Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Related
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing better, has ‘chance to recover,’ uncle says
Cincinnati, Ohio — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s condition is still critical, but he is improving, according to a family member who spoke to reporters Tuesday night. Hamlin, 24, has been on a ventilator at University of Cincinnati Medical Center since he went into cardiac arrest moments after colliding with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during Monday Night Football.
Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game will not be resumed; neutral AFC Championship Game site considered. The latest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience. Here's the latest: Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati game will not be resumed; clubs to consider neutral site AFC Championship Game ...
NFL says Bills-Bengals game won’t resume this week, no changes to Week 18 schedule
The game between the Bills and Bengals that was suspended Monday night after a serious injury to Bills player Damar Hamlin will not resume this week, the NFL announced.
What declaring the Bengals vs. Bills game a no contest would mean for both teams
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The NFL, the Bills and Bengals are currently grappling with the fallout of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on Monday at Paycor Stadium, and what it might mean moving forward. And unfortunately, there’s a football season still to be completed, meaning those scenarios are currently being...
Former SU athletic trainer gave Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin CPR on field after collapse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A former Syracuse football athletic trainer performed life-saving CPR on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest Monday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Albert Breer, a senior NFL reporter for Sports Illustrated, reported Thursday that Denny Kellington’s work...
Joe Burrow: Some Bengals discussed not playing Week 18 vs. Ravens
The Bengals game against the Bills was postponed after the horrific Damar Hamlin injury. Joe Burrow said some of the team discussed postponing Week 18 too. For someone who wasn’t on the field for the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football, it’s impossible to comprehend the traumatic experience they endured as Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest following a play.
NFL rallies to support Bills’ Damar Hamlin as his condition improves
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — As a sedated Damar Hamlin lay before him in a Cincinnati hospital bed surrounded by machinery feeding him oxygen and fluids, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas provided a few words of encouragement to his friend. “I just told him, I got him. That’s all,”...
NFL Insider Explains What League Could Do About Bengals-Bills Game
The health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to be on the forefront of everyone's mind in the football world this week after Hamlin had to receive CPR on the field during Monday's Bills-Bengals game. Prayers and well-wishes for Hamlin and his teammates have flooded in from every corner ...
Damar Hamlin has made 'substantial improvement' following in-game cardiac arrest, medical team says, but his road to recovery could be long
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made "substantial improvement" in the hospital following his mid-game cardiac arrest on Monday, doctors said, and is now awake and moving his hands and feet.
Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game officially canceled
Ever since Monday night’s rightful postponement of the Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium, the
Bills’ Damar Hamlin is awake, has made ‘substantial improvement overnight’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake and has made “substantial improvements” overnight at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to a statement from his representatives at Agency 1 Sports. The team said Hamlin is neurologically intact and his lungs continue to heal. Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir...
Reporter shares possibility for how NFL will handle Bills-Bengals game
The NFL plans to move forward with a full slate of games being played in Week 18, but they still need to make a decision about how the Week 17 contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will be handled. The Bengals-Bills game was not completed after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest following... The post Reporter shares possibility for how NFL will handle Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals star calls out NFL’s controversial ruling
The NFL finally made its long-awaited decision on how Week 17’s canceled game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills would affect the AFC’s playoffs seeding, and Bengals star running back Joe Mixon is certainly not a fan of the decision. The game was officially ruled a no-contest, and a number of scenarios were Read more... The post Bengals star calls out NFL’s controversial ruling appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean McDermott gives personal account of how he experienced Damar Hamlin injury
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Josh Allen’s head fell, his shoulders slumped, and after a few moments, he reached his left hand underneath the brim of his blue Buffalo Bills hat to wipe away some tears. Allen was at a table inside the Bills’ stadium media room sitting next...
NFL cancels Week 17 Bills-Bengals game
The NFL will not resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was originally suspended after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field, the league announced on Thursday. Details: The game was canceled in part because not finishing would have "no effect on which clubs qualify for...
Make your NFL Week 18 picks against the spread for a chance at $50
Watching football is always more fun when there’s something riding on the outcome, so we’re excited to bring you the syracuse.com Pro Picks Challenge! Each week, you’ll choose each NFL game against the point spread with the tiebreaker being the combined score of the Monday Night Football game. The person that picks the most games correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that picks the most games right cumulatively for the season!
AFC Notes: Damar Hamlin, Bills, Dolphins, Jets
Per ESPN’s Coley Harvey, doctors received promising readings on Bills S Damar Hamlin overnight at the hospital, according to his family’s spokesperson. Hamlin remains sedated and in critical condition but it appears his condition is improving, at least slightly. The spokesperson added there are no further details but they did want to clarify that Hamlin only had to be resuscitated once after going into cardiac arrest during the game Monday night.
