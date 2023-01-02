Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
“He was well-respected in the law community”: Friends of former Columbia Councilman and prominent attorney Brian DeQuincy Newman remember his legacy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friends of former Columbia Councilman and prominent attorney Brian DeQuincy Newman are remembering his legacy. Sources confirmed that Newman died last night at just 40 years old. The former prosecutor for the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office was the youngest person to ever hold a seat on the city council at 26 years old. He was first elected back in 2010.
WRDW-TV
Flags fly at half-staff in Aiken in honor of former mayor
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Flags in Aiken are at half-staff for former Mayor Fred Cavanaugh, who died last week. Gov. Henry McMaster made that announcement during a wreath ceremony for Cavanaugh on Monday. Elected in 1991, Cavanaugh served as mayor for 24 years before retiring in 2015. Unveiled in 2019,...
WRDW-TV
News 12 interviews new mayor at his first ribbon-cutting
'They're giving women back to themselves': Survivor speaks on states abortion ban. A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College's new health sciences campus on Wrightsboro Road. Emanuel Medical Center has signed on to be a new teaching site for Medical College of Georgia students, residents...
WRDW-TV
City of Aiken flags are at half-staff today for former Mayor Fred Cavanaugh
This was the scene on Jan. 4, 2023, after a tree fell in the roadway at Kissingbower Road and Joyce Street during a storm.
Longtime North Augusta Middle School teacher dies
A longtime North Augusta Middle School English teacher has died, according to Aiken County Public Schools.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County sheriff plans annual charity gala
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is holding Sheriff Richard Roundtree’s ninth annual charity gala. The event will be Jan. 27 at the Sacred Heart Cultural Center. Included will be a live and silent auction, open bar, and a live band. The reception will start...
WRDW-TV
Augusta colleges plan annual celebration in honor of MLK
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three local colleges have announced the information for this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. The 2023 public celebration will be held Jan. 13 at noon at Paine College’s Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel. “For many years, Augusta Technical College, Augusta University and Paine College...
WRDW-TV
Learn how to cook at the Nancy Carson library’s new program
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a new program at the Nancy Carson library that provides cooking lessons. The North Augusta library and the South Carolina State Library provided everything the program will need. The plan is to offer cooking classes to the community for the next few months...
WRDW-TV
Retiring state superintendent Spearman shares her outlook on the future of education in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A week from Wednesday, South Carolina public schools will be under new leadership in Columbia. Republican Ellen Weaver is set to become the next state superintendent, heading South Carolina’s largest state agency, with current superintendent Molly Spearman retiring after not seeking re-election for a third term last year.
WRDW-TV
A look at the latest plans for Bell Auditorium, James Brown Arena
WRDW-TV
Old hospital becomes new training ground for local nurses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus. A year ago, University Health System – now known as Piedmont Augusta – entered a partnership with the college giving the school the use of a mostly unused Summerville hospital for educating health sciences students.
Two new council members sworn into Aiken County council
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF)- Two newly elected council members were sworn into Aiken County Council, ready to serve their community. “Very excited, very excited to make it official and get to work for all the constituents of Aiken County,” said Michael Kellems, Council member District 2. Taking the oath of office for Aiken County Council, Michael […]
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia Accounting Firm Makes a Difference in the Midlands
COLUMBIA— This holiday season the Columbia office of Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC participated in the Families Helping Families holiday assistance program, an initiative launched by the nonprofit Palmetto Project and WIS-News 10 in the Midlands. Families Helping Families provides assistance to more than 3,600 families in need of food,...
WRDW-TV
Tornadoes confirmed as culprits in CSRA’s severe weather
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service on Thursday confirmed tornadoes are to blame for much of the CSRA’s damage in Wednesday’s storm. The agency said a tornado touched down in northeastern Aiken County near Wagener, in Washington County just north of Sandersville and in Jefferson County near Louisville.
WRDW-TV
Storm leaves damage in Richmond County
Aiken County is one of the places that saw damage from severe weather on Jan. 4, 2023. Burke County was one of the areas that received damage when a severe storm moved through the CSRA on Jan. 4, 2023. Storm damage in Washington County. Updated: 8 hours ago. A thunderstorm...
WRDW-TV
Shocked neighbors witness tornado destruction damage
WRDW-TV
Scenes of storm damage in Burke County
Richmond County saw some damage from a severe storm on Jan. 4, 2023. Aiken County is one of the places that saw damage from severe weather on Jan. 4, 2023. A thunderstorm on Jan. 4, 2023, caused damage in Washington County as it moved through the CSRA. Poison Peach returns...
WRDW-TV
Bus driver shortage puts special needs parents in quandary
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Public School District is offering incentives to entice new hires. We talked to a parent who describes struggling with inconsistent bus schedules because the district doesn’t have enough drivers. For Alysia Ritch’s daughter with Autism, riding the bus home from school has...
WRDW-TV
Evans dog reunited with owners after dognapping incident
WRDW-TV
New Community Health Improvement Plan coming to Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A community health needs assessment is shedding light on health concerns in Orangeburg, Bamberg, and Calhoun Counties. Now leaders with RMC are working to put together a community improvement plan to tackle those health needs. Our Ashley Jones breaks down what was in that assessment. The...
