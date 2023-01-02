Read full article on original website
Bruins Roster Moves: Jake DeBrusk To LTIR; Chris Wagner Back To Boston
Jake DeBrusk’s sensational Winter Classic performance came at a price. The Bruins winger scored both of Boston’s goals in a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. But he also suffered both a hand and a lower body injury during the game, and that forced the B’s to place him on long-term injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.
20 Screensaver-Worthy Photos After Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic
The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins took part in a memorable 2023 NHL Winter Classic at historic Fenway Park on Monday, and just about every aspect of the event live up to the hype that came with it. Not only did the Bruins rally to score two third-period goals in...
Kings Welcome Bruins To West Coast To Kick Off Road Trip
The Los Angeles Kings may have handed the Boston Bruins a shootout loss when the two teams met at TD Garden earlier this season, but the B’s look to flip the script on the other coast. The Bruins and the Kings will meet again at Crypto.com Arena Thursday night.
Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark Earns First NHL All-Star Honor
Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark lived out a dream Monday by getting to play in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. Perhaps that’s not the only dream that came true for the Swedish netminder this week. The NHL announced Thursday that Ullmark has been selected as an...
Bruins Notes: Trent Frederic Shows Fight During Breakout Season
Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic first used his hands to get off some punches at an old nemesis. But then he used those same hands for an even greater purpose in Thursday’s 5-2 road win over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Frederic broke a third-period deadlock by...
Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Rafael Devers’ Big Red Sox Extension
It proved to be a great Major League Baseball offseason for both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. The longtime teammates and close friends were rewarded with lucrative, long-term contracts for their consistent, All-Star-caliber play. Bogaerts cashed in on the open market, landing an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres in early December. The Red Sox on Wednesday made sure Devers wouldn’t reach free agency for the foreseeable future, as they reportedly gave the star third baseman an 11-year, $331 million contract extension.
Patriots, Bills Alter Schedules In Wake Of Damar Hamlin Injury
The Bills and Patriots canceled their scheduled media availabilities Wednesday as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in Cincinnati. New England also called off video conferences with three assistant coaches scheduled for Tuesday morning. Bills players and coaches have not spoken with reporters since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s road game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated.
Update On Possible Rafael Devers Extension After One-Year Red Sox Deal
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday agreed to terms on a one-year contract for the 2023 Major League Baseball season. The deal, reportedly worth $17.5 million for the upcoming campaign, means the sides avoided salary arbitration, but a bigger question remains: Will Devers and the Red Sox work out a long-term extension before Opening Day?
Ultimate Question Of The Week: What’s Your Favorite Phone App?
If you don’t have the NESN 360 app already, then what are you waiting for?!. NESN’s Meredith Gorman visited Lucky Strike outside Fenway Park in Boston to ask Bruins fans the Ultimate Question of the Week: What’s your favorite app on your phone?. For more, check out...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Owns Third Period To Take Down Kings
The Boston Bruins yet again won a decisive third period to topple the Los Angeles Kings, 5-2, at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night. With the win, the Bruins improve their NHL-best record to 30-4-4 while the Kings dip 22-14-6. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. There was no Winter...
Jeremy Swayman Fends Off Kings For Bruins Revenge Win
Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins had another great night on the road. The Black and Gold owned the Los Angeles Kings late in the game to emerge with a 5-2 victory to kick off a three-game road trip. Swayman held it down between the pipes, making a number of...
NHL Best Bets: Canadiens vs. Predators Game Picks
Two teams struggling to separate from the pack will collide tonight, with the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Nashville Predators. Montreal Canadiens (+198) vs. Nashville Predators (-245) Total: 6 (O -114, U -106) There hasn’t been much to write home about with either the Predators or Canadiens. More was expected of...
Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Tweets After Reported Rafael Devers Extension
Boston Red Sox fans weren’t the only ones who took to Twitter following the blockbuster reports surrounding Rafael Devers on Wednesday. The Red Sox made their biggest offseason splash which retained one homegrown favorite in the process. Boston and Devers reportedly agreed on an 11-year extension worth $331 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. While it sparked a collectively rejoiced reaction from the Red Sox faithful, it wasn’t only the fans who expressed their excitement.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Embarrassed By Shorthanded Thunder
The Boston Celtics’ season hit a new low Tuesday night, as they were blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder, 150-117, at Paycom Center. The C’s fell to 26-12, while the Thunder improved to 16-21. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics must have assumed they...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Kings Lines, Pairings
After a thrilling Winter Classic victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park, the Bruins have set off for a three-game west coast road trip. Boston will take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday in hopes to avenge a shootout loss to the Kings at TD Garden on Dec. 15.
After Damar Hamlin Injury, Patriots Expecting Unprecedented Atmosphere For Bills Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater has played in 247 games over his 15 NFL seasons. He’s played in AFC Championships. Super Bowls. Season openers preceded by championship banner raisings. He knows none of them will feel quite like this Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park,...
Ex-Red Sox Offers Roster Suggestions For Boston To ‘Be Relevant’
The Boston Red Sox turned their offseason around when they extended Rafael Devers on a reported 11-year deal worth $331 million. This prompted one former big leaguer to make a few suggestions for the organization moving forward. Former All-Star and ex-Red Sox Cliff Floyd believes Devers can serve as the...
Celtics Reportedly Trade Veteran Big Man, Cash To Spurs
The Celtics reportedly parted ways with a veteran big man Thursday. Boston traded Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the Spurs, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. San Antonio will waive Gorgui Dieng before doing the same with Vonleh, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Athletic’s John Hollinger...
Malcolm Brogdon Praises Jayson Tatum After Celtics Win Vs. Mavericks
The Boston Celtics responded to back-to-back ugly losses with a dominant 124-95 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, courtesy of Jayson Tatum. Tatum, like the Celtics collectively, needed to overcome a cold start to the contest. And like the Celtics, Tatum had no issue doing so. The 24-year-old came through with his first triple-double of the season against fellow MVP candidate Luka Doncic. Tatum scored 29 points alongside 14 rebounds and 10 assists, which marked his 10th consecutive 25-plus point performance.
Tom Brady Highlights Perspective In Tweet For Damar Hamlin
What happened to Damar Hamlin on Monday night in Cincinnati surely was an eye-opening moment for players across the NFL. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the eventually postponed matchup between the Bills and the Bengals. After a hit on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, the Buffalo safety collapsed to the turf and needed to have his heartbeat restored before he left Paycor Stadium in an ambulance.
