -- A 17-year-old boy, who was reportedly armed with a knife, died after being shot by police in New Hampshire on Sunday. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday that officers arrived at a home on Varney Point Road in Gilford after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife.
WPFO
Massachusetts man pleads guilty to felony murder of 17-year-old in Maine
MACHIAS (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the felony murder of a 17-year-old boy in Machias. Jorge Luis Pagan-Sanchez pleaded guilty to both felony murder and robbery charges in connection with the drug-related shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of Massapequa, New York that happened in Machias on November 4, 2021.
WPFO
Lewiston police investigate 2 unrelated shooting incidents on New Year's Day
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department says it is investigating two unrelated shooting incidents from Sunday night. Police say the first incident happened around 9 p.m. when an officer heard gunshots coming from Knox Street. When police got to the scene they found shell casings from multiple weapons. Police...
WPFO
Maine man killed in Poland crash identified
POLAND (WGME) -- The Maine man killed in a crash in Poland on Monday has been identified. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Harris Hill Road around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Deputies say the driver, identified as 41-year-old Gary D. Hesketh of Oxford, rear-ended a tractor-trailer that...
WPFO
Truck hits 5 new cars at Volvo dealership in New Hampshire
EXETER, NH (WGME) -- A pickup truck crashed into five new cars parked at Volvo dealership in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Police say a truck jumped the curb and hit several new cars at a Volvo dealership on Portsmouth Ave. around 2 p.m. According to police, it appears that...
WPFO
Truck hits Gorham apartment building and multiple vehicles; man inside apartment injured
GORHAM (WGME) -- Two people were hospitalized and a Gorham apartment building was damaged when a truck slammed into it Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 202. The fire chief says a man was playing a video game while in his recliner in his apartment when a truck struck his home.
WPFO
Contractor files for bankruptcy in wake of Sebago Lake zoning violation accusations
RAYMOND (WGME) -- A contractor is filing for bankruptcy amid state and local scrutiny over shoreline work done to the property along Sebago Lake. Raymond officials accused Big Lake Marine Construction, the property owner and another contractor of a series of shoreland zoning violations. Those town leaders say work was...
WPFO
'I'm devastated:' Gorham apartment tenants left without homes after truck hits building
GORHAM (WGME) -- A truck smashed into an apartment building in Gorham Wednesday, sending two people to the hospital. Investigators say the pickup truck was traveling towards Buxton on Narragansett Street and crossed over the center line before hitting a car traveling in the other direction. "The pickup truck then...
WPFO
Additional Maine masses being held for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says additional masses honoring the life and memory of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI have been announced for Lewiston, Caribou, Rumford, and Gray this week. Bishop Robert Deeley will preside at a mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Wednesday, January 4, at 12:15 p.m....
WPFO
Home considered 'total loss' following Freeport fire, woman taken to hospital
FREEPORT (WGME) -- A home in Freeport is considered a total loss following a fire Thursday morning. Freeport Fire Chief Paul Conley says one woman was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. Officials say the fire started at a home on Joseph Drive off Webster Rd. Conley says...
WPFO
Good Samaritans help climber after he was hit in head by falling ice
HART’S LOCATION, NH (WGME) – Good Samaritans came to the aid of an ice climber who had been hit in the head by falling ice in Hart’s Location, New Hampshire, over the weekend. New Hampshire Fish and Game say 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, New Hampshire, had...
WPFO
'Pizza with Potential': Restaurants team up to help address food insecurity in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mainers are helping Mainers put food on the table. According to Full Plates Full Potential, as many as 1 in 5 kids in Maine have food insecurity. That's why groups like Full Plates Full Potential and Brickyard Hollow are teaming up for "Pizza with Potential, a fundraiser fighting childhood hunger and food insecurity.
WPFO
Lewiston mayor claims some city council members are trying to silence him
LEWISTON (WGME) – The Lewiston mayor says some members of the city council are trying to silence him. Tuesday night, city leaders discussed an amendment to the city’s rules that could affect his participation in council debates. The amendment would require the presiding officer, Mayor Carl Sheline, to...
WPFO
I-295 in Falmouth to close Thursday night due to construction
FALMOUTH - As part of the ongoing work to replace the bridge that carries Bucknam Road over I-295 in Falmouth, the Maine Department of Transportation says it will be closing I-295 at Exit 10 on Thursday night. The MaineDOT says the closure will last no longer than 25 minutes and...
WPFO
Maine hotel named in Vogue's list of 'The 26 Most-Anticipated New Hotels of 2023'
A new hotel set to open in Portland’s West End this summer was named in Vogue magazine's list of "The 26 Most-Anticipated New Hotels of 2023." Uncommon Hospitality says the Longfellow Hotel will be the first independent, full-service hotel to open in the city in two decades. The five-story...
WPFO
Portland trail bridges washed out by pre-Christmas storm
Due to the huge storm just before Christmas, some walking bridges are washed out in Portland, and it could be a while before they're all fixed. Portland Trails says that some bridges in the Fore River Sanctuary are destroyed, leaving it up to hikers to find their own way to get around.
WPFO
Maine middle school basketball team for deaf/hard of hearing breaks barriers on court
PORTLAND (WGME) – Some Maine students broke barriers on the court Wednesday. For the first time since 2017, the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing/Governor Baxter School for the Deaf has assembled a basketball team. Enrollment in the school has increased in recent years, and...
WPFO
Maine high school skiing season off to rough start
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine high school skiing season is off to a tough start thanks to a lack of snow. Many of the mountains and trails could really use a fresh coating of snow. Deering High School Athletic Director Mike Daly, who also coordinates Nordic skiing for the...
WPFO
Maine's minimum wage hike takes effect
Thousands of Maine workers are getting a pay raise as the state's minimum wage increases with the new year. The extra $1.05 an hour is an 8-percent pay raise for hourly workers making minimum wage. The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour, which is well below the poverty...
WPFO
Portland's Irish Heritage Center receives $3 million in federal funds for repairs
LEWISTON (WGME) – The Irish Heritage Center in Portland is getting millions of dollars for repairs. The building will receive $3 million in federal funds for a full restoration, including masonry, required weatherization and repairs to the roof. The center was once the Saint Dominic's Church, and the board...
