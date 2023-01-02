Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Issue Activists Planning January 10th Rally at State CapitolAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
Police: Nashville man stabbed twice in Franklin, suspect arrested
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 35-year-old Franklin man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man Tuesday night. Franklin Police say Michael Fleming is charged with aggravated assault for stabbing a 21-year-old Nashville man outside of a public housing unit on West Main Street. Police say the two were acquaintances.
fox17.com
Deadly shooting in Antioch leaves one dead
A deadly shooting occurred Thursday morning in Antioch, say Metro Nashville Police. Officers say the shooting occurred at 316 Hickory Trace Dr. at the Residences at Stonebrook. The victim suffered from a gunshot wound and officers say they found the person in the parking lot. This is currently an active...
fox17.com
22-year old woman gunned down after argument in downtown Nashville bar
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman was shot shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday morning after an altercation at a bar on Demonbreun Street in Downtown Nashville, say police. The shooting occurred at the intersection of 16th Avenue North and Broadway, while the victim and the person who gunned her down were both in their cars. Right before being shot, the victim was being followed by her assailant.
fox17.com
One person hurt in shooting on West End Ave Thursday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was hurt in a shooting on West End Ave and 16th Ave N early Thursday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Metro Communications says that one person was hurt in the shooting. This is a breaking news story, check back here...
fox17.com
'Help me Lord': Harrowing 911 call details moments leading up to Michaela Carter's death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 911 call released to the Metro Council on Thursday tracks the harrowing moments that led to a 24-year-old Nashville woman's death. Michaela Carter was shot in the chest and leg by her ex-boyfriend, James Leggett, in November 2021 after he kicked in her door. She died days later.
fox17.com
One victim transported to hospital after East Nashville alley shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One victim was transported to the hospital after an alley shooting in East Nashville, police confirm. Metro Police report that the status of the victim's injuries are unknown at this time. A witness saw a red Kia flee from the scene after the incident, police...
fox17.com
Man, 19, killed in Madison shooting near public park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man is dead after a Madison shooting on Wednesday night, police confirm. A homicide detective with Metro Police confirmed that the victim, later identified as 19-year-old Eric D. Baker, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Police say Baker was found in...
fox17.com
VIDEO: Suspect still sought in deadly Christmas Day shooting on I-24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are continuing to ask for the public's help in finding the suspect accused of killing a 32-year-old man on Christmas Day in an apparent road rage shooting. Christopher Spaunhorst, of Greenbrier, died on Dec. 25 after his Ford pickup truck was gunned down...
fox17.com
MNPD: Bellevue shooting death possibly drug-related
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that a drug-related robbery is a possible motive for Monday's deadly shooting of a 22 year old man. The victim, Daniel Boner, as shot at the Aventura complex on Amberwood Circle in Bellevue. MNPD says that the investigation shows two men broke into the apartment looking for money and drugs. Bonner, who was in a bedroom in the apartment, seems to have gotten a gun after the two men broke into the apartment. MNPD says this led to him being shot. The two suspects fled after taking things from the apartment. Bonner was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.
fox17.com
Tennessee man wanted for allegedly stalking his girlfriend, aggravated assault
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville man is wanted on three counts: kidnapping, aggravated assault, and stalking, say officers. 34-year-old Wesley Scott allegedly assaulted and kidnapped his girlfriend on Dec. 24, 2022. Since then, he his continued to stalk her through social media and by driving by her home, police say.
fox17.com
Metro Police hoping to identify suspects in Bell Road shooting that critically hurt victim
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives are working to identify several suspects involved in a December shooting at a Bell Road apartment complex that critically injured one person. At least three suspects fled from the scene in the Infiniti G35 sedan in the attached surveillance photos. There is...
fox17.com
Clarksville man wanted for triple shoplifting spree
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (8:04 a.m.)--Adam Ludy has been found and is currently in the Montgomery County Jail. Adam Ludy is wanted by Clarksville police for shoplifting three times since Dec. 23, 2022. He is currently avoiding arrest, say officers. Ludy is 6'1 and 190 lbs. He is...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro crash kills one, leaves two hurt
Murfreesboro, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Murfreesboro Police Department has shared that two vehicle crash left one person dead Tuesday. The crash happened around 5 p.m. near the entrance of the Cross Creek of Murfreesboro Apartments. Th crash killed one person and hurt two others. One of the people who was hurt is in critical condition and the other is currently stable. The MPD Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating what happened.
fox17.com
Homicide investigation underway after man dies in North Nashville
The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) says that a homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in North Nashville. The man, identified Tuesday as 42-year-old Demarcus A. Mallory, was found dead in a vehicle Monday night on the 2200 block of 15th Ave North around 11:30 p.m. Mallory...
fox17.com
Police: Purse stolen from Murfreesboro couple dining at restaurant, $12K spent
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say thieves racked up more than $12,000 in credit card charges after stealing a purse from a couple dining at a Texas Roadhouse back in November. According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, a husband and wife were eating at Texas Roadhouse on Nov. 19...
fox17.com
Franklin police find man reported missing with dementia
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: Jan. 3 - Franklin Police Department reported that 74-year-old Ray Killingbeck with dementia has been found safe Tuesday around 3 p.m. in downtown Franklin. ---- Officers with the Franklin Police Department are asking for the public's help locating a missing 74-year-old man with dementia.
fox17.com
Power restored to nearly 3,000 people across Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (8:57 a.m.)--The number of people without power is under one hundred. Over 3,000 people are without power Thursday morning in Nashville. NES says that this is because of an equipment issue in the southern part of Nashville. The outage affecting Elm Hill was caused...
fox17.com
Homeless people living outside old Murfreesboro Kroger
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Kroger off Middle Tennessee Boulevard in Murfreesboro closed about two years ago, and six months ago homeless people started living outside the old store. Nearby businesses say it started with two people and then eventually there were about 20 people living outside. Jeliseo Davalos...
fox17.com
Two dead, one injured in Murfreesboro two-vehicle, head-on collision crash
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people are dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle, head-on collision crash in Murfreesboro on Tuesday. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) said they are investigating the crash which killed a 68-year-old disabled man and a 37-year-old man. Preliminary investigation shows that the driver of...
fox17.com
Firefighters come to the rescue at house fire in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A house fire occurred Tuesday morning in Nashville at 1018 Gateway Lane, says Nashville Fire Department. They say crews saw light smoke when they got to the residence and went on to investigate. Firefighters were able to find the fire and put it out. No...
Comments / 0