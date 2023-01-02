ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

HuntingtonNow

Members to Be Appointed to Huntington Boards

The Huntington Town Board is expected to appoint members to several boards at its meeting Wednesday night. They include: Zoning Board of Appeals. Current members are John Posilico, whose term expired Dec. 31, Cheryl Grossman, Richard McGrath, John Castagna, W. Gerard Asher, Alvin White, Jeffrey Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Cedarhurst resident creates petition to stop over-development

The proposed 17-apartment residential development on 68 Washington Ave. in Cedarhurst has caused mixed reactions from residents who live on the street. Washington Avenue resident Michael Hatten, who has made clear his opposition to the project, has created a petition aimed to put a stop of the development. “I do...
CEDARHURST, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Donna Gayden resigns as Long Beach city manager

Donna Gayden, who has been Long Beach's city manager through almost three tumultuous years, has unexpectedly resigned her position effective immedialy, the city announced Tuesday night. Gayden's contract was to continue until Dec. 31, 2023, but City Spokesman John McNally said Gayden and the city agreed "it was time." She...
LONG BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Public hearing over boardwalk tables tabled

The Long Beach City Council was expected to set a public hearing regarding the tiff over tables for boardwalk eateries at Tuesday night’s meeting, but instead tabled the discussion for the next meeting, on Jan. 17. The council voted 4-1 to table the discussion, with only Council President Karen...
LONG BEACH, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Three Village’s Kinney is full of charitable endeavor

Hope Kinney is a familiar face in the Three Village area. Whether at an event organized by the Rotary Club of Stony Brook, Three Village Community Trust, local chamber of commerce or working with students and businesses with the Three Village Industry Advisory Board, residents will see Kinney there with a smile on her face, scurrying around to help out.
STONY BROOK, NY
governing.com

New York City Considers Controversial Medicare Plan

(TNS) — New York City's City Council leaders announced late Tuesday, Jan. 3, that they will consider legislation to roll back a local law that stands in the way of Mayor Adams’ long-sought push to make a controversial Medicare plan the only cost-free health insurance option available for the municipal government’s retired workforce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nassauobserver.com

Levittown Woman Indicted For Allegedly Stealing Over $150,000 Through Guardianship

Luigia D’Amore allegedly siphoned money and failed to pay bills as the victim’s. Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Levittown woman was indicted on charges of grand larceny for allegedly stealing more than $150,000 from a developmentally challenged man for whom she acted as legal guardian between July 2016 and June 2019.
LEVITTOWN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Northport sports mom and volunteer doesn’t let medical diagnosis deter her

A late November day in Western New York saw temperatures drop into the 20s with the wind chill making it feel close to zero. Leftover snow from one of the biggest blizzards in modern history whistled around the football stadium at St. Francis High School in Hamburg in suburban Buffalo and there were no amounts of hot cocoa, blankets or layers of clothing that could make the conditions close to bearable.
NORTHPORT, NY
islipbulletin.net

Saying goodbye to a hero

On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Islip and firefighting community came together to mourn the loss of William (Billy) P. Moon II. Moon was fatally injured during an FDNY training exercise on Friday, Dec. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
ISLIP, NY
News 12

Michal Valva's attorneys file notice of appeal

Michael Valva's attorneys tell News 12 they have filed a notice of appeal. The former NYPD officer was convicted in November of murdering his 8-year-old son Thomas Valva. Prosecutors say Michael Valva forced his two sons - Thomas Valva and Anthony Valva - to sleep in an unheated garage for months, starved them and subjected them to physical and emotional abuse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors

BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
OCEANSIDE, NY
longisland.com

SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities

SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
MEDFORD, NY
27east.com

Southampton Police Reports for the Week of January 5

QUOGUE VILLAGE — A Jessup Avenue resident contacted Quogue Village Police on December 26, reporting a case of identity theft. She learned someone used her credit card at the Target... more. Breakwater Yacht Club hosted its annual New Year’s Day Frostbite Regatta under balmy, blue-sky conditions. ... 5 Jan...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Selden Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole a package from a porch in Selden in December. A woman rode up to a house on Owen Circle and allegedly stole a package containing two pairs of Ugg boots on December 7.
SELDEN, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead IDA’s law firm, representing companies suing Triple Five affiliate, says company is ‘sham vehicle’ used by principals to dodge liability

Nixon Peabody, legal counsel to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency, has in federal court filings accused Nader Ghermezian and other members of the Ghermezian family of operating Triple Five Worldwide LLC as a “sham vehicle” to shield themselves from personal liability. While Nixon Peabody is the Riverhead IDA’s...
RIVERHEAD, NY
News 12

Alleged drunk driver not charged in death of paramedic

The Orange County District Attorney's Office tells News 12 that the White Plains man accused of killing Lisa Sillins has not been charged with any crimes, but that the investigation is continuing. City of Newburgh authorities told News 12 in December that Pablo Colector was charged with DWI and vehicular...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

