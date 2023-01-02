ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

WIS-TV

“He was well-respected in the law community”: Friends of former Columbia Councilman and prominent attorney Brian DeQuincy Newman remember his legacy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friends of former Columbia Councilman and prominent attorney Brian DeQuincy Newman are remembering his legacy. Sources confirmed that Newman died last night at just 40 years old. The former prosecutor for the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office was the youngest person to ever hold a seat on the city council at 26 years old. He was first elected back in 2010.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Flags fly at half-staff in Aiken in honor of former mayor

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Flags in Aiken are at half-staff for former Mayor Fred Cavanaugh, who died last week. Gov. Henry McMaster made that announcement during a wreath ceremony for Cavanaugh on Monday. Elected in 1991, Cavanaugh served as mayor for 24 years before retiring in 2015. Unveiled in 2019,...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

News 12 interviews new mayor at his first ribbon-cutting

AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County sheriff plans annual charity gala

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is holding Sheriff Richard Roundtree’s ninth annual charity gala. The event will be Jan. 27 at the Sacred Heart Cultural Center. Included will be a live and silent auction, open bar, and a live band. The reception will start...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta colleges plan annual celebration in honor of MLK

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three local colleges have announced the information for this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. The 2023 public celebration will be held Jan. 13 at noon at Paine College’s Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel. “For many years, Augusta Technical College, Augusta University and Paine College...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Learn how to cook at the Nancy Carson library’s new program

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a new program at the Nancy Carson library that provides cooking lessons. The North Augusta library and the South Carolina State Library provided everything the program will need. The plan is to offer cooking classes to the community for the next few months...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

A look at the latest plans for Bell Auditorium, James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Old hospital becomes new training ground for local nurses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus. A year ago, University Health System – now known as Piedmont Augusta – entered a partnership with the college giving the school the use of a mostly unused Summerville hospital for educating health sciences students.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Two new council members sworn into Aiken County council

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF)- Two newly elected council members were sworn into Aiken County Council, ready to serve their community. “Very excited, very excited to make it official and get to work for all the constituents of Aiken County,” said Michael Kellems, Council member District 2. Taking the oath of office for Aiken County Council, Michael […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Columbia Accounting Firm Makes a Difference in the Midlands

COLUMBIA— This holiday season the Columbia office of Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC participated in the Families Helping Families holiday assistance program, an initiative launched by the nonprofit Palmetto Project and WIS-News 10 in the Midlands. Families Helping Families provides assistance to more than 3,600 families in need of food,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Tornadoes confirmed as culprits in CSRA’s severe weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service on Thursday confirmed tornadoes are to blame for much of the CSRA’s damage in Wednesday’s storm. The agency said a tornado touched down in northeastern Aiken County near Wagener, in Washington County just north of Sandersville and in Jefferson County near Louisville.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Storm leaves damage in Richmond County

Aiken County is one of the places that saw damage from severe weather on Jan. 4, 2023. Burke County was one of the areas that received damage when a severe storm moved through the CSRA on Jan. 4, 2023. Storm damage in Washington County. Updated: 8 hours ago. A thunderstorm...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Shocked neighbors witness tornado destruction damage

AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Scenes of storm damage in Burke County

Richmond County saw some damage from a severe storm on Jan. 4, 2023. Aiken County is one of the places that saw damage from severe weather on Jan. 4, 2023. A thunderstorm on Jan. 4, 2023, caused damage in Washington County as it moved through the CSRA. Poison Peach returns...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Bus driver shortage puts special needs parents in quandary

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Public School District is offering incentives to entice new hires. We talked to a parent who describes struggling with inconsistent bus schedules because the district doesn’t have enough drivers. For Alysia Ritch’s daughter with Autism, riding the bus home from school has...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Evans dog reunited with owners after dognapping incident

AUGUSTA, GA

