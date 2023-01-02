BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.

OCEANSIDE, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO