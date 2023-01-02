Read full article on original website
Shooting at Atlanta liquor store leaves 1 critically hurt, police say
ATLANTA — A 38-year-old man is critically hurt after they were shot at a northeast Atlanta liquor store Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said they were called to the shooting that happened near Green's Liquor Store at 2614 block of Buford Highway just after 5 p.m.. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot, beaten after mistakenly trying to enter his former home, police say
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - A man with a medical condition was chased, beaten, and shot after trying to open the door to his former home in Snellville, police say. Snellville police say around 9 a.m. they got a 911 call of a burglary in progress at a home off Rockdale Circle. While responding, police say an officer spotted a man beating another man on the side of the road.
'I'm tired of feeling violated in my own home' | APD search for person pretending to be security guard
ATLANTA — A person disguising themself as a security guard in Atlanta is on the police's radar after showing up at Buckhead residences. There are two complaints so far, but after digging deeper - it's much more widespread than the duo. "I just think she's very, very bold," A...
Cookout employee accused of stabbing co-worker turns herself in, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a teenager is in jail after multiple people accused her of stabbing a co-worker on the job last month. Kenya Pierce, 17, turned herself into Fulton County Jail Wednesday. Police believe Pierce stabbed a co-worker at the Cookout fast food restaurant where she worked...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into car, killing one, injuring another: Clayton County deputies
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County deputies arrested a man they believe killed one person and injured another at a Riverdale apartment complex back in 2021. Daniel Allen was arrested in Newnan after he was believed to have shot into a car filled with people at The Life at Pine Grove Apartments in Riverdale.
fox5atlanta.com
Family claims they were not notified of suspect's court appearance
The parents of one of two teenagers killed in a shootout in southwest Atlanta are reacting to an arrest in the case. The family of Justin Powell says they are thankful, but also disappointed.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack arrested in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Law enforcement in Georgia and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect in Atlanta who was wanted for an unprovoked attacked in a Brooklyn subway station. According to authorities, Rodlin Gravesande is accused of throwing a substance in the face of a woman who was waiting at the Winthrop & Nostrand Ave. Station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Dec. 2.
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged with murder in Continental Colony Parkway shooting
ATLANTA - An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting involving minors at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex just before Christmas. On Dec. 17, 14-year-old Malik Grover and his 16-year-old best friend Justin Powell were shot dead on the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway. Multiple other teens were injured in the shooting.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Fulton County Jail
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been arrested for trying to smuggle marijuana and tobacco into Fulton County Jail. Ebonee Grant was a medical assistant at the jail. She was detained after a security checkpoint detected the “strong smell of marijuana” and found the marijuana and tobacco on Grant. She had worked at the jail for about a month.
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Police give update on killing of Fulton County sheriff's deputy
ATLANTA — UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the case. Click here. ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta Police will provide an update Tuesday on the killing of a Fulton County sheriff's deputy that happened on Bolton Road last week. A press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. It is unclear...
fox5atlanta.com
Officials investigating deadly NE Atlanta apartment fire as possible arson
ATLANTA - State investigators have joined the probe into a deadly apartment fire in northeast Atlanta. The fire broke out just before 9 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Lakemore Drive NE near Roswell Road. Fire officials say they arrived to find flames shooting out of the third-story apartment....
fox5atlanta.com
Bystander shot while pumping gas in Decatur, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are investigating a situation in which a man in his 40s was shot in the leg while pumping gas in Decatur. On Wednesday around 4:47 p.m., officers say a vehicle drove by the Texaco gas station on the 4300 block of Columbia Drive and fired multiple rounds at another vehicle.
Gun, drugs recovered following New Year’s weekend DUI arrests in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Six people are celebrating the new year behind bars. Over the holiday weekend, the Sandy Springs Police Department traffic units made six DUI arrests. During those traffic stops, they also recovered a stolen gun, a large amount of cash and two sandwich bags they believe contained marijuana.
Sheriff: Fulton jail contract employee arrested, caught smuggling contraband
A woman had been working at the Fulton County Jail for only about a month before she was arrested Wednesday and accused ...
fox5atlanta.com
3 arrested for robbing Coweta County delivery driver of cargo
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A delivery truck driver was accosted by three men during an early morning run in Coweta County. The men told the driver they wanted his cargo. The armed robbery was caught on camera. It was 7:30 in the morning and the driver was on his normal...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows officers, troopers chasing one of East Point's most wanted
EAST POINT, Ga. - A 19-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested following a wild chase through East Point on Monday morning. The East Point police released a composite video showing a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee flee officers through the streets. It started around 10:35 a.m....
WXIA 11 Alive
1 arrested in Clayton County shooting, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person has been arrested following a Clayton County shooting Tuesday. According to Clayton County Police Department Public Information Officer Jordan Parrish, officers responded to the 300 block of Windemere Way after a person was shot. He said police found a man unresponsive in the front yard.
fox5atlanta.com
East Point release video of police chase of felony suspect
This video released by the East Point Police Department shows officers from multiple agencies and Georgia State Patrol troopers chasing 19-year-old Mathew Gaskins, who investigators say was wanted on multiple felonies. The wild chase ended on Washington Road on Jan. 2, 2023.
douglasnow.com
Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate
Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
