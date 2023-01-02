Read full article on original website
Weekly Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Updates
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) and COC Anthony Hams spent the week checking ice anglers as the season is in full swing. Violations encountered were angling without a license, possession of dressed fish on the water, possession of a small amount of marijuana, failure to display ATV registration, angling with extra lines, and littering.
Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
Oil tycoon is donating $50M to Theodore Roosevelt library
BISMARCK, N.D. — Oil industry giant Harold Hamm will contribute $50 million to the planned Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota, Gov. Doug Burgum said Tuesday. The governor announced Hamm’s donation in his State of the State address to the Legislature. The library will honor the 26th...
AG Wrigley: Mandatory minimum sentence bill needed as violent crimes rise in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said a mandatory minimum bill is needed to set tougher jail and prison sentences as violent crime continues to escalate. “We went all across the state, meeting with sheriff’s departments, police departments, legislators – Republicans and Democrats – and...
Charges filed in fatal shooting, victim was walking home from work
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Alex Becker. It happened when Becker was walking home from work late on the evening of December 27. According to a criminal complaint, Becker had been shot multiple times, in an...
