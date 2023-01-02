ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Viewers wonder if Shannon Sharpe didn’t co-host ‘Undisputed’ after Skip Bayless’ callous Damar Hamlin tweet

It doesn’t take very long to look back on Skip Bayless’ career to see that he’s made it to where he is today by saying some pretty ridiculous things. He’s taken jabs at kids, consistently called players out of their names, and made insensitive comments about players’ personal lives. That’s Skip’s bag — it’s what he’s always done.
Sporting News

Shannon Sharpe attempts to explain 'Undisputed' absence, cut off by Skip Bayless in tense moment

Things you can cut with a knife: Steak, butter, the tension on Wednesday morning's "Undisputed." Shannon Sharpe was absent from Tuesday's edition of the FS1 debate show, conspicuously in the aftermath of a controversial Skip Bayless tweet surrounding the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest situation. Many pegged Bayless' tweet as callous, and his failure to offer a legitimate apology in the aftermath amplified the situation.
Yardbarker

Michigan loses another player to the transfer portal

It has not been the best week for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. First, they got beat in the College Football Playoff by the TCU Horned Frogs — a team they were supposedly better than. Adding insult to figurative injury, Michigan has seen three players enter the transfer...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Michigan player calls out Wisconsin ‘scumbags’

Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson certainly doesn’t hold back when it comes to describing his Big Ten rivals. During an appearance on the RoundBall Podcast, Dickinson let it be known that he does not think very highly of the Wisconsin Badgers. “Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re...
MADISON, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues

The Miami Dolphins are down to their third-string quarterback, and they have added a veteran late in the season to address their depth concerns. The Dolphins have signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that it is unclear if Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared to play in... The post Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Joel Klatt Rips Michigan Football's Coaching Staff

Michigan lost its second-straight College Football Playoff semifinal game this past Saturday against TCU. The Wolverines came into the game as the favorite with a 13-0 record but that didn't matter as they fell to the Horned Frogs, 51-45. That's led to criticism of head coach Jim Harbaugh and other...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Athlon Sports

Football Fans Want ESPN Employee Fired This Week

The response to the tragic events of Monday Night Football, which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and receive CPR on the field, has largely been uplifting. Fans and players from around the NFL have sent prayers and well-wishes to both Hamlin and his teammates. Meanwhile, ...
The Comeback

Star Ohio State player announces surprising return

Entering the 2022 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams was expected to play more of a backup role to star sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, who entered the season as a preseason Heisman Trophy contender and was widely considered one of the top running backs in the country. But Williams had an absolutely Read more... The post Star Ohio State player announces surprising return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Notre Dame Lands Top Transfer Quarterback

News that had been expected across the college football world for more than a week became official Thursday: Notre Dame has its new quarterback. Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman announced on his Twitter account that he will play for the Fighting Irish next season.  Hartman, who excelled at ...
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
GEORGIA STATE
