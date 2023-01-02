Read full article on original website
WEAR
Shipyard worker severely burned in boat fire near Patti's Ship Yard in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola shipyard worker suffered severe burns in a boat fire near Patti's Ship Yard on Pinewood Lane Thursday afternoon. EMS was called around 1:15 p.m. to Patti's Ship Yard at 306 S Pinewood Lane. Upon arrival, the worker was found with extensive burns. The cause...
WKRG
Thomas Hospital announces first birth of 2023
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomas Hospital in Fairhope welcomed its first baby of 2023 earlier this week, according to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page. On New Year’s Day at 5:21 a.m. Paige and Justin Jahn welcomed their newborn boy, Atticus. The Jahn’s said they’re appreciative...
WEAR
400 Paws pet food pantry in Pensacola to close permanently on Aug. 31
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A pet food pantry in Pensacola is closing its doors after 9 years of feeding animals in the community. 400 Paws in Pensacola plans to close its doors on Aug. 31. The food pantry will be accepting donations until June 15. The pantry will remain open until...
WSFA
Body of missing Elba man found in Florida river
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The body of an Elba man was recovered Wednesday morning after going missing Friday, December 30, in an Okaloosa County river. The victim of the accident has been identified as Alvie Lee Anderson, 79-years-old, of Elba. According to WEARTV and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation...
Water rescue at Pensacola Beach, 2 sent to hospital: Escambia Co. Fire Rescue
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, there were multiple swimmers out on Pensacola Beach this Wednesday at 11:53 a.m., who required a water rescue. Upon arrival, ECFR said four swimmers were in the water struggling against rip currents near Portofino Drive. Two Pensacola Beach lifeguards ran into the water to […]
Replica of Christopher Columbus’ Pinta ship arrives in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A replica of the Pinta ship that Christopher Columbus sailed in 1492 has arrived in Pensacola. The floating museum is docked at Plaza de Luna on Palafox Street, and will be downtown until January 2022. The 85-foot long boat is home to the crew members who travel and share their knowledge, just […]
Milton man loses daughter, grandson in apartment fire
A local man is grieving after he lost his daughter and grandson to a fire in Jacksonville.
Details: Mother charged with 2-year-old daughter’s 2002 death
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A new medical examination of a 2002 cold case revealed that 2-year-old Marselina Liza died of shaken baby syndrome. Marselinas mother Mary-Jean Liza, 37, was taken into custody in California in Sept. 2022 for her death 20 years ago. Marselina died Dec. 31, 2002, for what original examiners determined to be […]
Man wanted for burglary at Escambia Co. ice cream distribution company
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an individual involved in a burglary at Damian’s Enterprises, an ice cream distribution company in Pensacola. ECSO said the burglary happened over the weekend at 1300 Sycamore Drive. Deputies said the man stole cash, a gun and several other items. WKRG News […]
Deputies find blood at Fort Walton Beach ‘shots fired’ scene but no victim
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired call in Fort Walton Beach early Wednesday morning. It happened at a townhome at 229 Troy Street before 8 am. OCSO said in a press release deputies found blood at the scene but no victim was around. Checking with nearby […]
WEAR
South Walton firefighters investigate cause of commercial fire in Miramar Beach
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after the South Walton Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in Miramar Beach early Wednesday morning. According to firefighters, crew members were on scene of the fire at a building located in the area of U.S. Highway 98 W and Professional Place around 3:30 a.m.
Connecticut man charged after allegedly trying to solicit 13-year-old girl from Pensacola: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Connecticut man was charged with obscene communication and cruelty towards a child after allegedly trying to solicit a Pensacola 13-year-old, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Lloyd Ficarra, 27, was charged with cruelty toward a child and obscene communication On Jan. 4. On March 11, 2022, deputies […]
Alabama man who went missing in boating accident found dead in Florida river, police say
The body of an Alabama man who went missing late last month was recovered in a Florida river, police confirmed. Alvie Lee Anderson, 79, of Elba, Alabama, has been identified as the body found Wednesday in the Yellow River in Okaloosa County, Florida. Anderson went missing Friday, December 30 during...
North Alabama man arrested for ‘dark web fraud scheme’ in Florida
An Arab man was arrested in Florida last week in connection to what officials are calling a "dark web fraud scheme."
Florida woman allegedly left son alone with no food, in unsanitary home: SRCSO
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly leaving her son in unsanitary conditions with no food, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Marylnn Kim Brock, 37, was charged with child neglect on Jan. 1, 2023. According to deputies, on Dec. 7, […]
Baldwin Co. biker still recovering from serious 2022 crash
ELSANOR, Ala. (WKRG) – Chris Adams has trouble extending his left arm, he can’t grip with his left hand, he has 15 pins in his right hand and his right leg is still bandaged after a serious motorcycle crash last March left him in a medically induced coma for 10 days. “I coded three times […]
Northwest Florida DUI numbers double for NYE 2023
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol released raw data numbers to WKRG News 5 on DUI arrests in Northwest Florida during the New Years’ Eve Holiday Weekend. The numbers by county represent Thursday afternoon through Monday morning arrests. 2022/2023 – 11 arrests Compared to the previous years, the FHP arrests doubled. The report shows […]
Mobile firefighter with head tattoo terminated, Captains disciplined after defending her
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kay’Ana Adams wears her tattoos with pride, as she used to wear her Mobile Fire-Rescue uniform with pride, until she was fired over a tattoo on the back of her head. Adams worked at the Mobile Fire Department Maryvale station on Dauphin Island Parkway for nine months until new ink on […]
Mobile man completes 90 day ‘homeless on purpose’ journey for a good cause
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 originally featured a Mobile man in September who was attempting the unthinkable by embarking on a 90-day “homeless on purpose” trek as a way to raise money for the homeless and find out what resources are needed to help get people off the streets. After 3 months of living […]
WEAR
Proposal to remove stretch of I-110 near Pensacola Bay Center reaches impasse
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A proposal to have the southern most stretch of I-110 removed may not be going anywhere. Last spring, Escambia County commissioners sent a letter to the Florida Department of Transportation making that suggestion with an eye to expanding the Pensacola Bay Center. Escambia County Commissioner Jeff...
