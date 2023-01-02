ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Shooting at Atlanta liquor store leaves 1 critically hurt, police say

ATLANTA — A 38-year-old man is critically hurt after they were shot at a northeast Atlanta liquor store Thursday afternoon, police said. Police said they were called to the shooting that happened near Green's Liquor Store at 2614 block of Buford Highway just after 5 p.m.. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot, beaten after mistakenly trying to enter his former home, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - A man with a medical condition was chased, beaten, and shot after trying to open the door to his former home in Snellville, police say. Snellville police say around 9 a.m. they got a 911 call of a burglary in progress at a home off Rockdale Circle. While responding, police say an officer spotted a man beating another man on the side of the road.
SNELLVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack arrested in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Law enforcement in Georgia and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect in Atlanta who was wanted for an unprovoked attacked in a Brooklyn subway station. According to authorities, Rodlin Gravesande is accused of throwing a substance in the face of a woman who was waiting at the Winthrop & Nostrand Ave. Station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Dec. 2.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged with murder in Continental Colony Parkway shooting

ATLANTA - An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting involving minors at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex just before Christmas. On Dec. 17, 14-year-old Malik Grover and his 16-year-old best friend Justin Powell were shot dead on the 3000 block of Continental Colony Parkway. Multiple other teens were injured in the shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been arrested for trying to smuggle marijuana and tobacco into Fulton County Jail. Ebonee Grant was a medical assistant at the jail. She was detained after a security checkpoint detected the “strong smell of marijuana” and found the marijuana and tobacco on Grant. She had worked at the jail for about a month.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officials investigating deadly NE Atlanta apartment fire as possible arson

ATLANTA - State investigators have joined the probe into a deadly apartment fire in northeast Atlanta. The fire broke out just before 9 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Lakemore Drive NE near Roswell Road. Fire officials say they arrived to find flames shooting out of the third-story apartment....
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Bystander shot while pumping gas in Decatur, police say

DECATUR, Ga. - Police are investigating a situation in which a man in his 40s was shot in the leg while pumping gas in Decatur. On Wednesday around 4:47 p.m., officers say a vehicle drove by the Texaco gas station on the 4300 block of Columbia Drive and fired multiple rounds at another vehicle.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows officers, troopers chasing one of East Point's most wanted

EAST POINT, Ga. - A 19-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested following a wild chase through East Point on Monday morning. The East Point police released a composite video showing a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee flee officers through the streets. It started around 10:35 a.m....
EAST POINT, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

1 arrested in Clayton County shooting, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person has been arrested following a Clayton County shooting Tuesday. According to Clayton County Police Department Public Information Officer Jordan Parrish, officers responded to the 300 block of Windemere Way after a person was shot. He said police found a man unresponsive in the front yard.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

East Point release video of police chase of felony suspect

This video released by the East Point Police Department shows officers from multiple agencies and Georgia State Patrol troopers chasing 19-year-old Mathew Gaskins, who investigators say was wanted on multiple felonies. The wild chase ended on Washington Road on Jan. 2, 2023.
EAST POINT, GA
douglasnow.com

Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate

Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA

