Minnesota State

Weekly Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Updates

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) and COC Anthony Hams spent the week checking ice anglers as the season is in full swing. Violations encountered were angling without a license, possession of dressed fish on the water, possession of a small amount of marijuana, failure to display ATV registration, angling with extra lines, and littering.
Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
Oil tycoon is donating $50M to Theodore Roosevelt library

BISMARCK, N.D. — Oil industry giant Harold Hamm will contribute $50 million to the planned Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota, Gov. Doug Burgum said Tuesday. The governor announced Hamm’s donation in his State of the State address to the Legislature. The library will honor the 26th...
