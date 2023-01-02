COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friends of former Columbia Councilman and prominent attorney Brian DeQuincy Newman are remembering his legacy. Sources confirmed that Newman died last night at just 40 years old. The former prosecutor for the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office was the youngest person to ever hold a seat on the city council at 26 years old. He was first elected back in 2010.

