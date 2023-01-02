ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo sworn in as Nevada's 31st governor

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qFcFd_0k1HQox400

Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo became Nevada's 31st governor Monday, taking office on a vow to raise certain criminal penalties, diversify Nevada's economy and become America's "education governor," in part by promoting vouchers and replacing nonpunitive intervention measures in schools with discipline.

Lombardo's tenure will end four years of Democratic control in Carson City, where the party held the governor's office, as well as majorities in both chambers of the Legislature. Democrats will still hold a majority in the Nevada Senate and a supermajority in the Assembly.

The career police officer-turned-elected sheriff was the only Republican challenger to unseat a Democrat governor in last year's midterm cycle. The Nevada governor's ticket was one of several razor-thin statewide races in Nevada that saw a split-ticket outcome.

Lombardo replaces departing Gov. Steve Sisolak , whose one term marked the first time a Democrat held the office since 1999.

"Our victory is a victory for all Nevadans who want our state to get back on track," Lombardo said following his win in November.

WATCH: Joe Lombardo promises 'a new brand of leadership' in victory speech after beating Sisolak for governor

His swearing-in took place quickly at the state Capitol — a formality, since Monday marked the deadline for his term to start. A more ceremonial event will take place Tuesday in Carson City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLchw_0k1HQox400 Ellen Schmidt/AP
FILE - Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech, with his wife, Donna Lombardo, left, and daughter, Morgan Lombardo, looking on during a news conference on Nov. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. Lombardo has become Nevada’s 31st governor, taking office Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 on a vow to raise criminal penalties, diversify the economy and become America’s “education governor." (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt, File)

Lombardo said he would repeal a 2019 bill that introduces restorative justice measures as alternative solutions for discipline , rather than suspensions or expulsions. He also has supported allowing trained teachers to carry firearms on campus as a way to improve school safety.

Like other Republicans, he also supports voucher programs that provide public money for students to attend private schools. He has said parents should have options besides "failing schools."

Nevada has long placed near the bottom of national education rankings . The Clark County School District has 326,000 students and ranks fifth in size nationally while weathering staff shortages.

Lombardo's agenda also includes teacher raises of around 2% to 3%, consistent with the annual raise the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department receives annually. He has said the exact amount would be determined through budget negotiations.

To diversify Nevada's economy, Lombardo said he will ease business regulations, never raise taxes and eliminate what he considers bureaucratic overreach, along with focusing on workforce development and career training programs.

Lombardo, 60, started as a police officer in Las Vegas in 1988 and served two terms as Clark County sheriff.

NEW SHERIFF: Kevin McMahill sworn in as new sheriff of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

As abortion became a major question after the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Lombardo said he looks at abortion through a "pro-life lens" but acknowledged that state law approved by a popular vote allows abortions up to 24 weeks. He later said he would fight against a national abortion ban if Congress were to pass one.

He at times came under fire for changing his stance on whether he would uphold Sisolak's executive order protecting out-of-state abortion patients and in-state abortion providers from outside prosecution, first saying that he would overturn it before eventually saying he would uphold it.

Former President Donald Trump's endorsement helped him emerge from a crowded GOP field to win the June primary, though he tried to distance himself from the former president during the general election before calling him the "the greatest president" during a rally in the rural town of Minden.

___

Gabe Stern is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.

Comments / 7

Related
pvtimes.com

Former Nye DA will lead Nevada Public Defenders Office

Following his defeat in last year’s primary election, former Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia has been appointed to lead the Nevada State Public Defender’s Office. The announcement came from the Department of Indigent Defense Services (DIDS), who noted that Arabia’s appointment on Dec. 30, 2022, follows the...
NYE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly’ polarized. Hmm, how’d that happen?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary For decades, it’s been commonly observed that Nevada tends to rank at the bottom of good lists and the top of bad lists.  That’s probably not what Gov. Joe Lombardo means when he says “the Nevada Way.” In case you missed it, in an inaugural address Tuesday Lombardo said the phrase “the Nevada Way” multiple […] The post Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly’ polarized. Hmm, how’d that happen? appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

Michele Fiore’s last Las Vegas City Council votes questioned

Michele Fiore’s move to Nye County in November has raised questions about the legitimacy of her last votes on the Las Vegas City Council and her appointment to the Pahrump Justice Court bench. Last week, Ward 6 residents who Fiore used to represent filed a complaint with the city...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

‘We’re toast,’ Nevada Republican elector wrote before Jan. 6 rally

Text exchanges between two of Nevada’s Republican electors who signed fake electoral certificates declaring President Donald Trump the winner in 2020 reveal a roller coaster of emotions. The U.S. House select committee appointed to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released text messages between Nevada National...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Las Vegans ask city to nullify Fiore vote as Nye Co. resident seeks her removal from bench

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Newly appointed Nye County Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore was selected unanimously by county commissioners “in error” according to a resident who is asking the District Attorney to take legal action and let “qualified candidates be reconsidered.”   The effort comes as residents of northwest Las Vegas allege Fiore, their former councilwoman, fraudulently represented them […] The post Las Vegans ask city to nullify Fiore vote as Nye Co. resident seeks her removal from bench  appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadacurrent.com

In inaugural address, Lombardo calls on Nevadans ‘to rise above’ polarization

In his first public address as Nevada’s 31st governor, Joe Lombardo said his priorities are to expand school choice, create safer streets by eliminating soft-on-crime legislation, and reenergize economic and workforce development. Gov. Lombardo, a Republican, made his comments Tuesday at the Carson City Community Center as part of...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Residents of Las Vegas can now own up to six dogs or cats without obtaining special permits, up from the four previously allowed.  Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman voted against the measure after Councilwoman Olivia Diaz suggested small rental units could be overrun by pets.  Diaz and Goodman cast the only dissenting votes.   “We want […] The post LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Police chief retires effective next month

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Effective February 28, Thedrick Andres will no longer be the top man of the Henderson Police Department. In an internal memo sent to all Henderson Police Department staff Thursday afternoon Chief Andres announced plans to retire calling the decision “bittersweet” and saying the reason was “primarily due to [my] his desire to move closer to my family.”
HENDERSON, NV
963kklz.com

Is Las Vegas Still A Top City For Relocation?

Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas were all some of the fastest growing cities in the country for years. Their population grew steadily for many years. People are moving in and out of the Las Vegas area all the time – or are they? It looks like that might have changed over the past couple years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy