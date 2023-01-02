ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Bruins and Penguins arrive at NHL Winter Classic in vintage baseball uniforms

By David Scott
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gSCnI_0k1HRUDD00

The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins took a trip through time on their way to Fenway Park for the NHL Winter Classic.

The Bruins, before scoring twice in the third to defeat the Penguins 2-1, showed up in vintage Red Sox uniforms with bats and gloves to go along with their look. Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron even brought a tarred bat given to him from former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek.

“They look very legit,” Red Sox infielder Kiké Hernandez told NHL.com . “I’m hoping we get uniforms like that and do some sort of throwback. Those uniforms were really cool for sure.”

The Bruins pulled up to their game at Fenway wearing throwback Red Sox uniforms pic.twitter.com/fAQV3MV8fJ

— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 2, 2023

The Penguins weren’t to be outdone, however, and rolled up to the stadium in 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates throwback uniforms.

Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry even went the extra step to don catcher’s gear for his entrance.

According to Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, the throwback outfits were not a combined effort between the two teams, but a fitting way for the squads to show up.

“We did not coordinate with the Bruins, at least it’s not my understanding that we did,” Sullivan said. “I think it’s really appropriate, and in an event like this, in such an iconic stadium, in a lot of ways I think it’s appropriate because it gives us an opportunity to tip our hat to all the great players and great teams that have played in this stadium over the years. And for me, I think it’s just part of the entertainment value, but I know our players were excited about it, and I’m sure Boston was as well.”

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery was equally excited about the teams suiting up in the baseball gear, saying how special it makes the event feel.

Goalie = puck ‘catcher’ pic.twitter.com/IyJvwpqWoo

— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 2, 2023

“‘Field of Dreams’ and a combination of ‘Eight Men Out,’ ” Montgomery said. “The guys walked out in vintage Red Sox outfits and, again, you come back to how lucky we are to be at such a great event.”

This is the second Winter Classic to be held at Fenway Park, the first being in 2010 where the Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Andrew Benintendi happy to be ‘where you’re desired’ after Yankees stint

Andrew Benintendi’s stint with the Yankees was brief, and by the sound of it, he is happy to have moved on to the White Sox. The outfielder — who played in just 33 games for the Yankees — was introduced by his new team on Wednesday, when he appeared to take a swipe at his old club in the process. “It’s fun to be part of something where you’re desired, where you’re wanted,” said Benintendi, who signed a five-year, $75 million deal with Chicago last month. The Yankees acquired Benintendi, 28, from the Royals on July 27 in exchange for three minor-league...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to move struggling outfielder before spring training

The New York Yankees are extremely close to the third luxury tax threshold at $293 million. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner desperately wants to stay below that number, and with the team currently projected to have $290 million in active total payroll, we should expect a few trades to offload bloated contracts in the near future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

No returns: Andrew Benintendi is finally a done deal

Unofficial news broke on Dec. 16, 2022 that Andrew Benintendi was heading to the South Side. His physical finally must have gotten a thumbs-up today, because the White Sox officially announced that Rick Hahn got his man. No joke, here’s hoping the medical staff did their due diligence and really...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman

The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBA

Celtics Complete Trade

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

REPORT: PREDATORS MAKE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN AVAILABLE FOR TRADE

The Nashville Predators are having a rough season, so far. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Predators sit sixth in the Central Division with a record of 15-14-6 through 35 games. General manager David Poile will more than likely explore trade options in the coming weeks, potentially...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors: Dodgers Discussed Potential Deal With Pirates

As the offseason has officially entered the new year, the Los Angeles Dodgers still remain determined to fill an outfield-sized vacancy at the center field position. With the non-tender of Cody Bellinger and miss on signing Kevin Kiermaier, Los Angeles has seemingly turned to the trade market as they look for a new center fielder.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
71K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy