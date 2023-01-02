Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
Viewers wonder if Shannon Sharpe didn’t co-host ‘Undisputed’ after Skip Bayless’ callous Damar Hamlin tweet
It doesn’t take very long to look back on Skip Bayless’ career to see that he’s made it to where he is today by saying some pretty ridiculous things. He’s taken jabs at kids, consistently called players out of their names, and made insensitive comments about players’ personal lives. That’s Skip’s bag — it’s what he’s always done.
Sporting News
Shannon Sharpe attempts to explain 'Undisputed' absence, cut off by Skip Bayless in tense moment
Things you can cut with a knife: Steak, butter, the tension on Wednesday morning's "Undisputed." Shannon Sharpe was absent from Tuesday's edition of the FS1 debate show, conspicuously in the aftermath of a controversial Skip Bayless tweet surrounding the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest situation. Many pegged Bayless' tweet as callous, and his failure to offer a legitimate apology in the aftermath amplified the situation.
Yardbarker
Michigan loses another player to the transfer portal
It has not been the best week for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. First, they got beat in the College Football Playoff by the TCU Horned Frogs — a team they were supposedly better than. Adding insult to figurative injury, Michigan has seen three players enter the transfer...
thecomeback.com
Michigan player calls out Wisconsin ‘scumbags’
Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson certainly doesn’t hold back when it comes to describing his Big Ten rivals. During an appearance on the RoundBall Podcast, Dickinson let it be known that he does not think very highly of the Wisconsin Badgers. “Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re...
Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues
The Miami Dolphins are down to their third-string quarterback, and they have added a veteran late in the season to address their depth concerns. The Dolphins have signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that it is unclear if Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared to play in... The post Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Joel Klatt Rips Michigan Football's Coaching Staff
Michigan lost its second-straight College Football Playoff semifinal game this past Saturday against TCU. The Wolverines came into the game as the favorite with a 13-0 record but that didn't matter as they fell to the Horned Frogs, 51-45. That's led to criticism of head coach Jim Harbaugh and other...
Football Fans Want ESPN Employee Fired This Week
The response to the tragic events of Monday Night Football, which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and receive CPR on the field, has largely been uplifting. Fans and players from around the NFL have sent prayers and well-wishes to both Hamlin and his teammates. Meanwhile, ...
NBC’s Chris Simms Rips ESPN With Profanity-Laced Rant
The NFL analyst is ready to defend his take on the league’s MVP race.
Star Ohio State player announces surprising return
Entering the 2022 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams was expected to play more of a backup role to star sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, who entered the season as a preseason Heisman Trophy contender and was widely considered one of the top running backs in the country. But Williams had an absolutely Read more... The post Star Ohio State player announces surprising return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RB Durell Robinson shuns Power 5 options and commits to Charlotte
ORLANDO -- One-time Boston College commit Durell Robinson long thought he was not just a Power 5 running back, but one who could play at an elite level. Playing Group of Five football never entered his mind. That is, until former Baltimore St. Frances coach and Michigan assistant Biff Poggi was named the 49ers' coach.
Damar Hamlin’s friend gives long-awaited positive update from Cincinnati hospital
In a moment which made football feel like an afterthought, Damar Hamlin’s life hung in the balance. Finally, we’ve received something positive to report about the Bills safety’s health. Damar Hamlin remains sedated and in the ICU in critical condition, so it’s important to state that there...
Breaking: Notre Dame Lands Top Transfer Quarterback
News that had been expected across the college football world for more than a week became official Thursday: Notre Dame has its new quarterback. Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman announced on his Twitter account that he will play for the Fighting Irish next season. Hartman, who excelled at ...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
REPORT: NCAA Investigating Potential Recruiting Violations By Harbaugh, Michigan
After initial reports described the possible recruiting violations as minor, another report surfaced on Thursday that suggests it could potentially lead to a multi-game suspension.
Could an NCAA investigation for Michigan drive Jim Harbaugh to the NFL?
Michigan is reportedly facing an NCAA investigation. Could that complication drive head coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL despite his recent statement?. Even with another exit from the College Football Playoff, Michigan fans are eager to keep head coach Jim Harbaugh around for the foreseeable future. The Wolverines head coach...
VIDEO: Tom Izzo Makes Light Of Assault That Occurred At Michigan Stadium
As videos began to circulate following the Michigan vs Michigan State game back in October, it became pretty clear that what occurred in that tunnel was one of the ugliest incidents to ever happen in college football. Two Michigan Football players were brutally assaulted by a group of Michigan State Spartans, with one actually using his helmet as a weapon.
