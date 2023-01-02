Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this monthKristen WaltersStamford, CT
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
The Bronx is getting a new, green and futuristic libraryWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Former Assemblyman Michael Cusick named president and CEO of SIEDC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Former Assemblyman Michael Cusick, who served the people of the 63rd district since 2003, officially vacating office just last week, has announced he is taking on another prominent borough role, joining the Staten Island Economic Development Corporation (SIEDC), as its president and CEO. “Being at...
3 new trustees sworn into Smithtown Library board following Pride display controversy
The outrage from the community led to a highly contested library board election in November when 15 people ran for three available seats.
Members to Be Appointed to Huntington Boards
The Huntington Town Board is expected to appoint members to several boards at its meeting Wednesday night. They include: Zoning Board of Appeals. Current members are John Posilico, whose term expired Dec. 31, Cheryl Grossman, Richard McGrath, John Castagna, W. Gerard Asher, Alvin White, Jeffrey Read More ...
New Rochelle fires Housing Authority Board following HUD letter about issues with apartment complex
One of the problems the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development took issue with was how they handled the Bracey Apartment complex on Main Street.
Herald Community Newspapers
Cedarhurst resident creates petition to stop over-development
The proposed 17-apartment residential development on 68 Washington Ave. in Cedarhurst has caused mixed reactions from residents who live on the street. Washington Avenue resident Michael Hatten, who has made clear his opposition to the project, has created a petition aimed to put a stop of the development. “I do...
Herald Community Newspapers
Donna Gayden resigns as Long Beach city manager
Donna Gayden, who has been Long Beach's city manager through almost three tumultuous years, has unexpectedly resigned her position effective immedialy, the city announced Tuesday night. Gayden's contract was to continue until Dec. 31, 2023, but City Spokesman John McNally said Gayden and the city agreed "it was time." She...
Herald Community Newspapers
Public hearing over boardwalk tables tabled
The Long Beach City Council was expected to set a public hearing regarding the tiff over tables for boardwalk eateries at Tuesday night’s meeting, but instead tabled the discussion for the next meeting, on Jan. 17. The council voted 4-1 to table the discussion, with only Council President Karen...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Three Village’s Kinney is full of charitable endeavor
Hope Kinney is a familiar face in the Three Village area. Whether at an event organized by the Rotary Club of Stony Brook, Three Village Community Trust, local chamber of commerce or working with students and businesses with the Three Village Industry Advisory Board, residents will see Kinney there with a smile on her face, scurrying around to help out.
governing.com
New York City Considers Controversial Medicare Plan
(TNS) — New York City's City Council leaders announced late Tuesday, Jan. 3, that they will consider legislation to roll back a local law that stands in the way of Mayor Adams’ long-sought push to make a controversial Medicare plan the only cost-free health insurance option available for the municipal government’s retired workforce.
nassauobserver.com
Levittown Woman Indicted For Allegedly Stealing Over $150,000 Through Guardianship
Luigia D’Amore allegedly siphoned money and failed to pay bills as the victim’s. Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Levittown woman was indicted on charges of grand larceny for allegedly stealing more than $150,000 from a developmentally challenged man for whom she acted as legal guardian between July 2016 and June 2019.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Northport sports mom and volunteer doesn’t let medical diagnosis deter her
A late November day in Western New York saw temperatures drop into the 20s with the wind chill making it feel close to zero. Leftover snow from one of the biggest blizzards in modern history whistled around the football stadium at St. Francis High School in Hamburg in suburban Buffalo and there were no amounts of hot cocoa, blankets or layers of clothing that could make the conditions close to bearable.
islipbulletin.net
Saying goodbye to a hero
On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Islip and firefighting community came together to mourn the loss of William (Billy) P. Moon II. Moon was fatally injured during an FDNY training exercise on Friday, Dec. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
News 12
Michal Valva's attorneys file notice of appeal
Michael Valva's attorneys tell News 12 they have filed a notice of appeal. The former NYPD officer was convicted in November of murdering his 8-year-old son Thomas Valva. Prosecutors say Michael Valva forced his two sons - Thomas Valva and Anthony Valva - to sleep in an unheated garage for months, starved them and subjected them to physical and emotional abuse.
longisland.com
Suffolk Correction Officer Who Survived 6-Month Battle with COVID-19 to be Presented with Retirement Shield
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr. and immediate family will be in attendance as Retired Correction Officer Timothy Heaton receives his Retired Shield on Thursday, January 5 at 11:00 AM at the Yaphank Correctional Facility's Alan Croce Lineup Room. Officer Heaton served the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years...
Herald Community Newspapers
BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors
BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
longisland.com
SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities
SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
27east.com
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of January 5
QUOGUE VILLAGE — A Jessup Avenue resident contacted Quogue Village Police on December 26, reporting a case of identity theft. She learned someone used her credit card at the Target... more. Breakwater Yacht Club hosted its annual New Year’s Day Frostbite Regatta under balmy, blue-sky conditions. ... 5 Jan...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Selden Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole a package from a porch in Selden in December. A woman rode up to a house on Owen Circle and allegedly stole a package containing two pairs of Ugg boots on December 7.
Riverhead IDA’s law firm, representing companies suing Triple Five affiliate, says company is ‘sham vehicle’ used by principals to dodge liability
Nixon Peabody, legal counsel to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency, has in federal court filings accused Nader Ghermezian and other members of the Ghermezian family of operating Triple Five Worldwide LLC as a “sham vehicle” to shield themselves from personal liability. While Nixon Peabody is the Riverhead IDA’s...
News 12
Alleged drunk driver not charged in death of paramedic
The Orange County District Attorney's Office tells News 12 that the White Plains man accused of killing Lisa Sillins has not been charged with any crimes, but that the investigation is continuing. City of Newburgh authorities told News 12 in December that Pablo Colector was charged with DWI and vehicular...
